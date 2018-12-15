What's the best place for a smartphone's front camera?

It's the year 2018 and smartphone manufacturers are obsessed with covering their panels with as much display as possible and trimming down their bezels. This has given rise to an arms race and manufacturers are trying to find new positions for their front camera sensors. What's the best solution we've seen so far?

The notch...

Do I really need to fill you in on this? All tech enthusiasts are now familiar with this feature that's found its way onto modern smartphones: a notch in the display where the various sensors and the front camera are located. This was the first solution meant to push the boundaries of the screen to the extreme without having to move the components needed to take selfies.

No, the iPhone X wasn't the first smartphone with the notch. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The first smartphone that came with a notch in its display was the Essential PH-1, which was followed a few weeks later by the iPhone X. This isn't the best way to maximize a phone's screen/surface ratio, but we had to start somewhere...

...or not?

But another manufacturer had already taken things a step further. I'm talking about Xiaomi. The brand's Mi MIX made users all over the world fall in love. The Chinese company was able to effectively eliminate three of the four bezels around the display by moving the main camera to the edge below the display.

The futuristic smartphone also had a piezoelectric system capable of vibrating the upper frame of the smartphone to transmit sound with a system similar to bone conduction. This means that the device didn't need its auditory capsule. The proximity sensor has also been moved behind the display.

No notch? No problem! (Xiaomi Mi MIX) / © AndroidPIT

Recently, Samsung and Huawei presented original solutions with a small hole in the display. Samsung called its panel the Infinity-O and first implemented it in its Galaxy A8. We also already know that it will be used for the Galaxy S10 line. It seems that Huawei will be displaying its newest solution on the Nova 4, while its sister company Honor wants to integrate it on its new top-range device, the View 20.

Here's a sneak peek at the Galaxy S10 Plus. / © 91 Mobiles

Popup Camera

The popup camera seemed like an idea out of science fiction until Vivo introduced its design called APEX, which then became known as NEX. This solution has made it possible to move the front camera from hidden inside the body of the smartphone and then reveals it thanks to a motorized mechanism.

A discreet and invisible solution. / © AndroidPIT

The OPPO Find X (and its Automobili Lamborghini variant) has taken the same concept to the extreme: the entire top of the smartphone slides upward to reveal the front camera sensors that are used for 3D face recognition.

On the Find X, the headphones capsule is accessible by holes that allow the sound to "pierce" the display. On the Vivo NEX. the display itself vibrates to transmit sound in a way that's similar to the Mi MIX.

There are many sensors inside OPPO's motorized mechanism! / © AndroidPIT

Dual display

Smartphone manufacturers have also come up with another solution: remove the front camera altogether. Yes, you read that right!

The Nubia X and the Vivo Nex 2 have chosen to completely remove the front camera to avoid problems with the mechanical parts that might fail. So how did they solve the problem? How can you take a selfie to post on social media with these smartphones? Well, it's simple: you can use the main camera and see yourself on the second display hidden in the rear!

Yes, this smartphone really exists. / © Live

This is not an entirely new solution, Meizu had already used a secondary display on the Pro 7, but it wasn't all that useful. The smartphone had a front camera and a display with edges that weren't exactly trimmed down...

Slider

As is well known, motorized parts have a small defect: they can fail. That's why companies like Xiaomi with the Mi MIX 3 and Honor with the Magic 2 have decided to bring back an old feature. Both of these smartphones use a manual scrolling system similar to the one used in the old phones of the early 2000s. Anyone who had a Nokia certainly remembers this feature.

You can slide the camera out whenever you need it... / © Honor

Instead of sliding the screen upward to access the keyboard, the screen can be pulled down to show the front cameras and many of the sensors. This mechanism, which is guided by magnets, is more solid than motorized solutions and it's guaranteed to work in the long-term. Xiaomi announced that its mechanism is able to withstand being used 300,000 times.