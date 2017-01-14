Here are 5 apps you should remove right now

Smartphones quickly become consumed by unnecessary apps that not only take up storage space, but can also affect your handset's performance and battery life. Well, enough is enough – it's time to clean up your smartphone. Here are five apps you should remove immediately.
Whether it is by killing your battery life, using too much mobile data or shoving ads in your face: apps can be annoying in many ways. Sometimes we end up with too many apps on our phones, and the time arrives to tidy up. Delete these apps today and enjoy your smartphone more.
1. Apps that claim to save RAM
Apps running in the background eat up your RAM and use battery life, even if they're on standby. The idea behind apps that claim to boost your memory is to close these background apps systematically. Unfortunately, this exacerbates the problem.
Apps running in the background have to restart after you close them. Memory and battery life is used to restart the apps, and this constant closing and restarting of apps can make your phone unstable. So, these memory saving apps don't make any sense. Furthermore, Android manages RAM usage automatically and knows when to run an app or not, so third party apps aren't necessary.
2. Clean Master (or any cleaning app)
Cleaning apps promise to clean up your phone to boost performance. While it's true that deleted applications sometimes leave behind some cached data, it's not necessary to download a dedicated cleaner. Just go to Settings > Storage > and tap Cached data. At the Clear cached data prompt, hit OK.
Alternatively, you can clear the cache of individual apps by going to Settings > Apps > Downloaded and tapping on an app. On the next page, tap Clear Cache.
Clean Master and similar apps often require a lot of battery power, and their in-app advertising has the potential to take a chunk out of your monthly data allowance. Remove such apps at your earliest convenience.
3. So-called antivirus apps are unnecessary for most
Your Android device and the Play Store can already do everything that antivirus apps can. For theft protection, Android Device Manager works securely without an additional app. And whether an app is actually hiding malware, Google checks with the Play Store automatically.
So-called Android antivirus apps are only useful if you are often downloading and installing APK files found outside the Play Store. Then, anti-malware apps can examine these apps during installation and offer warnings before you open them. However, you can't disinfect your smartphone. The best method to do this is – ironically – without an app.
4. Battery savers
Similar to RAM boosters, battery-saving apps are often a load of rubbish. These apps offer a solution to one of the most-loathed smartphone problems in the world and promise miracles. There are only a few exceptions to the truth that battery-saving apps are merely billboards disguised as useful apps.
To really increase battery life, you have to reduce energy demand from the operating system and all running services and apps. So to be effective, energy-saving apps would need to take control of running Android. But since Android doesn't can't be controlled without root privileges, apps available in the Play Store can't simply step in and take control. At best, apps can advise or warn you when you're chewing through too many Energon cubes, but that's about it. If it closes power-hungry apps, those apps will likely automatically reopen anyway. Thus, the effect is reversed and energy consumption could actually increase.
The alternative? Open your Battery settings. Find the app with the highest consumption in the list and forcing close it. Some app errors can also be resolved this way, which might have caused increased energy demand to begin with.
5. Difficult to delete manufacturer bloatware
Many smartphones have a lot of apps pre-installed. Whether it's apps for hotel booking, games, or functionally questionable office apps: many manufacturers install their own useless apps alongside the compulsory set of apps from Google. Ideally, it's just storage space wasted, but in the worst case, they take up battery life, screen real estate and can't even be uninstalled.
It is therefore worthwhile to look through your app list and delete the pre-installed apps. The easiest way to do this is by grabbing the respective app in the app drawer and then pulling it onto the app info icon. Then you will see if the app is uninstallable or only deactivatable. The latter option simply means the app is no longer launched upon restart and disappears from the app drawer, but it continues to occupy space anyway - these deactivated apps can only be completely removed after rooting your phone.
Some vendors won't let you uninstall Facebook, Twitter, or other social networks on your smartphone. This is annoying for users who don't care about social media, or those who don't need the app taking up space on their device. After all, in many cases, the mobile site is sufficient enough.
Remedy is to buy smartphones from manufacturers which allow the uninstallation of bloatware - for example, Huawei and Honor. Or buy smartphones which only come with a few third-party apps, like Google or Lenovo.
What other Android apps should I uninstall?
You should consider removing any app you don't use, seems to cause a particularly big battery drain, or consumes excessive data. You can check which apps have the largest impact on the last two things by going to your battery settings page or data usage page in your Settings menu.
There are often alternatives to power-hungry apps that you regularly use, so give one of those a try and you might grow to love it as much as the original.
Which Android apps do you think should be uninstalled? Which ones are you having trouble removing? Let us know in the comments below.
This article has been rewritten since first publication. Comments below may not reflect current content.
146 comments
"As an alternative, why not set up a shortcut to the Facebook website on your homepage? " Because the mobile web interface is complete garbage and mobile browsers have shit performance. That's a pretty good reason to keep the FB app...if that's worth it more to you than the noted downsides.
I just downloaded a couple of Facebook wrappers (Metal and Swipe for Facebook) so see how they do. I also like using Package Disabler to incapacitate apps on my non-rooted Galaxy S6, which helps a lot.
Ok 1st u know those books 4 the COMPLETE IDIOT well im 1 the IDIOTS lol. How does short cuts work exactly. im 1 of those who likes to get in and investigate my issues and fix. problem is I DONT NO WAT IM DOING SIMPLY BECAUSE I DONT NO WAT TO DO . I DONT know WAT AL THOSE SYSTEM APPS MEAN or there purpose AND IT MAKES ABSOLUTLY NO SINCE TO ME Y SERVICES AND MANUFATURERS apps HAVE WAT LOOkS TO B SAME AND OFTEN REPEATING APPS . HOWEVER THAT DOESNT AND I KNOW SHOULD STOP ME FROM MESSING AROUND N THERE HENCE IVE COMPLETELY LOST MY MICRSOFT FROM LAPTOP ONCE GOOGL SERVICE FROM A PHONE NOT SURE HOW THAT 1 HAPPNED LOL OLDEST SON "WAS NOT HAPPY WITH MOM " over both since he had to try and find wat i did fix.
You just need one app-Purify, and then you can uninstall all other apps as the post mentioned. Because it can save battery power, improve device standby time, increase speed, remove bloatwares and return your device to pure state. Purify works only with ROOT access so if your device is not rooted, you must obtain it before using Purify.
some widgets like flashlight stopped working after i installed purify... any solutions ?
Whitelist it
I thought that P*****y should be listed as the number one app that you should uninistall. That app deletes files from my SD card, just like CM back on GB.
Wrong purify does not need root access and its a pointless waste off time using it GET RID OFF IT...
That's great advice but without root, many cannot remove Facebook or the default browser.
You can delete the updates then disable the app. It's not as good as fully deleting the app, but it will save you a little space, and it won't be running in the background.
Every phone I get that allows me I either disable or uninstall social media apps. I never download battery saving apps. I disable most phone brand specific apps. I disable most Google apps. I did have muy email accts corrected but I have about 8 of them and that became too much because of storage. I stopped checking them like I should've. As for web apps I'll have to look into that one. I don't let most apps auto sync. I have the LG G3 and I must say it's been good to me. I need to clean it out so I'll have my storage back but for the most part it's doing well. I have a lot of shopping and coupon apps on my phone so that's three real reason everything else is shut down lol.
How to clear all of my storage so that I can download some games from google pky store ! I willbneed help with this so that I can play the games from googke play stoe !
You should also uninstall ES File Explorer, Truecaller, UC Browser and QuickPic Gallery as soon as possible! Most of these kind are bought by new companies and they sell your private information, and the apps contain intrusive adverts.
Stay safe! Goodluck.
Tom FYI,
ES File Explorer has been going downhill for a while ever since it was bought out by a third-party. It's gotten more and more bloated, but the recent addition of a useless charging lock screen with ads was the last straw for many. We've since seen that same junk feature (a version of DU Battery Saver) worm its way into other apps, but at least the developers of ES have wised up and removed it.
Dave
The only one I'm keeping is TrueCaller. I've managed to get on god knows what kind of junk list so I've got hundreds of numbers blocked and have had much quieter days with that app. It's a pain in the ass with the pop-ups but it's worth it just for the peace and quiet.
I think for most part people have allowed for all of this to become an important part of their life. But on topic I don't use any social networks app FB,Google +,Google drive. All of these I use through browser. Just to get an idea go to play store and look at install size. Now go look at size of app in your phone. If you used for any length of time you may notice it has tripled in size. Chrome install size is about 28 mb. After updating in jumps to over 60 mb. How? It's an update! And there is not 30 mb of improvement on app. So I never update chrome. It works better without.
Have you tried fx file manager. I been using this for years and it's still easier to use and better layout.
Facebook and most of the apps mentioned are rooted to my phone. Can I safely disable Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter without causing malfunctions or data deletion?
Your contribution contains unapproved content
If you are a heavy Facebook user, then use the app. It will save you from a lot of frustration dealing with the website on your phone.
There is no harm in disabling bloatware. I disable almost all of it, including Google books, etc
I cut 3 paragraphs to post this.