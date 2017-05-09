How to recover deleted text messages on your Android phone

If you've accidentally deleted all your text messages – or even just a single, important message – you need to act fast. Lost messages are recoverable, but only until the portion of memory on which they were saved is over-written by an app update, file download or similar. So grab your phone and computer and learn how to recover deleted text messages on Android.

MobiKin Doctor for Android

If you've lost or deleted your text messages and contacts then the fastest way to get them back is to get a quality program that quickly recovers them. MobiKin Doctor for Android is a top-notch system that quickly and effectively recovers all of your text messages. The link below is Mobikin's step-by-step guide for how to proceed with the program:

You can use the program without rooting your phone, though MobiKin guarantees you'll be able to retrieve the full extent of your content if you do. To find out how to root your phone, you can follow the MobiKin method here. Please ensure that you also read our complete guide to rooting.

Another important feature to a text message recovery program is compatibility, and MobiKin Doctor for Android supports over 2,000 Android device models. This innovative program can be used with HTC, Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony, Asus and many other brands. Check their list of supported Android devices to ensure your phone is compatible (under the Tech Specs tab). The list is extensive, so chances are your smartphone is compatible. We used a Galaxy S6 in the AndroidPIT office, and it worked flawlessly and quickly.

After installing the program on my Windows PC and connecting the device, I was prompted to allow MobiKin access to my phone in seconds. The preview of my text messages on the MobiKin main screen took just 17 seconds, and finally recovering the data and backing them up onto my PC happened instantaneously. Check out the screenshots below to see just how simple MobiKin really is.

Here are the download links: Download MobiKin Doctor for Android Windows version or Mac version

Once you plug in your phone, this screen will automatically start. / © MobiKin

Seconds later, MobiKin will have recognized your device. You then decide what type of data you want to recover. / © MobiKin

After just 18 seconds (this may vary slightly), your lost or deleted data will appear. / © MobiKin

And the recovery takes next to no time. Press the button, and the data you have chosen can be saved on your PC. / © MobiKin

It's also worth pointing out that MobiKin Doctor for Android recovers many other types of valuable data, not just text messages. You can retrieve lost or deleted contacts, photos, movies, music, documents and much more. You can recover them in their original format and modify them as you please.

MobiKin Doctor for Android can be downloaded and installed on your computer by clicking on the links for either a Windows or a Mac computer to get back all of your lost or deleted text messages.

Wondershare Dr. Fone Android Data Recovery

Another great solution for retrieving lost data is the highly efficient and easy to use software made by WonderShare, called Dr. Fone Android Data Recovery, which is available for Windows, Mac computers and Android devices. There is a free trial and you can buy it for $49.95 to get a lifetime license. Some cool things about the service are that you get 100% money back should the software not work, and it is sold worldwide in more than 200 countries, meaning you will likely have it in your home country.

When trying out the software, it worked quite well and without any need to read and lengthy instructions or do any weird workarounds, which I like. The design is very nice and the steps are very clear to understand. You first download and install the software and select which service you would like. In this case, I used Dr Fone Android Data Recovery to recover my deleted text messages.

After connecting my phone, it prompted me to allow USB debugging, which can be done in the developer settings (to activate this, tap seven times on the build number). You then give the software permission to access all your phone’s content. (In some cases, it will temporarily root your phone, which thankfully, will not void your warranty. Your phone is unrooted after the process.)

The entire process is very simple. / © Wondershare

You can select what you want to recover. / © Wondershare

After that, it took about 5 minutes or so to retrieve the data from my phone. The time it takes will likely be longer if you have a lot of deleted data. You also have the option of retrieving all of the content from your phone, which would take even longer. Time in my case, though, was not an issue.

You can chose between scanning just deleted files or all of them. / © Wondershare

Afterward, it gave me a good overview of not only my text messages, but also contacts, pictures, videos etc, all of which can be recovered and saved onto your computer or to the location of your choice. Recovery took very little time as well.

It took very little time to retrieve my text messages/ / © Wondershare

I definitely recommend getting recovery software, because let’s just face it, most of us delete things from time to time. And, I can say my experience with this software was very positive, making it a good option.

Don't lose a text message again

Maybe you've learned your lesson, maybe you haven't. If you want to avoid the panic of losing your messages, the best thing to do is to back up your SMS messages regularly. The good news is, doing so only takes five minutes.

I use a free app called SMS Backup & Restore. It's straightforward, looks nice and works perfectly: all you need for this type of operation. Check out the screenshots below for the walkthrough.

SMS Backup & Restore

1. Once you've downloaded and installed SMS Backup & Restore, open the app and tap Backup.

2. Next, choose what exactly you want to create a backup of, then – crucially – tap Local backup and upload if you want to send your backup to Google Drive, Dropbox or an email address.

3. Make your selection from the list that appears and then tap OK.

SMS Backup & Restore is clean and simple to use. / © AndroidPIT

Hit Backup, make your selections and tap OK. / © AndroidPIT

4. To restore your backed-up SMS messages, tap Restore on the app's home screen, then, on the Restore Backup page, you can just tap the backup name in the list to restore it (if it's stored locally).

5. If your backup is stored in the cloud, tap the overflow menu (three dots) at the top right, then Load from and select whichever cloud service it's stored on.

You can back your messages up to cloud storage, then restore them. / © AndroidPIT

6. There are plenty of extra options in SMS Backup & Restore, including scheduled backups and password protection. You can find these by tapping the overflow menu icon at the top right of the app's home screen, then hit Preferences.

Take advantage of the opportunity to schedule backups and more. / © AndroidPIT

Sponsored: FonePaw Android Recovery

FonePaw Android Data Recovery can detect and recover deleted or lost files from Android devices through a clean and intuitive UI. Coupled with its powerful data recovery capacity, supporting multiple Android OS versions and devices, it's a top-tier tool for recovering your lost data.

FonePaw Android Data Recovery (for Mac or PC)

FonePaw can detect and recover lost files from Android devices. / © FonePaw

Have you ever lost your text messages by accident? Did you manage to recover them? Share your tips and experiences in the comments.