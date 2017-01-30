"Insufficient storage available" error: how to fix it

You have all the space in the world on your SD card, and yet your Android refuses to download applications because your smartphone's memory is full. We explain why you're getting the "insufficient storage available" error, and how to remedy it.

The reason for the error

The error message "insufficient storage available" may come as a surprise when you have so much extra space on your smartphone or Android tablet, but sometimes it still happens for a reason. When you download an application, some data has to be installed on the phone's internal memory. If this storage is full, you will not be able to download the application of your choice, even if your MicroSD card is empty!

Insufficient RAM Memory

Some lower end smartphones or those smartphones of a certain age have just 1 GB of RAM, or even less. That is the reason why if you use a heavy application, or many different applications at once, the phone will run slowly.

A good tip is to keep an eye on the amount of RAM your applications consume, and then close ones that do not need to be open constantly. To see this information, go to the settings. The procedure is very simple since the update to Marshmallow.

It's easy to see how much memory an app uses. / © AndroidPolice

Another thing that works to free up your RAM by closing all processes that you have in the background. From the Home screen, simply click the square button to see all of your open applications which use RAM. You then simply have to close those that you do not need.

Clearing an app's cache can sometimes help. / © AndroidPIT

Insufficient storage space

Many smartphones don't have very much space left free for apps because the system takes up so much space that only a few bytes remain free. It is important to remember that even if the phone says it comes with 16, 32 or 64 GB, the reality is always less.

How can I solve this problem? Simply sort out your internal storage. If you absolutely want to keep everything, choose to move what you can (music, movies, photos, documents ...) onto your SD card. To make more room in your internal memory, think about using cloud storage solutions (Google Drive, Dropbox and others). For music, think about music streaming services like Spotify.

Try a cloud storage app, like Box. / © AndroidPIT

However, keep in mind that not all devices can easily move your data to an SD card: the way to have total freedom is to root. You can also remove bloatware.

Sometimes, due to partitions in the internal memory, sometimes it appears there is space available, but it is reserved for the files and applications that the system needs to function. It is best not to mess around with this space because it can cause serious problems later on.

The last solution remains to reset your device to the factory settings: you will gain space and speed, but you will lose all your important files so you must make backups first.

What methods worked for you? Do you have any other ways which work that aren't listed here? Tell us in the comments.