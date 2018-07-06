We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

1 min read No comments

WikiPIT: your questions answered

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

The hi-tech world is dotted with words that are sometimes indecipherable. It'svery easy to get lost and confused. That's why we've created WikiPIT, a glossary where you can find answers to all your questions and satisfy your technological curiosities and doubts.

Highlight recent changes

This page will be constantly updated with the addition of new terms and content.
Come back often to check for the arrival of new articles to expand your tech knowledge!

Index

# A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

- # -

5G

- A -

APN

- B -

Browser

- C -

CES

- D -

Dual SIM

- G -

Google Play Services
Google Play Store
Gorilla Glass

- H -

HDR
HEIF and HEVC

- I -

IFA
IGTV

- L -

Launcher

- M -

MWC

- N -

NFC
Notch
NPU

- Q -

QHD
Quick Charge

- S -

Super Slow Motion

- U -

USB Type-C

- W -

WWDC

If you have not found the term you are looking for, please write to us in the comments, we will add it as soon as possible!

