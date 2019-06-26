The best dual-SIM Android smartphones you can buy today

Whether under Android or other mobile operating systems, a lot of people are looking for a smartphone that can accommodate two SIM cards. This type of product, which was rather rare just a few years ago, has now become commonplace. It is very useful for people who do not want to carry two smartphones such as a work and personal phone.

How dual-SIM works on Android smartphones

Dual-SIM smartphones are a trend from China. It was quickly adopted worldwide because of its practicality. Since Android 5.1, dual SIM-cards are managed natively. However, the dual-SIM system differs from one smartphone to another. For example, some devices allow you to use both SIM cards at the same time, others allow you to use only one SIM card at a time and simply switch from one to the other. Some devices also do not allow 4G/LTE to be active on both SIMs.

If you are interested in buying a dual-SIM smartphone, you should also consider the type of slot you are interested in. Many phones offer a hybrid slot, i.e. one that can accommodate either a second SIM card or a microSD card. It is therefore not possible to use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

Finally, please note that a smartphone blocked by the operator will only accept SIM cards from the operator in question, whether it is dual SIM or not. Once unlocked, the problem should be solved. For more details, I refer you to this article.

Without further ado, here is a new selection of the best dual Android dual-SIM smartphones available on the market in 2019.

Our selection of the best dual-SIM Android smartphones

Most smartphones (from entry-level to high-end) are dual-SIM smartphones. Beware, however, if you buy a smartphone with a contract from an operator. For example, Samsung and Sony only provide single SIM smartphones to operators. There is less risk of being stung by this with unlocked smartphones.

Top of the range

Among the high-end dual-SIM smartphones, we can mention the entire Galaxy S10 family (Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e). Samsung offers all its star terminals in a Duo version. Its best Chinese enemy also has compatible smartphones, such as the Huawei P30 Pro or Mate 20 Pro, which are dual SIM smartphones. Still in the ultra-premium segment, we find the OnePlus 7 Pro too.