Here are the first gender-neutral emojis from Google

It was through an interview with the American Fast Company that Google unveiled its 53 new emojis. What's the big deal? These are the first gender-neutral emojis made by the Mountain View firm. Thus, they do not represent a man or a woman.

These emojis were promised by Google a few months ago. In addition to being more representative of society, they also prevent some problems when sending an emoji from a smartphone under iOS to a smartphone under Android.

"We're not calling this the non-binary character, the third gender, or an asexual emoji – and not gender neutral. Gender neutral is what you call pants," explained Jennifer Daniel, a designer at Google. She is also a member of the organization that defines the core standards of the Unicode consortium, and says that 64 of the library's emojis were designed to be ambiguous. It was then the manufacturers who designed their own versions to indicate their gender.

Among these first 53 gender-neutral emojis, several professions are represented (doctors, judges, construction workers, etc.). Emojis such as vampires, swimmers or sirens are also available. The hair or even the colors have been redone.

Ungendered emojis are coming to Android Q. / © Google

More choice in the future

For the moment, all these emojis are only available in beta test in the latest version of Android Q for Pixel users, but Google promises that they will then be deployed for all users under Android Q later this year.

In the future, Google will enrich its emojis with a non-gendered version for all those available, and it is also likely that other brands, such as Samsung or Apple, will deploy the same type of emojis as quickly.

