Now you can download the official Samsung Galaxy S9 wallpaper

It’s now official: the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be presented at the MWC in Barcelona . In spite of everything, the leaks keep on coming one after the other, with different rumors, blurred photos and information of all kinds. So why not just cut to the chase and download the official wallpapers from the two new Samsung models?

We’ll have to wait another month to see the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in person, even if by now we already know almost everything about the two smartphones. We know them so well that we even have their official backgrounds at our disposal, which were officially made public by Evan Blass. You read that correctly: even though the launch of the two smartphones isn’t right around the corner, the official wallpapers can be downloaded in high resolution.

How to download the Samsung Galaxy S9 wallpaper

It couldn’t be any easier. Evan Blass himself tweeted the official wallpaper of the two new Samsung flagship devices, probably so that he’d be forgiven for spoiling the surprise about the appearance of the two devices. To download the image, simply follow the following procedure:

Open the link that you’ll find a little further down in the tweet; the image will open in real size.

If you’re using a PC, click with the right mouse button and select Save As.

If you’re using your smartphone, just hold your finger down for a few moments on the image itself and then select Download Image.

If the image is saved in a strange format called .jpg_orig, don't be afraid. Simply rename the file by changing the extension to .jpg (delete the _orig part) and that’s it!

Don't say I never do anything for you guys.



[full size: https://t.co/NrXJm4Vz7Y] pic.twitter.com/UsRoozBM8M



— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28 2018

Now you're ready to preview the official Samsung Galaxy S9 background on your smartphone!