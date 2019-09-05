The best Huawei smartphones for any type of taste buds

Huawei has proved its ability to create quality smartphones suitable for users with different needs and budgets in recent years. If you are planning on buying a new smartphone from the brand, take a look at this best list to find the right Huawei for you.

Huawei P30 Pro: the best camera

The P30 Pro is not only the Huawei phone with the best camera, but the best cameraphone on the market, along with Pixel 3 XL and, recently, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The photographic section of the P30 Pro is composed of:

40MP Super Spectrum with 27mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization

20MP Ultra wide-angle (over 120 degrees FOV) with 16mm focal length, f2.4

8MP Periscope telephoto lens (5x optical, 10x hybrid) with 125mm focal length, f/3.4, OIS

Time of Flight sensor to record depth

The strength of the P30 Pro is its shots in low light. They are detailed, sharp and free of photographic noise. The 5x zoom and the wide-angle sensor enhance both the user experience and make it even more creative. Beyond the camera, the P30 Pro brings you a complete package including a large display for multimedia, excellent battery life, and an elegant design that is in keeping with the latest trends. For some it may be too big, in which case take a look at the Mate 20 Pro.

A complete and versatile camera / © AndroidPIT

Huawei P30 Pro: technical specifications Display 6.47 inches, 2340x1080 pixels, 398 ppi Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 RAM 8GB Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB Camera Triple camera 8+40+20MP (back) / 32MP (front) Battery 4,200 mAh

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: the year-old flagship

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, unveiled at the tail end of 2018, features a truly beautiful and modern design with glass covering the front and back and a huge 6.39-inch OLED display. The general performance and battery life are excellent! Compared to the P30 Pro, it costs less these days and its price will drop shortly, with the arrival of Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

The smartphone boasts three cameras, once again made in collaboration with Leica. The combination consists of three high-resolution sensors with three different focal lengths:

Focal length 83 mm, 8MP, aperture f/2.4, OIS

Focal length 27 mm, 40MP, aperture f/1.8

Focal length 16 mm, 20MP, aperture f/2.2

The automatic image quality provided by the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in our camera test was very impressive. Even in low-light scenarios, the Mate 20 Pro delivers crisp images with realistic colors and very little noise. The camera app is tidy and still has a lot of features to offer, as well as being very fast.

Good camera, very good performance and a falling price tag / © AndroidPIT

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: technical specifications Display 6.39 inches, 3120x1440 pixels, 538 ppi Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB expandable via microSD Camera Triple camera 8+40+20MP (back) / 24MP (front) Battery 4,200 mAh

Huawei P20 Pro: the best for a compact design

The Huawei P20 Pro integrates a 4,000mAh battery inside its slim and elegant body, which is always able to stay alive for a whole day. You'l often be returning home with 20 percent still in the tank. During our tests we never needed to recharge it in the afternoon and, in some cases, it managed to get to the next day with energy still available.

This device boasts a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 2240x1080 pixel (408 ppi) resolution, an SoC Kirin 970 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Huawei P20 Pro has a triple camera configuration consisting of an 8MP sensor and two wide-angle sensors: a 40MP RGB and a 20MP monochrome sensor so you can always be on the safe side in terms of the camera. The P20 Pro has an advantage over its successor: it offers a more compact body and, of course, costs less!

The P20 Pro was the first to boast a camera with 40MP and three lenses / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Huawei P20 Pro: technical specifications Display 6.1 inches, 2240x1080 pixels, 408 ppi Processor Kirin 970 RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Camera 8MP+40MP+20MP (back) / 24MP (front) Battery 4,000 mAh

Huawei P30 Lite: the best for under £300

If you have a smaller budget of less than £300, the Huawei P30 Lite may be for you. The device mimics the design of the P30 and offers a sleek and slim body boasting a triple rear camera module. The sensors are 48+8+2MP, the latter with 2x zoom available. The fingerprint reader is also superb and is precise and fast despite the price of this phone.

The P30 Lite incorporates a Full HD+ resolution IPS display that is crisp but not very bright. Under the hood we find the SoC Kirin 710 octa-core processor supported by 4GB of RAM. On the P30 Lite, Huawei did a good job in ensuring solid performance for this price range, without experiencing sudden overheating or crashes. At the moment you can find it online for less than 300 quid too.

An elegant design that follows that of the P30 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Huawei P30 Lite: technical specifications Display 6.15 inches, 1080 x 2312 pixels, 415 ppi Processor HiSilicon Kirin 670 RAM 4GB Internal storage 128GB expandable via microSD Camera 48+8+2MP (back) / 24MP (front) Battery 3,340 mAh

Huawei P Smart 2019: the best budget Huawei

The Huawei P Smart 2019 is the cheapest on this list. Its strengths are the excellent value for money, the battery life and the display. The weak points are the audio experience and the camera, at least when compared to other members of the family.

The easy-to-handle smartphone features a 6.21-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels that is really nice in terms of color representation and brightness. Also on board is the SoC Kirin 710 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage.

The Huawei P Smart 2019, with its 3,400 mAh battery, has proven to have enough endurance to survive our tests and will be able to accompany you throughout your day. The two main cameras offer 13 and 3MP but they are poor in low light conditions and you lose some detail here and there. If you use your smartphone to message, surf and use social networks, the P Smart 2019 will be more than enough to keep you happy.

The cheapest on the list!/ © AndroidPIT

Huawei P Smart 2019: technical specifications Display 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 415 ppi Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710 RAM 3GB Internal storage 64 GB Camera Dual camera 13+2MP (back) / 8MP (front) Battery 3,400 mAh

Have you found the right Huawei for you? Would you have added any other smartphones from the brand to the list?