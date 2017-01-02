Common Google Play Store error codes and how to fix them

Has this ever happened to you? You find an interesting application and try to download it, only to receive a cryptic error message containing seemingly random numbers from Google Play Store. Pretty annoying, right? Here are some of the most common Google Play Store errors, what they mean, and how to solve them.

The solutions for the errors described below are based on the experiences of the AndroidPIT editors as well as readers and moderators from the forum. If you encounter any other problems with Google Play, feel free to share your experiences in the comments and forum.

Google Play - Error DF-BPA-09 'Error Processing Purchase'

Problem

Google Play Error Processing Purchase DF-BPA-09 happens quite often when trying to download an app. This problem won’t go away if you simply try downloading again, so you’ll need to go into the settings.

Solution

The problem is not due to individual users, but to Google Play itself, so we’re hoping it will be fixed in the near future. In the meantime, here is what you can do:

Go into the Settings of your device

Tap on Apps or Applications Manager (the name varies depending on your device).

Swipe to the All column.

Scroll down until you see Google Services Framework

Finally, choose Clear data and then OK.

If this doesn't work, go on to the Google Play site on your PC and install the app that is giving you issues on your smartphone or tablet from there. When you go back to your device, the install should work.

These are the solutions to the most common Google Play Store errors. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play – Error DF-BPA-30

Problem

The cause of this error comes from Google servers themselves. First, we will tell you that waiting is a great solution, but other solutions work for some users.

Solution

Open the Google Play Store on the web (use a PC, for example)

Then choose an application install it on your Android, which should logically send you the infamous error [DF-BPA-30]

Get back on your smartphone and try the download, which should now be operational again

Otherwise, you can try to delete the data or clear the cache of "Google Play Services".

Try to clear the cache of the Play Store if all else fails. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play – Error DF-DLA-15

Problem

Downloading an update or an application may fail with this error.

Solution

The first thing to do is to clear the cache and data of the Play Store app. To do this, go into the Settings, tap Applications and look for the Play Store and you can delete the cache and data. On some smartphones, you must enter the Storage tab to see this option.

This should fix the problem but if it persists you have to go to your account settings and delete your phone's Google account. Once you've done that you just need to go back in and reinsert it.

Google Play - Error rh01

Problem

Error retrieving information from server.

First solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select both Clear data and Clear cache. Do the same for Google Services Framework.

Second solution

Remove and re-add your Gmail account, restart your device and then re-add your Gmail account.

Google Play - Error rpc:s-5:aec-0

Problem

Error retrieving information from server.

Solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear cache and Uninstall updates. Do the same for Download Manager and Google Services Framework.

Google Play – Error retrieving information from server

Problem

This error message often appears when updating or downloading an app. Google's servers are unable to retrieve information from your Google account. You can delete and re-register, but wait a few hours to see if the problem persists. Sometimes it'll just take care of itself.

Solution

Go to the Settings> Accounts> Google 'to delete your Google Account'

Once this is done, you must reboot your device, then re-synchronize the account

Finally, open the Settings> Applications> All> Google Services Framework. Inside, you must click Options 'Clear Data' and 'Force Stop'

Google Play – Error BM-GVHD-06

Problem

This error appears when you want to use Google Play card. The problem seems to exist in several countries.

Solution

First, try restarting your device and try again. If the problem persists, go to Settings> Applications> Play Store> Force Stop> Uninstall updates. The Play Store will then return to its original version and the problem should be gone.

Google Play - Error rpc:aec:0]

Problem

You can't download an app.

Solution

Remove your Google account. Remove all synced accounts. Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear data. Restart your device and try again.

Google Play - Error RPC:S-3

Problem

Can't download an app.

Solution

Remove Google account and re-add it, or try an alternate account.

Google Play – Error authentication required

Problem

Strangely, this problem is quite common on Android devices. But rest assured, we have three possible solutions to deal with it. One of these tips should resolve your problem.

Solutions

1. Enter the Accounts tab in the settings of your phone. Then remove the Google account and add it again. If everything works after this then it was a simple little error that's sometimes displayed after an update.

2. Go into your Settings, tap Application manager then go into the Google Play Store. Delete the data from this menu (you can also clear the cache).

3. Maybe the problem is not really in your authentication, but the Play Store itself. In this case, you only have to go to application settings (Settings> Applications), search the Play Store and click Uninstall updates. Maybe you need to disable the Play Store to get to this started. That way you get the version of the Play Store that you had when you purchased the phone, you just have to update it and then re-register.

Google Play - Package File Invalid

Problem

Play Store error.

First solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All and select the app that's causing the problem, then select Clear cache and Clear data. Try again in Google Play Store.

Second solution

Install app through Google Play Store website.

Third solution

Disable Wi-Fi and download or update the app using mobile network data.

Fourth solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear cache and Clear data. Do the same for Google Services Framework.

FIfth solution

Remove your Google account, restart your device, re-add your Google account and try again.

Google Play – Error 8

Problem

This error occurs when you want to download an application and the download stops.

Solution

Make sure you have Google Play Services installed. If the problem persists, go to the application list and enter Google Play Services and disable the application. It will then ask if you want to restore the factory settings, you will just have to confirm. If this does not solve the problem, you should contact Google support.

Google Play – Error 18

Problem

Error 18 has been around since late 2015 and happens when you want to reinstall an application that you already had in the past. There is no quick fix to this problem, but some tricks can sometimes help.

Solution

After going on several forums, it seems that some users were able to resolve error 18 by disconnecting and reconnecting the SD or microSD memory card. But it does not appear like it works for all users. If the problem persists, you can try to contact Google's online support. The final and drastic solution is an Android reset.

Google Play – Error 20

Problem

This problem occurs when installing or updating an Android app.

Solution

To resolve this error, you must be rooted since you need to access a file named 'smd2tmp1' found in / mnt / secure / asec /. If your mobile is rooted, you can delete this folder this should permanently resolve the problem.

If you don't want to root your device, there is another solution. Delete the file / data / data of the application that caused you problems. Use file explorer to access the folder. For this, I suggest you check out our best file managers for Android article.

Google Play - Error -24

Problem

Unknown.

Solution

You need a root manager to solve this one. If you have one, navigate to Data/data. In that folder, locate the package name of the app causing trouble (this can be found by looking at the URL of the app on the Play Store website). Delete the entire folder. Try reinstalling the app.

Google Play - Error 101

Problem

Can't download app as there are too many currently installed.

Solution

Uninstall old and unused apps.

Google Play – Error 103

Problem

This is a mysterious kind of problem and occurs when Google Play thinks an application is compatible with a device, but is not. Clearly, the Play Store tent installation, but can not. Suddenly, the 103 error occurs and recurs on all your other devices, including those that are compatible – what a nightmare.

Solution

Generally, you have nothing to do on your side since this error will solve itself after a few hours. The cause of the problem? An application signature concern. If you have developer knowledge, you can try to resolve it by signing the application again with the JDK tool 1.6+ release. If the error persists more than 48 hours, contact Google Support.

Google Play - Error 110

Problem

The application cannot be installed.

Solution

Head to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache. If the problem persists, try downloading the app from the Play Store website.

Google Play - Error 194

Problem

This error happens when you try to download games or apps from the Google Play Store.

Solution

One fix for this issue is to clear the cache data for Google Play Services and the Google Play Store.

Go to Settings > Apps or Application Manager Scroll across to All and then down to the Google Play Store app. Open the app details and tap the Force stop button. Next tap on the Clear data button.

Now repeat the process above but replace Google Play Store with Google Play Services at step two and then attempt your download again.

If that doesn't work, don't worry, the issue has now been resolved and a fix is being rolled out in the next version of the Play Store app. Just make you have the latest Google Play Store APK and you shouldn't experience this error again.

For the best Google Play experience, make sure you have the latest version installed. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play Error - 403

Problem

The download is impossible and the request is 'forbidden'. This usually happens when two Google accounts are used to buy applications on one device.

Firs solution

Go the Google Play Store with the correct Google account. Uninstall the application in question. Try to get the app from Google Play again and click the purchase button.

Second solution

Clear the proxy you have possibly set up, by going into the Settings, then choose Wireless and Networks (or More networks) and then Mobile Network. Select APN, which stands for Access Point Name and hit Clear Proxy Option. You can always reinstate the proxy afterwards.

Go to Settings > More networks > Mobile networks > APN, and hit the Clear proxy option. / © AndroidPIT

Third solution

Another solution would be to erase your entire search history which you can do in the Play Store itself by choosing the Settings button. Next, select Clear search history.

Fourth solution

Try creating a new Google account and using it instead for the Play Store. Go to the Google Play, and select the menu button again. Then select Accounts and choose the New Gmail account. Then reinstall the app.

Google Play Error - 406

Problem

Apps cannot be downloaded. This particular error can occur if you've reset the Google account you used to register on your phone, if you've restored your device to its factory settings, or if you've registered a new account on your phone.

Solution

A classic clearing of the cache will hopefully do the trick. Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache.

Otherwise, try again on a different network connection.

Google Play - Error 413

Problem

Downloading applications or updates is impossible. If you use a proxy, remember that it may cause problems with the operation of the Google Play Store.

Solution

In Settings, find Apps (or Application manager), then swipe to All. Scroll down to Google Services and tap on Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same with the Google Play Store app and clear the cache from your internet browser.

Google Play - Error 481

Problem

There is an error with your Google Play Store account.

Solution

Remove your account and login in with an alternate account.

Google Play - Error 491

Problem

Downloads and updates impossible.

Solution

Remove your Google account by going to the Settings for your device, then Accounts and Google. Hit Remove account. Reboot your Android and add the account once again. Next, in the Settings, go to Apps and swipe to All. Scroll down to Google Services, then click Clear data and finally Force stop.

Wiping your cache partition is a solution to many problems on Android. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 492

Problem

It’s impossible to install an application because of the Dalvik cache.

Solution

Under Settings, find Apps, then swipe to All and scroll down to Google Services. Here, select Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same on the Google Play Store app.

Note: If the problem is not solved, try deleting the Dalvik cache. To do this, enter the custom recovery mode (only if you have root). Another solution is to complete a data wipe/factory reset. This option applies to all users and can be done in recovery mode. Beware, it will wipe your data so make sure you have backed up everything you wish to keep.

Google Play - Error 495

Problem

Problem downloading or updating apps from Play Store.

Solution

Delete your Google Play Store data in Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store > Clear data. Delete data from Google Services Framework as well (note: this will assign a new Google ID to your device, as if you had factory reset it, meaning your Google apps may temporarily act up afterward).

Delete your Google account on the device, reboot your phone and re-add your Google account in Settings > Accounts > Add Account > Google Account.

Google Play Store - Error 497

Problem

Difficulty updating installed apps

First solution

Clear out your Play Store data. Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store and hit Clear cache, Clear data and Uninstall updates.

Second solution

Disable your SD card, if you have one. Go to Settings > Storage > Unmount SD card.

Third solution

If your phone is rooted, you can delete the app's APK and reinstall it. To do so, open up Root Explorer, or a similar application, and navigate to System / app > Mount R / W > Delete application. Or you can play it safe and rename the offending APK to to something like GoogleSearch.apk.backup, so you can revert it if anything goes wrong.

Google Play - Error 498

Problem

Interruption of downloads from the Google Play Store.

Solution

The problem is that the cache of your device is full. Delete unneeded applications and files. Restart your smartphone in recovery mode by pressing the volume down, power and home buttons (for Samsung devices), or volume down and power (for most other devices).

This mode provides a few more options. Select Wipe cache partition by navigating between options with the volume rocker. Confirm using the power button.

Google Play – Error 501

Problem

If you can't open the Google Play Store or perform downloads, then surely you have the 501 error.

Solution

To fix it, you must go to the Settings, then open these two applications: Google Play Services and Play Store – then you have to tap Clear Cache. Once you have done this, go into Accounts and delete your Google Account. Then restart your phone, input and synchronize your Google account again, then let your phone sit for five minutes without touching it. After these five minutes are over, the 501 error should not bother you anymore.

Google Play - Error 504

Problem

App could not be downloaded due to an error.

First solution

The usual, please: go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and Clear cache and Clear data. Also Clear cache and Clear data for Google Services Framework.

Second solution

Try removing your GMail account

Google Play - Error 505

Problem

Two or more apps with duplicate permissions

Solution

You need to find out what app has the same permissions as the one you're trying to install and uninstall the problem app. To do this, find the APK file for the app you are trying to install and attempt to restore the app using a Lucky Patcher backup. The tool should present a window alerting you to which app is producing the conflict. This is the app you need to uninstall.

Google Play – Error 905

Problem

You have problems downloading apps or installing new updates correctly.

Solution

Go to the Settings> Applications> All

In the Application page of the Google Play Store, select Uninstall updates

Wait a few moments until the un-installation is done

Reinstall, restart the Google Play Store. The error should be gone

Google Play – Error 906

Problem

This problem mainly occurs on the HTC One M8 and M9. This often occurs when downloading or updating an app. Errors 907 and 963 are similar and resolved in the same way.

Solution

With problems downloading and installing the application, you must clear the cache and data of the Play Store app. If that does not work, uninstall the updates. If it still does not work, turn off your SD card by going to Settings> Memory / Storage). Return to the Play Store and try to install the app. If the problem persists, you probably have your app on an external card to transfer it to the internal memory. Then you can send it to the SD card once the application is installed.

Google Play – Error 907

This problem is identical to Error 906.

Google Play - Error 911

Problem

You can't download an app.

First solution

Go to Settings, Apps, then swipe to All and scroll down to Google Services. Here, select Clear data.

Second solution

If you're on Wi-Fi connection requiring a web page login, ensure you are still logged in.

Third solution

Try another Wi-Fi network.

Fourth solution

Switch from Wi-Fi to mobile network data services. Only do this if you are comfortable using up data on your mobile plan.

Google Play - Error 919

Problem

Downloading the app works but it does not open once downloaded.

Solution

There is simply no more space on your Android. Eliminate all unnecessary data, such as music, videos or large applications.

Some problems can be fixed by clearing the cache and the data from the Google Play Store app. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 920

Problem

You can't download an app.

First solution

Turn your Wi-Fi off and back on again, and then try to download or update the app in question.

Second solution

Delete your Google account, restart your device and add your account back again in the app Settings. You could also try using an alternative account.

Third solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select both Clear data and Clear cache and finally Uninstall updates. Restart your device, open Google Play Store and try to download the app again.

Turning your Wi-Fi off and using mobile data can sometimes be an effective solution. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 921

Problem

You can’t download an app.

Solution

Try deleting the cache of the Google Play Store application. If this doesn’t work, delete all the Play Store application data, but please be advised that this will consequently delete all the settings that you’ve already made. As a last resort, remove your Google account, restart the device and enter it again.

For some Play Store problems, you need to remove and reinstate your Google Account. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play Error - 923

Problem

The download is impossible: error while syncing your Google account or insufficient cache memory.

Solution

Remove your Google account and delete any useless applications that are taking up space. Next, reboot your device in recovery mode. Select Wipe cache partition and start your device as usual. Don’t worry, your personal data won’t be deleted. Set up your Google account once again.

Wiping the cache partition can solve the problem caused by insufficient cache memory. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 924

Problem

Usually occurs when trying to download larger applications. The app downloads, but the error message is displayed, saying the installation was unsuccessful do to an error

Solution

Head to Settings > All > Google Play Store > Uninstall updates. Once you've done this, try downloading the problem app again.

Uninstalling updates to the Play Store might solve Error 924. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 927

Problem

The download is impossible because an update of the Play Store is in progress.

Solution

Wait a few minutes until the Google Play Store is completely upgraded. If the problem persists, go to Settings, then Apps, swipe to All and locate the Google Services. Tap on Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same with the Google Play Store application.

You have probably guessed by now that there is a standard way to alleviate some of these errors, so if you're experiencing a different problem to those mentioned above, you could try following the same steps. Always be careful when wiping your data or doing a factory/data reset, because this will get rid of your saved pics, files, contacts, and so on, so make sure you back up all your data beforehand.

Before resorting to a factory reset, make sure you try all other solutions first. You will also need to back up your data beforehand. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play - Error 940

Problem

Application cannot be download

Solution

It could be as simple as restarting your device. If this doesn't work follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache

Go to Settings > Application > All > Downloads / Download manager > Clear data

Do the same for 'Google Services Framework', 'Google Apps', 'Google Hangouts', 'Checking Service'. Some users report needing to clear the data on Chrome.

Google Play - Error 941

Problem

Interruption during update.

Solution

Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and press Clear cache and Clear data. In the same place, scroll down to Download Manager and press Clear cache and Clear data for that too. Try the update again.

Clearing the cache and data for the Play Store will fix many common problems. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play Error - 944

Problem

This error pops up when you're trying to update apps and seems to occur when the Google Play Store is down, or there is some sort of server error.

Solution

Try updating the app later. It appears to be a temporary problem on Google's end, so will just have to wait it out.

Google Play - Error 961

Problem

Problems when installing Android apps from the Play Store.

Solution

First, get a refund from the Play Store, which you can do within 15 minutes of purchasing. To do this, select the repayment option in the Play Store. Next, go into the Settings of your device and choose Applications and swipe left until you see All apps. Now scroll down to Google Play and choose it. Here, select Clear cache. If the problem persists, choose Clear data as well.

Google Play - 963

Problem

Occurs predominantly on HTC One M8 and M9 devices when trying to download or update an app through the Play Store.

First solution

Head to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache. Go back to the previous screen and to the previous screen then select Downloads / Download Manager > Clear data.

Second solution

Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Uninstall updates; go back to the previous screen, then Google Play Services > Clear data.

Third solution

Disable your SD memory card. Go to Settings > Storage > Unmount SD card > OK. Head back to the Play Store and try downloading or updating the app again. If it works, head back to Settings > Storage > Mount SD card.

Fourth solution

Move the app to your device's internal memory. Go to Settings > Applications > All > (app causing the problem) > Move to internal memory. Head back to the Play Store, try downloading or updating the app again, and if it works, move it back to the SD card.

Google Play – Error 975

The good news is that this error is rare. The bad news is that there are no solutions at the moment. In the meantime, you should contact Google support.

Have you ever come across any other Play Store problems? Let us know in the comments below.