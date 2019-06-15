11 ways to re-purpose your old smartphone

Don't know what to do with that drawer of dusty old smartphones? Do the planet a favor and don't just throw them out. Put them to good use if you're not planning on selling them!

Use your smartphone as an alarm clock

If your old smartphone doesn't even have enough RAM to handle some occasional gaming, then you could use it as a bedside clock. Get yourself a nice clock app and spend a couple bucks on a simple mobile phone stand or go all out on a speaker dock. Don't forget to enable Daydream mode in the display settings, where you can also transform your phone into a digital picture frame or newscaster.

Daydream mode offers several nice bedside clock options. / © AndroidPIT

Old smartphone, new Google Home

Let’s get to a more complex project. You might be able to convert an old smartphone into a Google Home. But your old smartphone needs to be able to do quite a bit and shouldn’t be too old. The minimum requirement is that the device can understand “Okay Google” commands, which doesn’t work on every Android device. But that’s not all: you need a speaker to connect the device via cable or Bluetooth.

Google Home Setup on an old smartphone: First, make sure Okay Google detection works. Have a look at the Google Preferences: Settings > Google > Search > Voice. This is where you can activate OK Google. Ideally, your phone will already have access to Google Assistant. If it’s not available, you can’t use your old smartphone as a Google Home.

Let’s get on with it: the smartphone should be permanently attached to a charger as well as a speaker, of course. Just connect both the cables and you’re free to get started. Some apps work fine with this crafty setup, but not all. You’ll have to open some apps manually, and others won’t support all features. You should try and see what works in your particular situation.

It’s easy to convert an old smartphone into a Google Home. / © AndroidPIT

Replace your old landline telephone

You can stop paying for the landline phone you've been hanging onto for ages. Just port its number to your Google Voice account, then install Google Hangouts on your old smartphone. Then, you can use your old smartphone at home without paying a dime for voice calls and text messages, while still keeping that phone number you've had for decades.

The old landline gets a new life. / © ANDROIDPIT

Using your Android smartphone as a surveillance camera

If you've got an old smartphone lying around, you've got a great home security camera just waiting to be set up. In less than 5 minutes, you can install the free IP Webcam app for Android and immediately start streaming live video from your smartphone.

Free live video feeds from your smartphone, with very minimal ads. / © AndroidPIT

The video feed is viewable from your computer's web browser or video player over your local WiFi network, or there's the option to do cloud broadcasting to see the feed from anywhere (live viewing is free, but it costs money to save videos).

Convert it into a baby monitor

Baby monitors are ideal for parents who are expecting or have just had a baby. Unfortunately, they’re not exactly cheap. Some of these devices cost between 50 and 100 dollars. It’d be cheaper, actually, to use an old Android smartphone with the help of a baby monitor app.