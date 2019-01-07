Withings Move ECG hands-on review: the Apple Watch killer

The connected health market is booming. Wearables and other health-focused connected products are multiplying, and CES 2019 is proof of this. The French brand, Withings, took the opportunity to unveil the very first analog watch capable of recording an electrocardiogram. Apple opened the door to this with its Apple Watch Series 4, but Withings (ex-Nokia) continues and democratizes the concept. We were able to test it, so here are our first impressions.

A smooth evolution

Aesthetically speaking, the Withings Move ECG does not change much compared to the Steel. The brand has retained the design of the analog watch. A good decision since many users avoid smartwatches because of their look.

There is a 38 mm diameter with three watch hands, the first two of which indicate the time, while the third shows activity progress (from 0 to 100%) according to the step objective defined in the companion application Health Mate. The default strap is made of grey silicone and is pleasant to wear.

As always, the Move ECG also offers functionalities for monitoring activities (calories burned, number of steps, distance...) and sleep (analysis of its duration and the different sleep cycles in particular. You can use it when walking, running, swimming (waterproof to 50 meters) or even during cycling sessions. The watch even offers an altimeter.

ECG on your wrist

But in the end, it is not the design of his watch or the fitness features that interest us the most, but rather its ability to record an electrocardiogram. Withings has succeeded in finally offering an Android watch capable of recording an ECG.

The Move ECG can record the electrical signal from the heart in a matter of seconds and is available on request. The aim is to help detect atrial fibrillation, the most common and responsible form of arrhythmia responsible for about 1/3 of strokes in Europe, according to the manufacturer.

To start an ECG, simply press the two sides of the watch. © AndroidPIT

Withings is particularly proud of this model that could help the brand get back on track and hopes to "change the game in cardiovascular disease detection" according to Eric Carreel, President of Withings: "We have created a simple alert system with record autonomy that can be worn every day, in order to register an ECG immediately upon the appearance of a symptom, allowing early management of fibrillation".

How does it work?

The Move ECG wants to democratize the electrocardiogram, since traditional medical devices are often quite complicated. To perform an ECG on the watch, simply press both sides of the dial and wait for it to take the measurement. To do this, the Move ECG has three electrodes (two at the back and one on the steel ring around the glass).

The watch syncs to the smartphone application via Bluetooth. © AndroidPIT