Germany opens its first electric motorway for delivery trucks

Germany has just inaugurated its first electric motorway. ELISA (Elektrifizierter Innovativer Schwerverkehr auf Autobahnen), a 10-kilometer-long eHighway in which hybrid trucks can circulate while charging their batteries, was launched on 7 May. This is a joint project between Siemens and the German Ministry of the Environment in its fight against polluting emissions.

Located in Hesse (one of the busiest points in the country), between Langen and Weiterstadt, this electric motorway has a catenary on its route so that hybrid trucks with roof-mounted loading equipment can be hooked onto it so they don't have to stop to refuel.This solution is not only more environmentally friendly but also saves companies a lot of time and money.

The Siemens eHighway will allow hybrid trucks to charge their batteries. / © Siemens

Trucks will have to run at 90km/h maximum to make everything run smoothly and connect to the 670-volt line that the eHighway is equipped with. During the loading time the trucks will only work with electricity and once out of the loading section they return to the conventional road to circulate with their hybrid engine.