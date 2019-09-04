How to download and install Android 10 on your smartphone

If you're curious about what's new in Android 10, here's how to download and install the latest software not only on Google Pixel phones but also on other compatible devices! We'll walk you through the steps you need to take to update your smartphone.

On which devices can I install Android 10?

Google has officially released Android 10, and we have Android 10 in our hands now, just in time for the opening of the IFA 2019. Android 10, which after a long culinary tradition has said goodbye to the dessert tag names, is currently being distributed on Pixel smartphones as an OTA update. However, Google has confirmed that it will also reach all other smartphones that have participated in the beta program soon.

When will I receive the update to Android 10?

The distribution of Android updates is still not as direct as that of Apple with iOS, unfortunately. Some brands, such as HMD Global, have already confirmed the roadmap for the release of Android 10 on Nokia smartphones, and more and more brands will do so in the coming days.

If you own a flagship smartphone of the latest generation, you can be sure that Android 10 will arrive soon. But when exactly? The answer lies in the hands of the manufacturers, who have to adapt and distribute the new Android version for their devices. The flagships released two years ago should also be considered for an update to Android 10. Unfortunately, the situation is changing for devices in the lower and middle price ranges. If you have invested in an Android One device, you can be sure that Android 10 will land on your smartphone.

Android 10 is official / © AndroidPIT

How to install Android 10 as an OTA update

If you have a Google Pixel in your hand (Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL), just go to the settings menu and check out the section on software updates. Once the update is available, make sure you are connected to the Wi-Fi and have enough battery on your phone before starting the download.

How to install Android 10 manually

1. Reset before installing the update

First of all, I would like to tell you that this step is not mandatory, but just a tip. Installing a new software version can cause errors that did not exist before. Whenever you want to make any major changes to the system of your Android smartphone, it is advisable to reset it and back it up beforehand.

We recommend a manual installation of Android 10 for experts only! It is still an unstable version, which could make it more difficult to use the device.

2. Unlocking the bootloader

To flash the new Android version, you first have to open the bootloader and activate it via the developer options and the USB debug mode:

3. Downloading from the Factory Images

Now all you have to do is download the Android 10 factory images, which vary from device to device. On this page you will find links to the supported devices:

Here are the links to the system images for your Google Pixel phone:

Ready to discover the new features of Android 10 on your Google Pixel? / © AndroidPIT

4. Installing Android 10 on your computer

Before you can proceed with the actual installation, you need to unzip the zip files, including those found in the unzipped files - i.e. zip in zip. Now you can continue with the installation:

Here we go:

Download the Android SDK from this website.

Add the SDK tool and the Platform Tool folder to the PATH variable: Mac: Type the command "export PATH=$PATH:<Chemin du SDK Android". Windows: Right-click and select My Computer>Properties>Advanced>Environment variables. Changes the variable PATH and adds the path for the Android SDK.

For Windows, your Google's USB driver needs to be found in the SDK folder: Go to Tools>Google USB Driver in Manager. Connect your smartphone to your PC and right-click on Computer>Management. Click in the left area with the right mouse button on the device, and you see Peripherals>Update Driver. If manual installation is selected, the driver is found under path SDK>/extra/google /usb_driver.

Now check if the device number appears in the list of connected devices and everything is done!

If you follow all the above steps, you can install Android 10 without any problems / © ANDROIDPIT

5. Install Android 10 on your smartphone

Turn off your device.

Press and hold the Power and Quieter keys to restart the device in bootloader mode.

Connects your smartphone to your PC via a USB cable.

Opens Windows Explorer and searches for the previously downloaded firmware in the ADB Tool folder.

Double-click on the file flash-all.bat and wait until the process is completed.

Your phone will automatically restart with the new version of Android 10, and if the process is unsuccessful, read the section about possible problems that occurred during the process.

Double-click the file flash-all .bat / © ANDROIDPIT

Problems installing Android 10? Here are the solutions

USB debugging

If you encountered a problem before installing, make sure you have activated USB debug mode and unlocked the boot loader.

Boot loop

If you are in a boot loop, you can first attempt to clear the cache partition by returning to the boot loader and using the volume keys to switch to recovery mode (press the power key to confirm). After you have deleted the cache partition, the device will restart.

If you are still locked on the home screen after this operation, return to Recovery and select Delete Data/Factory Reset and press the Power button to confirm. This way you should be able to solve the problem.

Problems with ADB

If you receive an error message at the command prompt informing you that the file system.img is missing, proceed as follows:

Unpacks the Image.zip file. Copy and paste the files into the same folder where you saved the other unzipped files (in the ADB-Tool folder next to adb.exe and fastboot.exe). Opens a command window (press Shift and right-click, then select Open Command Window and type the following commands): Fastboot Flash Bootloader <bootloader filename>.img Fastboot Flash Radio <Radio Filename>.img Quick Start Restart - Bootloader Fastboot Flash Recovery.img Quick Start Flash Boot Boot.Img Fastboot Flash System.img Fastboot Flash Cache.Img Cache Cache Cache Quick Start Flash User Data userdata userdata.img

It is not possible to start the flash-all.bat file.

Make sure that you have clicked on flash-all.bat in administrator mode (right mouse button, Run as administrator).

Did you manage to install Android 10 on your smartphone? Was it difficult? Let us know.