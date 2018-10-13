What I learned from a pro Fortnite coach

Fortnite's runaway success has made the battle royale inescapable this year. Your friends play it, your kids play it, your favorite celebrities and athletes are in on it too. But for some, it's not enough to just play around - they want to get good. And pro esports coaches have risen up to meet this demand. I sat down for a session and a chat with one to see what I could learn about Fortnite and the world of esports training.

Fortnite for Android now open to all: how to get in on the fun

Fortnite for Android now open to all: how to get in on the fun

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 5180 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

24149 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The phenomenon of parents paying for Fortnite lessons for their kids made the rounds on a series of sensationalist headlines this year. Some of the angles are rather unflattering, from daytime TV and even from the Wall Street Journal presenting the main motivation coming from anxious parents worried that their kid's losing streak at Fortnite was causing them to suffer socially at school.

Of course, sensationalist "think of the children" coverage rarely paints an accurate picture, so I took the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with Fortnite couching myself. Recently, at EGX game expo in Berlin, I sat down for a short coaching session and chat with Chris AKA chriZplosion, a pro Fortnite tutor at GamerLegion, an online service for booking coaches for a range of different games, including Rocket League, League of Legends, and World of Tanks. Here's what I learned.

I've been playing Fortnite all wrong...oops

Well, first of all, I can't leave out that Chris is good at his job, and I actually did learn a lot about Fortnite. I like Fortnite, but I can't claim to be very good at it. Thankfully my middle school days are far behind me. I'm no slouch when it comes to shooting games, but that's part of the problem. I was playing Fortnite like a shooter, when in fact it's also a crafting game. Mainly a crafting game, according to my coach.

Shootouts aren't the only thing in Fortnite. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

"Fortnite is actually 70% building," says Chris, as we logged into Fortnite's playground mode to practice. Because I've been playing Fortnite mostly on Android and the touchscreen controls are less than ideal, I had neglected building as being awkward and fiddly (even though I've seen enemies on mobile pull it off quickly) and focused on hiding, scavenging and shooting.

But our training session was on PC, and keyboard hotkeys for the positioning of building materials make it much easier and faster. Chris focused on teaching me the fundamentals of building first a simple ramp, up to a full-tower fortification with windows and doors. It took some trial and error a few false starts, but at the end of the session, I was sprouting wooden structures like magic, able to spout them from under me as I ran.

Building on a touchscreen is even more tricky. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

After my muscle memory got used to it, I found the experience not too different from being tutored in other disciplines throughout my life, from athletics, to a musical instrument to martial arts. Chris was clear, patient, encouraging and always ready to point out why every step was important and what to learn from mistakes. He explained that after a first session, he even makes a training plan for students to follow and practice for the next session.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo Good teachers need the same people skills, whether in video games, sports or school What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Does Fortnite coaching work? Obviously as in any discipline, quality of teachers and the 'chemistry' between them and student and learning styles will vary. But I certainly came out of the session with skills I didn't have before. Having said that, while I don't think I'm ready to dedicate myself to Fortnite lessons, I was curious about the kind of people who do...and the kind of people who become coaches.

There are transferable skills

Something I've always wondered about when it comes to esports is the vulnerability of depending on a game that's made, maintained and owned by one company (the same company that usually runs and broadcasts the esports leagues too). Unlike say, chess or basketball, this company can, in theory, pull the plug on your livelihood, shut down the servers and goodbye Fortnite, League of Legends etc.

But just as the mental and physical abilities in one sport can help you with another, so it is with esports. Chris explains he was a pro gamer for several years in Blizzard MOBA Heroes of the Storm before jumping into Fortnite season one and realizing he had a talent for that too.