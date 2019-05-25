OnePlus 7 Pro cheats at zoom

One of the main features of the new OnePlus 7 Pro is the triple optical zoom. But now it turns out this isn't strictly true. OnePlus is obviously betting on a little trick.

OnePlus has installed a triple camera in the new Pro model of the 7 series. One of the lenses is a telephoto lens, which according to OnePlus offers triple optical zoom. Technically, however, this is not correct, as it is actually a 2.2x zoom.

It first caught the eye of a Reddit user. The telephoto lens is also used in portrait mode. But if you switch between the portrait mode and the normal camera in the camera app of the smartphone and set it to triple magnification, the visible area of the portrait is wider.

The photos taken in portrait mode not only have a larger image section, but also a higher resolution. Here, the OnePlus 7 Pro uses the full 13 megapixels of the sensor. Triple magnification in zoom mode, on the other hand, is achieved by the software by cropping the image to provide the desired magnification. The resolution of these photos is then 8 megapixels.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the manufacturer installs a triple camera / © AndroidPIT

In fact, this method differs from the typical digital zoom, which usually produces dubious results. OnePlus does not scale the image on the software side, it has a lower resolution, but is not lossy, like a digital zoom. But, in the end, the focal length of the lenses differs, which leads to a different representation of the objects in the image.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has confirmed to Android Police that the sensor is actually used differently in the different modes. With the OnePlus 5, the manufacturer had also promised a double zoom, but actually offered 1.6x magnification.

Do you think it matters? Or should OnePlus be more straightforward? Let us know in the comments.