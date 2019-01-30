Will the LG V50 ThinQ arrive at MWC equipped with 5G?
LG V40 ThinQ just landed on the old continent, despite the fact that its launch took place in late 2018. And yet, there's already talk of its successor. The smartphone, which for now we will call V50 ThinQ, could arrive during the MWC in Barcelona at the end of February. There already are rumors about price, specifications and next-gen connectivity.
ETNews has reported new rumors about LG's upcoming V-series flagship. Although we all expect a 5G device during the Korean manufacturer's event in Barcelona (different from the now obvious LG G8 ThinQ), no one would ever expect it to be the V50 ThinQ.
If the rumors are confirmed, the new flagship would be announced over six months ahead of the usual schedule.
LG's strategy would be to present a 5G device as soon as possible, in an effort to keep up with the competition, but also to offer a normal flagship for anyone who cannot (or still wants to) afford the generational leap. Yes, because the Korean site reports for the V50 ThinQ 5G a price that could range between 1.3 million Won (or around $1162) and 1.5 million (around $1340). The frightening threshold of $1000 will be passed in 2019 where the flagships will go far beyond.
The V50 ThinQ 5G should arrive with a 6 inch display (no indication about notches or holes in the display) a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 4000mAh battery. ETNews also mentions that the software can be completely gesture-based, effectively eliminating the navigation bar to which Android users have become accustomed.
ETNews also reports how the early launch of the V-series smartphone could mark the end of the G-series in favor of a new flagship series arriving by the end of the year.
Will LG G8 ThinQ be the last of its kind? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.
Via: Xda Developers Source: ETNews
