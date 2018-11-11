Hello and goodbye: why the notch will soon be history

About a year ago, hardly anyone would have known that it was about to emerge: a notch on a smartphone. But with the iPhone X, Apple has made its little indent in the display popular, and almost all the Android manufacturers immediately jumped on the bandwagon. But as quickly as the trend began, it looks it might already be reaching its end, because new solutions are pushing their way onto the market.

That means no more little "display ears" next to the black bar in the middle. Almost all new smartphones are designed this way now! Sliding mechanisms have already begun replacing the notch step by step, and as a side effect, are also accommodating a little bit more display space. The OPPO Find X, the Vivo Nex, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and now the Honor Magic 2 make it clear where the journey is heading: things are moving away from the notch and towards a sliding mechanism.

With the Z5 Pro, Lenovo is showing that it doesn't have to be expensive luxury smartphones that are built with a sliding format. The Z5 Pro costs around 300 dollars, even if it's only available in China for the time being. This is a signal of things to come, since it shows that slider phones are about to hit the masses.

The Oppo Find X camera slides upwards. / © AndroidPIT

Soon to be folded

But it doesn't stop with slider phones, since next year should mark the beginning of folding smartphone revolution as well. We've already gotten an early taste of this with the Royole Flexpai. Huawei and LG will follow suit next year when they also release new folding devices. This will give users a lot of display, which can easily be folded up for easier transport - with no notch in sight.

The FlexPai by Royole is the first folding smartphone. / © Royole

Of course, not all smartphones will be foldable or have a sliding mechanism, so the notch won't disappear overnight. But there are still manufacturers who can still manage to go without the notch, such as Samsung, Sony or HTC.

I'm not a notch hater, at least not in principle. If the bar in the display isn't too wide and there's still room on the left and right for more than two notifications, I think it actually looks nice. But I also won't be in tears when the gap in my smartphone's display is gone.

Will you miss the notch when it disappears? Or do you think it will remain with us longer than we thought?