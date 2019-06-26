The best dual-SIM Android smartphones you can buy today
Update: New for 2019!
Whether under Android or other mobile operating systems, a lot of people are looking for a smartphone that can accommodate two SIM cards. This type of product, which was rather rare just a few years ago, has now become commonplace. It is very useful for people who do not want to carry two smartphones such as a work and personal phone.
How dual-SIM works on Android smartphones
Dual-SIM smartphones are a trend from China. It was quickly adopted worldwide because of its practicality. Since Android 5.1, dual SIM-cards are managed natively. However, the dual-SIM system differs from one smartphone to another. For example, some devices allow you to use both SIM cards at the same time, others allow you to use only one SIM card at a time and simply switch from one to the other. Some devices also do not allow 4G/LTE to be active on both SIMs.
If you are interested in buying a dual-SIM smartphone, you should also consider the type of slot you are interested in. Many phones offer a hybrid slot, i.e. one that can accommodate either a second SIM card or a microSD card. It is therefore not possible to use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.
Finally, please note that a smartphone blocked by the operator will only accept SIM cards from the operator in question, whether it is dual SIM or not. Once unlocked, the problem should be solved. For more details, I refer you to this article.
Without further ado, here is a new selection of the best dual Android dual-SIM smartphones available on the market in 2019.
Our selection of the best dual-SIM Android smartphones
Most smartphones (from entry-level to high-end) are dual-SIM smartphones. Beware, however, if you buy a smartphone with a contract from an operator. For example, Samsung and Sony only provide single SIM smartphones to operators. There is less risk of being stung by this with unlocked smartphones.
Top of the range
Among the high-end dual-SIM smartphones, we can mention the entire Galaxy S10 family (Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e). Samsung offers all its star terminals in a Duo version. Its best Chinese enemy also has compatible smartphones, such as the Huawei P30 Pro or Mate 20 Pro, which are dual SIM smartphones. Still in the ultra-premium segment, we find the OnePlus 7 Pro too.
Need a high-end Android smartphone without breaking the bank? The OnePlus 7, Honor View 20, Xiaomi Mi9 or Asus ZenFone 6 may also do the trick for around the $/£500 mark, but you get a lot for your money. These smartphones offer performance and quality that few manufacturers can offer in a phone at this price point. A special mention to the new Asus flagship which has the merit of offering dual SIM and SD card use.
You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.
Entry and mid-range
Of course, not only high-end smartphones benefit from this dual-SIM functionality. Many entry-level and mid-range phones offer the possibility of using two SIM cards, and some interesting devices for less than $/£250 include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, the Realme 3 Pro or the Moto G7. At less than $/£150, the Nokia 2.1 may be useful. If your budget is a little larger, the PocoPhone F1, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE or the Samsung Galaxy A50 are interesting choices.
Our selection of the best dual-SIM iOS smartphones
On the Apple side, the dual-SIM feature was launched with its 2018 iPhone range, making the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR dual-SIM smartphones that allow the use of a nano-SIM and an eSIM. The eSIM card is a digital SIM card that allows you to activate a mobile plan with your operator without having to use a physical nano-SIM card.
Of course, we know that there are still other dual-SIM smartphones out there, so our selection is not exhaustive, but we hope that this 2019 selection will have allowed you to find your happiness.
Do you use a dual-SIM smartphone?
17 comments
The list is great but it lacks Redmi note 3
You Forgot Samsung Galaxy A5(2016)
I used Gionee marathon and very fast and reliable
I find it weird that the Moto X Style (Pure) in some strange way, have dual SIM card options: but only on certain countries. It's like they fiddled with the SIM tray. You can obviously see it was meant to carry two, ALONGSIDE it's SD card slot on the back.
Still, great article! The more you know.
I like my BLU studio with duel sim. and micro
Moto x play is $ 270 @ Amazon. Runs with both sim cards and memory as told about 5x. Also have the best battery among all and is pretty robust. Definitely should be on that list.
Wileyfox Swift
moto g
The P8Lite is both beautiful and surprisingly premium... Best Dual SIm phone around...
I like Huawei P8 ;)
Forgot Oneplus??
Yes, I've got OnePlus on my list for a future update to this article. Thanks for the suggestion, Brijesh!
I bought the Honor 5X solely for this reason. I currently don't use two SIMs but I may need it in the future.
How can you forget the LG V10?
Sony Z5 or Z3
Dual Sims have available in the Philippines for a long time. I can get any flagship with dual sims here. IPhone, Samsung, Sony you name it. Of course they are all Chinese's knock offs. LOL Sometimes even before the real version has been released.
I do agree with the list but dual sim phone existed in India even before they got famous in the international market and I m also using a dual sim Phone in that case.