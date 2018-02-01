The secret inner workings of the iris scanner

The iris scanner is a technology that has been around since the 1990s, although the idea of identifying people through the pattern of their iris dates back to the early 20th century. This technology is used today in security checks at some UK airports and even in smartphones. In this article we’ll walk you through how an iris scanner works.

How an iris scanner works

To sum everything up very quickly, the principle of this technology is basically to convert the iris mapping into one or many numbers. The iris is the area of color that surrounds the pupil, the black area that lets light into the eye. With this map, it is possible to calculate the polar coordinates of each irregularity and convert them into concentric circles, which are centered on the coordinates of the pupil. The coordinates of each irregularity are unique for each person.

The scanner creates a map of the eye’s iris. / © AndroidPIT

In order to convert the colorful part of the eye into a map, a specific tone is determined. In the Galaxy S8, for example, it is not a color that can be seen in the human eye because it’s an infrared color. With this infrared index, the S8 is able to recognize a person from 200 characteristic points, instead of the 40-60 points used for fingerprints.

The iris scanner is becoming more and more popular. / © AndroidPIT

Iris scanner recognition is about 10 times safer than fingerprint scanning. As we read recently, fingerprints can be easily copied, but things are much more complicated when it comes to the iris, which is why it can offer a higher level of security.

We should not confuse this technology with a retinal scanner, which needs to approach the eye very closely. The iris scanner works when the phone is several inches from the face, in a natural position. You just need to make sure to remove your glasses and in some cases contact lenses, especially if they are colored.