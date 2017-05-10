How to factory reset your Android phone

Has your smartphone suddenly frozen or stopped responding? Most of the time, restarting your phone should fix the problem. But, in some more serious cases, you have to resort to a factory reset. We'll tell you how to do both a soft and a hard reset of your Android phone here.
How to restart your Android smartphone
Sometimes, phones freeze up for no apparent reason. While it's annoying, it can usually be fixed quickly and easily by restarting - also known as "rebooting" or doing a "soft reset" of your phone. This will give your phone a fresh start, and in theory, all your photos, apps and settings should be left intact. Here's how to do it.
- If your phone suddenly freezes, just hold down its Power button for 30 seconds and it will restart itself.
Soft resetting your Android phone is just that simple! But, sometimes phones can continue on having problems, and it might be necessary to do a factory reset - a more extreme measure that will wipe out all your data, but will usually fix more stubborn issues.
How to factory reset your Android smartphone
If restarting your phone doesn't help the problem and your phone is still acting up, you might want to try a factory reset. This will restore your device to its factory settings. The process is also sometimes referred to as formatting or doing a "hard reset". Hard resetting your Android smartphone isn't actually very hard.
The easier way to do a factory reset is with the Settings menu, but if that isn't possible, you can also reset in Recovery Mode. Here are the instructions for both.
Factory reset your Android phone from the Settings menu
Be warned: this process will erase all the data from your device's internal storage, including personal files like photos. So, be sure to back up all your phone's data beforehand.
- In the Settings menu, find Backup & reset, then tap Factory data reset and Reset phone.
- You'll be prompted to enter your pass code and then to Erase everything.
- Once that is done, select the option to reboot your phone.
- Then, you can restore your phone's data.
Factory reset Android in Recovery mode
If your phone is so messed up that you can't access your Settings menu, there's still hope. You can reset in Recovery Mode, using just the buttons of your phone.
If possible, back up your phone's data first, as this process will remove all data from your phone's internal storage.
- Turn your phone off.
- Hold the Volume down button, and while doing so, also hold the Power button until the phone turns on.
- You'll see the word Start, then you should press Volume down until Recovery mode is highlighted.
- Now press the Power button to start recovery mode. You should see an Android robot now.
- Once you're in Recovery mode, press and hold the Power button, and while doing so, press the Volume up button once, then let go of the Power button.
- Press Volume down until Wipe data/factory reset is highlighted, then press the Power button to select it.
- Once that's done, press the Power button to select Reboot system now.
- Then, you can restore your phone's data.
Have you tried doing a soft or hard reset of your Android phone? Let us know how it went in the comments.
11 comments
thanks you
It works....yay!!!
if you take out a SIM card before you sell your phone I don't want to sound stupid but can somebody just buy a SIM card and how much are they?
Yes factory reset is nice but I recently had to and reset part is fine it's the other part that really sucks and that's Google, My things are alleged to be back up to Google and I only got a quarter of my contacts back contacted Google and that was not any help at all sent me to web Google contacts and they have this box in the way and of course not all contacts were there now I got some old some brand new ones but non of my most important contacts yes, I have just ran into problems with anything that has to do with Google ,there apps 3rd party apps. I will say one thing Google does not have the users best interest for that I am leaving Google for apple.
Anyone know if my Tune in recordings can be backed up so I can restore them after a reset on my nexus tablet?
Hard to say with Google I have nexus 6 Motorola and I this week had to do a factory reset and only gave me a quarter of my contact's so
my tablet has from top a home/back button, volume up, volume dwn and power button. i tried all possible ways to get that menu. can anybody pls help me? model .. dixon md9901
Hello. I see all the directions I even read all the directions to factory reset my Android but, I am still really leary to reset it. Is it a trust issue? Haha
thank u brother.........
Is this something you would recommend to do once in awhile, just to clear the bugs out?
With the S6/edge it's volume UP. Home, Power buttons that must be pressed simultaneously for recovery mode if I'm not mistaken. Volume down , home, power is for download mode to root.