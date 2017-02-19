Lenovo Moto: which smartphone is best for you?

Motorola released the first ever smartphone way back in 1983. Since then, the company has moved with the times and been able to appeal to the demands of its users - so much so that in the last year they've added a whole new range of devices to their catalog. If you're in the market for a new Motorola, well a Lenovo, and you're not sure which one you should go for, we're going to make it easy for you. Here's a breakdown of the best by category.

Best camera: Moto Z

With a Sony IMX230 sensor that allows for a maximum aperture of f/1.8 and an optical image stabilizer, the camera on the Moto Z produces high quality 13 MP photos. Other features of this camera include laser focus and a dual LED flash.

The user interface is easy to use, but is strong where it needs to be. It has direct access to HDR mode and easy access to manual mode, which takes up the whole screen and lets you see the changes you make in real time. Something else that should also be highlighted is its maximum sensitivity of 3200 ISO.

The camera captures a large amount of light so photos taken outdoors have good exposure and real color, while darker areas barely lose any information.

If you're not happy with the Moto Z camera you can always buy a MotoMod attachment. / © AndroidPIT

Display 5-inches, 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, 534 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 RAM 4 GB Internal storage 32 GB (removable storage via microSD) Camera 13 MP / 5 MP Battery 2.600 mAh

Best battery: Moto Z Play

In this section, I went back and forth between the Moto G4 Play and Moto Z Play. Leaving aside the fact that they both belong to different ranges, I wanted to focus solely on the battery. One may have fewer milliamps, but since it has a smaller screen with lower resolution it ultimately creates the same result. Obviously, it's proportional.

I must though admit that the extra milliamps, along with a Full HD 5.5-inch screen, provides more battery power to the 2,800 mAh, 5-inch HD display on the G4 Play.

A strong battery plus quick charge. / © AndroidPIT

Display 5,5-inches, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, 403 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 RAM 3 GB Internal Storage 32 GB (removable storage via microSD) Camera 16 MP / 5 MP Battery 3510 mAh

Leaving the pseudo-mathematics aside, the main reason why I opted for the Z Play is because the battery on the G4 Play takes a long time to charge. The Z Play comes equipped with a quick charging technology, PowerTurbo, which works like a dream.

The toughest: Moto Droid Turbo 2

This smartphone was designed to take some fairly heavy punishment. The manufacturer wanted to sell the Moto Droid Turbo 2 as being capable of handling any fall. So, once it put into the hands of the experts, you naturally saw tests like the one you can watch here start to pop up on YouTube.

Note: the Moto Droid Turbo 2 is known as the Moto X Force outside the US.