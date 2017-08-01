Here's how to get free Wi-Fi anywhere

Update: Facebook "Find Wifi" and more tips added
Wi-Fi can be found anywhere nowadays, and the best Wi-Fi is free Wi-Fi. We've collected tips and tricks to help you stay connected. Here's how to find Wi-Fi while on the go, either for free or the price of a small coffee.
Use your scanner
Your Android will already tell you if a Wi-Fi connection is secured or not. And thankfully not everyone is as savvy about protecting their internet connection as you are about borrowing it. Just go to Settings > Wi-Fi and look for connections that are labeled 'open' or 'unsecured' and connect. Failing that, a connection to a secured network is just a password away. You can look around public spaces, like cafes, for passwords to be posted, or ask a neighbor if you can use their Wi-Fi network for a bit. The important thing is to remember to use your scanner and keep your eyes peeled.
Use Facebook "Find Wifi"
Open the Facebook app, which you're sure to have already downloaded, tap the More tab and open up "Find WiFi" with your iPhone or Android device. This feature will help you find nearby sources of free, public Wi-Fi. Choose from a list of businesses in your area, and see the opening hours alongside the network names. Not all businesses have opted-in to have their networks listed yet, but the Facebook Find Wifi feature is very useful already.
Hit the library
If you live near a library or take your lunch near one, you can always pick up free Wi-Fi for a limited time at the good old book depository. Again, you may need to stroll in and grab a slip of paper, but sometimes the Wi-Fi password is written up on the wall for all to see and use.
Check your cable subscription
Some of the big cable networks also provide Wi-Fi access a freebie in their subscription deals. Take a look at your fine print or call customer service to find out if you have any data access included in your subscription. This is not technically free, but if you never knew you had access to hotspots across the city, it's the next best thing.
Go to Starbucks or McDonalds
It doesn't take a genius to know that certain major chains use free Wi-Fi as a carrot to entice customers in. Just as the free restrooms at McDonalds cause plenty of people to swing by in times of need and stick around for some fries, so too does free Wi-Fi. It almost makes up for paying six bucks for a Starbucks coffee.
Use a crowdsourced Wi-Fi database app
Instabridge
Instabridge is a great little app where crowd-sourced Wi-Fi connections and passwords are compiled into a network of millions. The best thing is that it also includes secured connections, so as long as one person paid for that overpriced latte, everyone with the app can enjoy the connection.Instabridge - Free WiFi
WeFi
WeFi is a great app that automatically connects you to any free Wi-Fi in your area, based on the combined resources of millions of users just like you, who know that where there's numbers, there's strength. With over seven million downloads and hundreds of millions of hotspots, WeFi is sure to have coverage right where you are.WeFi Pro - Automatic Wi-Fi
How do you get free Wi-Fi? What do you do when there is no Wi-Fi? Tell us in the comments.
30 comments
Now many of these applications and sites. I can name at least another one - wifispc.com And do not forget about security, using public WiFi.)
wow~
Maybe this will be helpful: yotefiles.com/559650
None is so useful...
Or you can find a bestfreewifi.com hotspot anywhere!
I see a lot of comments of people , like they have been using Internet and computers from 2 weeks ! - Dilettantes !!!
We fi unable to connect to WI-FI which is password protected.
I found a mi fi at a goodwill but even though. !y devi ce finds it I cannot log on to it because Verizon wants me to pay..,.I'm not going to pay I'll try to hack it but I'm doubting I can
Any article that opens up with premises such as avoiding visiting a friend because he doesn't have Wi-Fi in his home, or not stopping in a cafe simply because they don't offer free Wi-Fi to their patrons is an utter crock! Seriously, get a life. Your criteria for friendship are warped and your basis for deciding where to spend your money are nothing more than superficial at best.
Easy now killer...I'm pretty sure the writer was being sarcastic or facetious when he said the comment about not going to friends' homes w/o wifi, etc. He meant it as tongue-in-cheek. He's a writer/blogger, they tend to add humor in their articles. Loosen up a bit...you may enjoy more articles that way. :)
LOL, let me tell you, I travel a great deal in foreign countries, and because I never activate my phone when I travel, so my dependency on WIFI is big... so when ever i will stop to drink or eat somewhere, if not WIFI i keep on moving until I find ne...
IT IS VERY HARD TO USE IN TRUCKING WORK .
Most European countries have Internet Data Plans ! - Don't skimp on this. Stop relying on Wi-Fi , just buy 4 G Internet Data plan (it's only 10- 20 dollars US a month , up to 36 GB monthly data usage). Problem solved !
Thank you for that helpful information
Thanks for the info i may have to download the wefi
Free WiFi is a life saver especially when traveling without a roaming data plan :)
Have you ever tried BOINGO ? w w w.boingo.com/retail/ ........... ........... .......... ..... ...... ............ ......... ....... ......... ......... .......... ........... ................ ......... ............. .......... { Few words about free Wi-Fi Internet access at Lester Pearson International Airport - Toronto, Canada , ... - don't be fooled , with widely advertised free Internet , they have open access to websites only. - It's probably the only idiot-airport on the whole World with such the limitation ! }
They're not the only ones. My work does the same thing. So frustrating. :-/
I spend quite a lot of time in rural Spain now and, although in many ways it resembles the UK of 50 years ago, there seems to be free WiFi everywhere. Ask for a password and it will be given! Few of the locals bother to use it preferring to make the most of visits to cafes, restaurants and bars as social occasions so the demand is usually low.
And, by the way, I'm not complaining about the resemblance to the UK of 50 years ago. I like it!
I don't understand what is this whole crazy story about free wi-fi ? While in Belgrade - Serbia, Croatia, Greece , Sweden, Norway, Netherlands , I got access from the streets to hundreds of open wi-fi networks. I keep my wi-fi home network open (Toronto) - range approx. 300 meters. .................... What is this American paranoia all about ?!!!