Facebook decided a while back to make Messenger its own standalone app. The Facebook Messenger app doesn't have a log out button like the original Facebook app though, which irritates a number of users. In this article, we'll show you how to log out of Messenger on Android and iOS from your phone or PC.
- How to log out of Facebook Messenger on Android
- How to log out of Facebook Messenger on iOS
- How to log out of the Messenger app from the Facebook website
How to log out of Facebook Messenger on Android
There are two methods of logging out of Facebook Messenger on Android: clear Messenger's app data in your device Settings, or log out of the Messenger session from your Facebook app.
Clear Messenger app data in Settings
To log out of Facebook Messenger, you need to go into the Settings of your Android device.
- Close the app if you have it open, and get rid of it from your recent apps list, otherwise this trick won’t work.
- In Settings, scroll down to the Apps or Application Manager, and scroll down until you see Messenger.
- Tap on this, and Clear data.
Now when you go back to tap on Messenger in your app drawer, you should see that it won't log you in automatically.
Pro tip: If someone else wants to use your phone to check their Facebook messages while you're still logged in, they just need to tap Switch Account to sign into their own account.
Log out of Messenger session from the Facebook app
If you've got Messenger on your phone, chances are good that you've got the Facebook app as well. From the Android Facebook app, tap the More button on the top right (which should appear as three lines), then go to Account settings, followed by Security and login. You'll see a section called Where you're logged in, then just select the Messenger session and tap Log Out.
How to log out of Facebook Messenger on iOS
Open your Facebook app (not Messenger, but the Facebook iOS app itself), then tap the More button on the bottom right. Scroll down to Settings, tap Account Settings, then Security. In the Security menu, go to Where you're logged in. Once you open it, you can manage all your Facebook account's active sessions across any device, app or browser. Then just close the session listed as "Facebook Messenger on iOS 10" or whichever version of iOS your iPhone is running on. The next time you open Messenger, you'll be logged out and prompted to log back in with the same account as before, or you can choose to switch accounts at that point.
How to log out of the Messenger app from the Facebook website
You can log out of the iOS or Android Messenger apps from the Facebook website, from your PC or your mobile phone's browser. Go to Facebook.com, then select Settings from the dropdown menu onthe top right. Go to Security and Login, then find the section called Where You're Logged In. Find the Messenger session you'd like to log out of, click the three dots on the right, then click Log Out.
These workaround methods are a bit annoying, but they work. Facebook doesn't seem keen to change the situation to make it any easier. If you are annoyed by Facebook in general, you might want to consider giving it the boot and trying one of these Facebook alternatives.
What do you think of Facebook's decision to make Messenger a separate app? Does it annoy you that there's no log-out button? Let us know in the comments.
24 comments
Another way to access your messages without installing messenger is to go to the browser settings, I use chrome. Check the box that says view desktop version. Its annoying but not as annoying as messenger.
Of course there is, it's inside the storage option.
TRICK 1
1. Open in browser______ m.facebook.com
2. Than go to account setting
3. Than Security Setting
4. Than where are you loged in
5. Than Log out all sessions
Actually a simple trick is to go to the switch account panel and then retype the accou t info that is logged in and this somehow helped me to log out :)
I went to settings then apps find messenger click force stop and it will stop it until you click on messenger app and it will reconnect back on. They should log out with your Facebook it is so annoying
It sucks! i logged in my mom's phone and it keeps sending my account's notifications to her phone even tho i switched it to her account.. mine won't disappear until i delete de app!
same thing happened to me!! I logged in on my mom's phone and it keeps sending notifications to her phone.
how did you fix it??
It's ok for me when using separate app face and messenger. But I wish that when logout facebook app, the messenger also logout.
I've gotten a very simple way sign out of messenger completely.
Go to your facebook account Go to account settings,general settings,and change your password when it's done,check "log me out of other devices" . And now you are out of messenger, you can now log in with any account you want to log in with
I got a better trick for all type of messanger. andriod, iOS or any operating system. Just open facebook in app or any browser. Go to setting>Select Security Setting>See Active sessions 0r Where u loged in or like that> Open it> you will get your current sessions. you search messanger.> When you find it Click on End Session, Or Remove or Click (the options are different for different browsers but all have same function). when u would have done this. You have loged in your messanger successfully. To check open messanger again. you will get message. log in session has expired, plz re login. You can also use this trick to log out your account remotely from any system if you have left loged in. Give Me feed back if you like
I don't like Messenger as a separate app. I am not annoyed of not having any logout option as this option isn't available on Whatsapp too. The thing I hate about Messenger is that when switching from the Facebook app to Messenger it is much laggy. Rhe switching process needs to be smooth.
I just downloaded Mess yesterday and I somehow punched enough stuff and it logged out... on my Note 5 here's the secrets: go to your home screen, a round Mess icon should be visible somewhere (for one touch fast entrance back into the Mess), this icon moves around if you press down on it, but when I pressed down long enuf, a "remove" button appears below, then drag the icon down to the remove and Mess shuts down. It was just like removing an app shortcut! I checked the status in running apps and it was off. This may not work for other makes and models, but is worth a try!