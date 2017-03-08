Android O is getting new smart features according to leak

Android Nougat was officially released 8 months ago, in August 2016, and we've been seeing a continuous rollout on Android flagships ever since. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Google has been working on the next Android update. And despite the fact that we don't know for sure what's in store for us, we do know for sure that the next Android version will start with O. The newest rumors circulating around are specific Android O features that Google might show at Google I/O in May - though they may not end up in the final Android O Version.

Android O Release Date

While the official Android O release date is still unknown, we know that Google is currently working on it. As we've seen in the years before, we should get official confirmation and a glimpse into the first developer version of Android O at the Google I/O Developer conference between May 17 and 19 this year.

Android O Features

A "source familiar with the matter" recently gave VentureBeat some insights as to what we can expect from Google in May. One of the features the anonymous source divulged was a feature called "Copy Less". The feature is basically an intelligent copy paste - where the user is prompted with an automated suggestion. The assumption here is that if you are chatting with a friend about where to eat, and then look in a third party app like Yelp for a good restaurant (and find one), and then return to the chat and start typing "it's at" or a similar prompt - the address of the restaurant will automatically pop up as a suggestion. The rumored feature sounds like an logical advancement of a feature that we already know from keyboards, where you are given suggestions of words that you often use depending on what you write. We will have to wait until May to see if "copy less" is released as an Android O feature, or just an add on for GBoard.

Another feature would see Android O emulate something that Apple introduced with iOS a few years ago: responsive text in messages. In short, if you receive a message on your smartphone that contains an address, phone number, or date and you click on it, it opens the respective app for it. So, in this case, either Google Maps, the dialer or your calendar. While this feature is already available in the Gmail Web App, it would be a very welcome addition to the Android system.

The last rumored Android O feature that the source revealed was what sounds like a evolution of LGs "Tap To Wake" and Huawei's "Knuckle 2.0" feature. It's rumored that Google is working on finger gestures to trigger actions. It would work similar to what we know from Huawei's "Knuckle 2.0" - where you draw a specific symbol (like the letter C), and it will open up a corresponding app (like the Camera app or Calendar).

The first two rumored features "copy less" and intelligent content in messages are both evolutions of existing features - and I personally think that it's more than likely that they will be included in Android O. I do have serious doubts about the finger gestures though. It sounds like something that Google has to build from scratch, which in itself isn't a problem, but making sure that it works seamlessly across a breadth of Android devices sounds like trouble.

What's in a name? What does Android O stand for?

As with almost every new Android release, the community speculates what the letter stands for. The only official clue that we have is that Google tends to name its Android versions after sweets, so the hunt is on to guess what obscure desserts start with O.

Or we could just look at all the other clues that Google and its staff are chronically dropping. In February, Mondelēz - the owners of the Oreo brand, launched a game in partnership with Google called "Oreo Space Dunk". The objective of the game is to flip an Oreo cookie as hard as you can into space and watch as it falls into a glass of milk somewhere on Earth. The harder you flip your phone, the farther away your cookie lands. Mondelēz teamed up with Google, as the game relies on Google Maps data. While you can access the link to the game via desktop - you can only really play it on your smartphone. It's also interesting to note that Google opened up the registration for its Google I/O event just before the game was announced. That could be more than just a coincidence.

This is not the first time that Google has teamed up with a famous treat brand. Back in 2013, Google reached an agreement with Nestlé to name its Android 4.4 after the much loved KitKat brand. While Nestlé didn't end up with a browser-based game, they did have the honor of profiting from the heavy Google promotion. In turn, for a short period of time, KitKat offered Google Play promotional codes on their packaging which users could exchange for Google Play credit, and in some cases a Nexus Tablet.

Android fans were hoping for a similar deal when Android N was announced in 2016, as for many the most logical conclusion was that the N stood for Nutella. I'm sure quite a few people were disappointed when it was revealed that the next Android version was to be called Nougat, and the internet was rife with rumors as to why they didn't pick the famous hazelnut spread. It was suggested that Google and Ferrero (the company that owns Nutella) couldn't reach an agreement, or in other words, that Nutella didn't want its named to be used.

Android Oreo: could it be true?

Now we know that Hiroshi Lockheimer, the president of Android, is well known for teasing information and putting jokes on Twitter. But, we aren't sure if he is just trolling us with this tweet or hiding seriousness behind a joke.

So what do you think? What could or should Android O stand for? What features would you like to see in the next Android version?