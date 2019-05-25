Never Settle: the OnePlus fairy tale that no one believes in anymore

Since OnePlus launched its first smartphone on the market, the company's motto has always been "Never Settle". However, despite the fact that OnePlus devices have top specs and lower prices than the flagships of major manufacturers, I still don't understand what the company is referring to, even after I've seen the brand new OnePlus 7 Pro .

In my opinion, OnePlus does not keep its promise even with the arrival of OnePlus 7 Pro. No doubt, this device has a lot to offer and is offered at a very competitive price compared to that applied by major OEMs, but inevitably renounces different features considered by several key users.

Keeping this point in mind, how can you think of naming the word "ultra premium"? This means that the OnePlus 7 Pro has all the features listed above, but more, right? And why continue to push for "Never Settle" when those who buy the company's latest flagship must necessarily accept the producer's compromises?

Even owning a smartphone like the Galaxy S10+, Pixel 3 XL or P30 Pro will not allow you to get every feature at a premium level, let alone ultra premium. In short, they should all include features such as wireless charging, sensational cameras, the latest data sheet, audio jacks and many other features, including software that could offer endless possibilities.

With the arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has defined this device with the word "ultra premium smartphone", but I do not understand why, since it can not at all be said to have absolutely everything you could want. Smartphones, especially flagships, are becoming more and more expensive, but despite this, there is still no single model that can satisfy everyone. This applies to OnePlus, as well as Samsung, Huawei and so on.

A clear example that I addressed in a previous article is water resistance. According to OnePlus, the new flagship has the same standards of resistance as the other top-of-the-range products on the market, but is unable to prove it without official IP certification. OnePlus doesn't think it's worth getting a rating, but prefers to prove that it's "right" by throwing its smartphone into a bucket full of water. Okay.

Another aspect on which OnePlus doesn't seem to want to compromise is wireless charging. This feature has been overlooked by several smartphone manufacturers for years, but has now become quite mainstream. Although its device is made of glass, the Chinese company completely ignores to insert a very simple coil, justifying itself every year with the same excuse: "it is less effective than Warp Charge".

I'm not really getting the whole point. We all know that wireless charging is slower than cable, but for many it's still an extra convenience when you work in the office sitting at your desk or going to bed at night. Xiaomi, for example, is one of the companies that invests the most in this technology and is the first to offer 20W wireless power charging, which is no small feat.

What community? All you have to do is contain the costs

OnePlus has always said that it cares about its community and listens to what users want, but the reality is that there is no community that cares: a company runs its own business and, as it should be, each year simply looks for a different way to save production costs. Renouncing IP certification saves you about $30, while wireless charging components cost less than $5, so where's the problem?

Don't you think that a smartphone sold under the slogan "Never Settle" like OnePlus 7 Pro should necessarily boast these features that have become almost standard in 2019? Especially when it comes to the top of the range and even more so when you mention the word "ultra premium".

Another example that consumers are very keen on is software updates. OnePlus guarantees two years of support on all of its smartphones, including OnePlus 7 Pro, which is not bad at all, but basically is the same promise as the other OEMs. Once again, why "never settle" when the same thing can be offered by someone else?

The Chinese manufacturer has proven on several occasions that it can send software updates for as long as three years (OnePlus 3 and 3T are an example), so why not engage in the same way with its current flagship device? He could safely take the example of Google, which promises three years of guaranteed updates on its Pixel devices, including the latest arrivals in the mid-range, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

What's the point in exaggerating?

What really makes me angry about this whole thing is that it seems that OnePlus speaks in vain when it labels itself with "Never Settle" and "ultra premium". Why exaggerate when you absolutely don't need to do it? The company's smartphones are truly among the best on the market and, without a doubt, OnePlus 7 Pro could get the crown of the best smartphone of 2019.

What other manufacturer can currently offer a versatile camera that will satisfy most users, a huge bezel-less display, dizzying technical specs, stunning range, one of the best Android interfaces and an incredible 90Hz display at a price of $669?

The question is: will OnePlus ever be able to produce a device worthy of its slogans? OnePlus 7 Pro is a good step forward, but it is not yet at that level.