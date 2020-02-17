The best iOS games for a fun week with your iPhone

Android or iOS: the discussions about which operating system is better could go on forever. What is certain, however, is that Apple has some app games that Android users don't get. We have compiled our highlights for you here.

"Life is strange" (LiS) was one of my absolute favorite games from the beginning. Sure, it was "only" a PC game at first, but then it was adapted as an app for iOS. So while iPhone users were already enthusiastically gambling, Android smartphone owners had to wait for the release for Android. LiS shows that there are some games that are released (sometimes only temporarily, sometimes permanently) exclusively for iPhones. We have put together five of our favorite iOS exclusive games for you right here. LEGO Brawls: the exclusive Apple arcade game If we want to talk about games that are only available for the iPhone, we just have to start here. Because all the games that appear on Apple Arcade are also only available for Apple. Apple's subscription service costs $4.99 per month, but you get the first month for free as a trial. Once you have registered, you can currently access about 80 games. This includes LEGO Brawls, where you can not only create your own heroic figures, but also design power-ups and master the different levels with your team. The graphics remain true to the typical LEGO style in this game as well, making it perfect for every handicraft enthusiast and LEGO lover. Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus: Stadia and Netflix, are you listening?

You can download the game here. Size: 1.1 GB

Compatibility: iOS 13.0 or later

Device compatibility: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Language: English

Suitable: from 9 years GRIS 2 A game does not always have to revolve around heroic battles for it to be good. An example of this is the jump-and-run game GRIS, in which you play the protagonist "Gris", who must complete light puzzles among other things on her way through an unknown world. The game itself fascinates not only by its smooth and finely drawn graphics, but also by its background music. Interestingly enough, the game almost completely manages without language, while the handling is easy to understand thanks to catchy symbols. So the game can be played by the younger ones among us. If you want to add the game to your library, you have to stump up a price of $4.99.

Suitable: from 4 years 3. Hyper Light Drifter What would an iOS games list be without a mandatory "retro feeling" app? Nothing at all, that's what we thought and decided to include Abylight S.L.'s Hyper Light Drifter. In this game, you will guide our troubled hero through the lands of buried time. Your goal is to find an antidote for your seemingly incurable disease. The journey leads you - as already mentioned - through an old-school graphic, which is based on the 16-bit classics and gives the handling a modern touch. This action-adventure RPG is perfect for all iPhone gamers who want to face dangers and discover technologies long thought lost. As for me, the game reminded me a little of the old Zelda games. Oh, yeah, the good old days. You won't get this game for nothing. For the app, you'll pay $4.99.

Suitable: from 12 years 4 Sid Meier's Civilization VI Like strategy games and love to stomp your own advanced civilizations out of the earth? With Sid Meier's Civilisation VI (6) you have the possibility to do so. This is turn-based gameplay where you compete alone or with multiple players besides the game AI to make your own civilization flourish and rule the game board. If you like to play the Anno series or like to play board games like The Settlers, you are in good hands with this game. You get the basic game for free, but there are in-app purchases priced at between $5 and $10.

Suitable: from 12 years 5. INSIDE Riddles, jump-'n'-run, and all that in a gloomy environment? Where do I sign up? Playdeads's second game INSIDE follows on well (in my opinion) from its predecessor Limbo. Again, you are thrown into the adventure unprepared and play a boy who has to flee from different attackers. To get ahead, you will have to solve puzzles or move items, among other things. What makes the game so special is its minimalist graphics when it comes to color selection. Because in this game, everything is bathed in dark, cold colors, which makes it even more mysterious. Especially pleasant is the sound that goes with it, which underlines the game perfectly. And so it happens that the boy you are controlling also likes to breathe (or snort) faster when he is in a threatening situation. By the way, you won't have to wait for anything in this game. Neither on the plot itself, nor on the scene transitions, so that you can rush or fall into the next room without loading time. You can play the beginning of INSIDE for free. But if you want to enjoy the whole game, you have to buy the app.