The best Android smartphones in India for any budget

Hello to all of our many readers in India! To help you find your next smartphone, we've put together the ultimate list of the best Android smartphones available in India. Whether you're on a budget or the sky's the limit, you'll find smartphones in the price range you're looking for below.

This article is brand new, created in September 2018, so it's guaranteed to be up-to-date. We've also focused mostly on recently released smartphones, rather than previous generations. The devices are sorted by price, from highest to lowest. Furthermore, these are the current prices of the devices, taken direct from the provided Amazon and Flipkart links, rather than the release prices.

If you're looking for a high-end flagship and money is no object, then you'll be well served by any of the picks in the over Rs 30,000 category. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9/S9+ are my top picks for the best premium experience Android has to offer right now. You also can't go wrong with the Huawei P20 Pro or the Pixel 2 XL if you're into photography. Or, if you like to stand out and live on the cutting edge, the Oppo Find X offers a unique motorized pop-up camera. And, finally, let's not forget about the flagship killing OnePlus 6, the underdog with the best Snapdragon processor on the market for an unbelievable price.

The Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 are some of the best Android phones in India right now. / © AndroidPIT

The best on a budget: Rs 20,000 to 30,000 Devices Prices starting at Honor View 10 29,999 Asus Zenfone 5Z 29,999 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 29,975 Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 29,400 Nokia 8 28,400 Oppo F9 Pro 23,990 Poco F1 20,999

You'll get decent performance at the very least from any phone in this category, but perhaps the most exciting phone in the Rs 20,000 to 30,000 range is also the cheapest. I'm talking about the new Poco F1 from Xiaomi, which packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6 to 8 GB of RAM, with an astonishing price of just Rs 20,999. If you want something more stylish though, you'll want to turn to the sleek Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 or the colorful Oppo F9 Pro. It must be said that the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus doesn't quite stack up to the others in this price range unless you're a big fan of the brand, the UI or the design.

The Pocophone F1 has killer specs, but an underwhelming, plain design.. / © AndroidPIT

In the Rs 10,000 to 20,000 range, you'll want to start paying close attention to the reviews to find out whether you're going to get the performance you need from the device. With low prices, there are always tradeoffs. Consider which factors you're willing to compromise on, and whether you are willing to sacrifice battery life, camera quality, display size, etc.

The Huawei P20 Lite is my favorite for under Rs 20,000. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Android Go smartphones: under Rs 7,000 Devices Prices starting at Nokia 2.1 6,998 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 6,190 Micromax Bharat Go 4,649 Nokia 1 4,545 Lava Z50 4,399

If you've got a tight budget and have to look in the under Rs 10,000 range, you'll need to get an entry-level device. The performance and the design will almost certainly disappoint you. With that in mind, the best you can do at this price point is get yourself one of the new Android Oreo Go Edition smartphones. They have stripped back, brand new software that's designed to work smoothly with low-end hardware, which is a lot better than most low-end smartphones which get stuck with old, clunky software. Luckily, Indian shoppers have several options to choose from.

What smartphone will you get? Are there any we're missing on this list? Let us know in the comments!