Lenovo Moto: which smartphone is best for you?

Motorola released the first ever smartphone way back in 1983. Since then, the company has moved with the times and been able to appeal to the demands of its users - so much so that in the last year they've added a whole new range of devices to their catalog. If you're in the market for a new Motorola, well a Lenovo, and you're not sure which one you should go for, we're going to make it easy for you. Here's a breakdown of the best by category.
Best camera: Moto Z
With a Sony IMX230 sensor that allows for a maximum aperture of f/1.8 and an optical image stabilizer, the camera on the Moto Z produces high quality 13 MP photos. Other features of this camera include laser focus and a dual LED flash.
The user interface is easy to use, but is strong where it needs to be. It has direct access to HDR mode and easy access to manual mode, which takes up the whole screen and lets you see the changes you make in real time. Something else that should also be highlighted is its maximum sensitivity of 3200 ISO.
The camera captures a large amount of light so photos taken outdoors have good exposure and real color, while darker areas barely lose any information.
|Display
|5-inches, 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, 534 ppi
|Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal storage
|32 GB (removable storage via microSD)
|Camera
|13 MP / 5 MP
|Battery
|2.600 mAh
Best battery: Moto Z Play
In this section, I went back and forth between the Moto G4 Play and Moto Z Play. Leaving aside the fact that they both belong to different ranges, I wanted to focus solely on the battery. One may have fewer milliamps, but since it has a smaller screen with lower resolution it ultimately creates the same result. Obviously, it's proportional.
I must though admit that the extra milliamps, along with a Full HD 5.5-inch screen, provides more battery power to the 2,800 mAh, 5-inch HD display on the G4 Play.
|Display
|5,5-inches, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, 403 ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|RAM
|3 GB
|Internal Storage
|32 GB (removable storage via microSD)
|Camera
|16 MP / 5 MP
|Battery
|3510 mAh
Leaving the pseudo-mathematics aside, the main reason why I opted for the Z Play is because the battery on the G4 Play takes a long time to charge. The Z Play comes equipped with a quick charging technology, PowerTurbo, which works like a dream.
The toughest: Moto Droid Turbo 2
This smartphone was designed to take some fairly heavy punishment. The manufacturer wanted to sell the Moto Droid Turbo 2 as being capable of handling any fall. So, once it put into the hands of the experts, you naturally saw tests like the one you can watch here start to pop up on YouTube.
Note: the Moto Droid Turbo 2 is known as the Moto X Force outside the US.
There's isn't much else we can add, is there? It's normal that the case was a bit damaged after such as huge fall, but the screen was left unscathed.
|Display
|5,4-inches, 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, 544 ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 810
|RAM
|3 GB
|Internal Storage
|32/64 GB (removable storage via microSD)
|Camera
|21 MP / 5 MP
|Battery
|3760 mAh
Best value for money: Moto G4 Plus
With its nice 5.5-inch, full HD display, simple design with a nice finish, an excellent 16 MP camera, satisfactory battery and a processor capable of supporting most average users - and all of this is available for a little over $200. Do I need to say more? OK, maybe just a little bit more.
The display has a good degree of brightness, with realistic colors and clean whites. On the other hand the camera, which DxOMark says matches that on the iPhone 6s Plus, is the best that can be found in the Android mid-range market.
Finally, it's software is light, which not only improves performance but also allow updates to arrive sooner. So much so that, although this smartphone comes with Marshmallow 6.0.1, the Nougat update should arrive in no time.
|Display
|5,5-inches, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, 401 ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 617
|RAM
|2 / 4 GB
|Internal Storage
|32/64 GB (removable storage via microSD)
|Camera
|16 MP / 5 MP
|Battery
|3000 mAh
Bestseller: Moto G 2013
I remember the exact moment that Motorola presented this smartphone and how well received it was. For a long time, it was the smartphone I would recommend to people who were just starting out in the Android universe and didn't want to pay top dollar. The Moto G 2013 was perfect. It came with pure Android, which made it easy to use, whilst also providing good performance. Furthermore, it's quality / price ratio was unbeatable. That's why it became a bestseller and also why it deserves a spot in this article.
|Display
|4,5-inches, 1280 x 720 pixels, 326 ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 400
|RAM
|1,024 MB
|Internal Storage
|8 / 16 GB
|Camera
|5 MP / 1.3 MP
|Battery
|3000 mAh
Would you change anything on this list? Would you add another category or a different phone? As always, let us know what you think in the comments below.
No comments