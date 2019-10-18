How to download all the Google Pixel 4 wallpapers

The new Google Pixel 4 phones were launched at a special event organized in New York by the brand. You may have to wait to get your hands on the new devices, but the wallpapers have already been made available for download. Find out how to download them for your Android smartphone here.

The new wallpapers are available for download for your Android mobile. They can be downloaded on not only a Pixel but also on other smartphones. To do this, you need to download an APK file, a version for rooted devices is available, but the basic version should be sufficient for most Android 7.0 (and higher) users on ARM64 devices.

The wallpapers are animated and can be customized. For example, with the 'Doodle' wallpaper, you can play with objects on the screen. The one called "Compass" allows you to choose a place where a compass points to this location. They're fun and interesting, and all wallpapers are compatible with the new dark mode of Android 10 and you can even set them to switch automatically.

Discover below a selection of my favorite wallpapers:

A total of 9 wallpapers are available / © XDA Developers

These wallpapers give you a taste of Google's new smartphones. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are among the most anticipated flagships in the second half of 2019. We've already been hands-on with the new Pixel 4 XL. You can read all about it at the link below:

What do you think of the Pixel 4 wallpapers? Tell us in the comments.