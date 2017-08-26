There is one problem that plagues beginner and advanced Android owners alike: the cursed Unfortunately, (fill in app name here) has stopped error message. It appears when you're in the middle of using an app, and then forces that app to close. Annoying, right? Fortunately, there is a way to stop it. Here's how to fix Unfortunately, app has stopped errors.
Try these solutions:
- Clear out the app's storage
- Uninstall and reinstall the app
- Turn it off and on again
- Last resort: do a factory reset
Clear out the app's storage
This problem often arises with the contacts, gallery and launcher apps. The procedure to fix this is generally always the same.
- First, navigate to Settings on your device.
- Go to Applications > Application manager
- Swipe left until you find the All tab.
- Scroll down to the app that's causing problems and tap on it.
- Here you will find the Clear data and Clear cache options.
Clear cache is the option you should start with. It will get rid of saved data that allows apps to load a little quicker when you launch them. Clearing it means the app will open a little slower, but your main problem might well be solved.
Clear data will erase all the app's data, including files, settings and accounts, so don't use this unless you have to.
Uninstall and reinstall the app
If the app isn't built-in, you can also try uninstalling it and then reinstalling it from the Google Play Store. Simply open the Play Store app, open the menu bar on the left hand side and tap on My apps. Find the app in question and hit Uninstall, which takes a few seconds. Atterwards, you can install it again.
Turn it off and on again
You can also try doing a soft reset, which simply means restarting your device. This is super simple and quite effective if your phone has been on for a long time. A soft reset will power cycle your phone, turning it off and then back on again.
It’s a good idea to turn your phone off every few days for a few minutes – this will help a sluggish phone with a variety of issues, whether they're related to the app, network, audio or email.
Last resort: do a factory reset
When the above solutions have failed, you can resort to factory resetting your phone. When doing a factory reset, ensure that you have backed up all of your data beforehand. I repeat: back up all of your data first. A factory reset will wipe your device and set it back to factory defaults, taking everything, including any bugs, with it. You can restore your apps and data afterwards easily, as long as you've made a backup.
For more detailed information on factory resetting your phone, take a look at our How to factory reset Android guide.
In the case of Google Play itself not working, the solution is a little more extensive: delete the cache as a first step and if this doesn't clear things up, clear your data, and finally uninstall any Play Store updates. The same steps apply to Google Play Services, but try them one by one – you don't want to lose all your Play Store preferences for no reason. Check out the complete tutorial on what to do when the Google Play Store isn’t working for more advice.
Did these solutions fix the problem for you? What others fixes do you know for these little pesky Android problems that you can share with your fellow beginner users? Tell us in the comments.
61 comments
Well it would certainly help if I had an "application manager"
So this article was useless
This website, and even the articles on it, are amateur at best. I don't say those things lightly but its the truth. This article didn't help one bit. Not one. None of these solutions will fix the problem of applications suddenly crashing. And then when you're out of ideas, you don't offer the solution of resetting the phone. This is a waste of time. Go to XDA forums and try to find the solution there people.
My brother has this problem, but a lot deeper than this. His phone keeps giving push notifications about everything: I can't open Settings, because when I press that it says that the Settings stopped working. If I try to open the camera, it gives a notification that the camera stopped working.
Guys you need not do any of the above said if the problem started since May 2017. I had similar problem and i was able to resolve it. Uninstall or disable the app called android system web view, from application manager. This will surely works. Thanks!
This worked like a charm. Thanx
android system web view? cant find it in app mgr.
I tried all the methods but nothing seems to work for me. But finally I was able to fix the issue by Wiping cache partition from Recovery Mode.
I found the working solution on appslova.com [Fix “Unfortunately App has Stopped” Error] ... If you guys haven't found the solution yet then there are plenty of others methods too.
I regularly clear caches and much of app data to save space on my Pipo P9 tablet. But I CONSTANTLY get the stopped message, sometimes imaginary and sometimes real. Earth and my MIDI music apps are particularly prone, but it can happen to anything, including the launcher itself, whichI'is not nice. Any ideas?
Android is a dirty operating system and Google is dirtier -they regard themselves parteners in your
phone -they enforce dirty built in apps on you that you cannot get rid of it .
My Huawei Y300 stop working . The apps that are stop working are like contacts huawei method widget
i have watched all how to fix error like that it say i must clear data or uninstall it but when i try to unistall it it say uninstaller packages has stopped when i try to clear the data it does notting i think it is a virus
I was very reluctant to factory reset my budget smartphone as before, I managed to reset the language to Chinese. I appear to have cured mine by uninstalling Kaspersky security and replacing it with AVG. I may well yet be proved wrong as I am very new to all of this. Any apps I installed after initialising my new phone were stopping.
Clearing cache and data / information is destroyed How do we solve the problem without a clear alternative after we get the cache Vdyta Backup
Ask Rahil Google
Why gardenscape plarix game doesn't work in my lenovo a7000. I already donwload it, try to play this game many times but it always says unfortunately stop? Please update me if what will i do.
terrible advice. just spent over $100 on an app and it kept stopping on on me. Cleared cache. No good. Cleared data as stated........entire game info gone. Played for over a month everyday and had about 300 wrapped up in it and its all gone. Perhaps giving advice isn't the strong suit of this place.
after clear cache and factry reset still my google chore and youtube not working in my new samsung s7 .
Unfortunately onecooleditor has stopped. Error in my QMobile i7
Are "Cache" and "Dalvik Cache" the same thing? If not, where is the Dalvik Cache? On the app or the system? And how to clear it without rooting?
They're different. Dalvik cache can only be cleared from recovery and that requires root access.
I had similar problem...
Reinstalled whatsapl but that did not work..
Realized that there are apps which can cause such problems.
Had an app..smart app lock or something...
Uninstalled it and whatsapp was back to normal !
I found that by removing the app lock feature of CM Security fixed this issue for me! No uninstalling and reinstalling or factory reset.