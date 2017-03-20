How to fix ''Google Play authentication is required'' error

Update: Readers' suggestions added
The "Google Play authentication is required" error is a surprisingly common problem on Android devices. It makes you realize just how much you rely on Google products for your smartphone activity, especially the Play Store. The good news is that it's a super easy problem to fix. Let us show you how to fix this Google Play authentication error in three easy steps. Plus, we've added some of our readers' best suggestions.
1. Simply remove your Google account
The error may simply be a sign-in issue, which sometimes occurs when the Play Store is updated. The first trick is to go into your phone's main Settings menu and then Accounts and simply remove the Google account you have registered (the one that's getting the "authentication is required" message). Once you've done this, you can re-add the account and it should work just fine. However, you may need to do this step along with the second step below.
2. Clear data from the Google Play Store
To clear data from the Play Store, you need to go into Settings and then Applications and find the Google Play Store. Tap it and than select Clear data. (You can try just clearing the cache first, if you like, but clearing data will clear the cache as well). If the previous step didn't work for you, you may find that it does if you repeat it after carrying out this step.
3. Uninstall Play Store updates
Sometimes the problem is not with your credentials but the Play Store itself. Go to the Play Store in Settings > Applications and hit Uninstall updates. This will take you back to the original version of the Play Store that was installed on your device. Then, all you need to do to fix the error is install the latest version of the Google Play Store and sign in once again.
If you're still having problems after trying all these steps, run through them again in this order, rebooting your phone between the steps: remove Google account, reboot, uninstall updates, install new Play Store, reboot, add account, and so on. Just keep trying until the error goes away.
Readers' suggestions:
Did the steps above not work for you? Here are some more solutions suggested by AndroidPIT readers.
1. Try a fresh Sync
It's possible that things aren't syncing for some reason, and just need a little push. Go to your Settings, tap Accounts, then Google, your email address, and Sync all. Then you can go back to the Play Store and see if the authentication message is gone. Thanks for the suggestion, Argentina!
2. Try using your mobile browser
Go to your web browser and navigate to the Google Play Store website. Try downloading an app directly from there rather than through the Google Play Store app. Just sign into your Google account through your browser and then install the chosen app. Thanks for the suggestion, Chris!
3. The last resort
One user tried everything and still couldn't get rid of the error message. But, the last resort worked: a factory reset. Here's how to do it. Thanks for the suggestion, James!
Have you suffered from the "authentication is required'' error in Google Play before? How did you solve it? Let us know in the comments below.
86 comments
I have never had mentioned issue and I'm glad for that :)
If you remove ur account or clear cache will it delete any of your apps on the phone
I solved the problem by signing in the PlayStore through web on the computer. I've made the purchase and then login to phone's PlayStore and I'm able to download the paid apps after that payment through computer.
Mine is still not letting me
try log in to PlayStore through computer. Make the purchase then log back to phone's PlayStore then u will b able to download.
Thanks a lot.
For me clearing the cache and data on the Play Store app was all that was required.
Glad to hear that worked for you!
Will deleting my google account delete my Google Docs and Google Sheets?
Hi Michelle,
Don't delete your Google Account to fix this error. You just have to sign out of the account on the device, then sign back in again later. Deleting the account is not necessary. If you delete your account, you most likely won't be able to get your data back.
I'm facing similar issues with Google Play Services (P.S. not Play Store), it asks for authentication every moment resulting my device getting freezed & hinders in accessing the applications. The google play services version is 10.0.84 in android 4.4.2. Plz help me out if any solution is there, my phone is almost dead kind of (Zombie!) Currently, I'm getting my things done with factory version of Play services, but that doesn't let me access through Google applications, rest of the applications works well.
I was also facing the same problem . I clear the data from Google play store app and problem solved.
Go to settings- apps-google play store
Clear data
Problem solved
Ok. So everyone, I THINK I'VE FOUND A SUREFIRE WAY OF RIDDING THAT MESSAGE!!! Ok, so what you do is go into your Internet browser and search Google Play. Go into the online website and try installing your app that way. A screen will pop up with your gmail, but you have to put in your password. Do that then retry installing the game. I did it and it downloaded that very second
So none of this worked and since the only other option was try keep trying I'm essentially SOL then right
Thanks -- insanely well prepared information, thanks. "Clear data" worked in this case. What a relief!
I have a Nexus 6P, which has proven to be a great improvement over the Samsung it replaced and I enjoy having a "tidy" Android environment, but sure enough the dreaded "login retry" arrived and slowly the apps became so out of date, things got ... ugly. I tried deleting my account (after backup) as my own idea, along with several other "brute force" attempts to shake myself free from this mobius loop and no luck, but the simplest idea proved the best: delete data. After a black screen and a reboot, Google Play Store (what an odd name) revived itself and promptly took on the task to "update all" (which also gave me the opportunity to delete 20+ apps that I just don't trust with access beyond the bare minimum I think could possibly be useful.)
I still need some tips on finding the offending app(s) that's causing UI pauses and hiccups (the phone is still damn fast, but it clearly has one or more apps interrupting the UI, causing stutters.)
I tried all method including to install the latest Google Play Store apk but it still doesn't work... :( Note: I'm using NOX Emulator
Just search for the apk from the net, and install it manually. It will even work on a tablet.
Many apks on the internet are modified to add some harmful behaviors like steal your information, auto send sms... Do what you want but always know the risk.
I was having this problem on an old Motorola Xoom tablet and tried these steps repeatedly and was still getting the same error. The ONLY solution for me was to do a Factory Reset. It's now working wonderfully! It was very much worth going through the Factory Reset process.
Thnx m8! It wurked liek a charm!