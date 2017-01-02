Common Google Play Store error codes and how to fix them
Has this ever happened to you? You find an interesting application and try to download it, only to receive a cryptic error message containing seemingly random numbers from Google Play Store. Pretty annoying, right? Here are some of the most common Google Play Store errors, what they mean, and how to solve them.
The solutions for the errors described below are based on the experiences of the AndroidPIT editors as well as readers and moderators from the forum. If you encounter any other problems with Google Play, feel free to share your experiences in the comments and forum.
Google Play - Error DF-BPA-09 'Error Processing Purchase'
Problem
Google Play Error Processing Purchase DF-BPA-09 happens quite often when trying to download an app. This problem won’t go away if you simply try downloading again, so you’ll need to go into the settings.
Solution
The problem is not due to individual users, but to Google Play itself, so we’re hoping it will be fixed in the near future. In the meantime, here is what you can do:
- Go into the Settings of your device
- Tap on Apps or Applications Manager (the name varies depending on your device).
- Swipe to the All column.
- Scroll down until you see Google Services Framework
- Finally, choose Clear data and then OK.
If this doesn't work, go on to the Google Play site on your PC and install the app that is giving you issues on your smartphone or tablet from there. When you go back to your device, the install should work.
Google Play – Error DF-BPA-30
Problem
The cause of this error comes from Google servers themselves. First, we will tell you that waiting is a great solution, but other solutions work for some users.
Solution
- Open the Google Play Store on the web (use a PC, for example)
- Then choose an application install it on your Android, which should logically send you the infamous error [DF-BPA-30]
- Get back on your smartphone and try the download, which should now be operational again
Otherwise, you can try to delete the data or clear the cache of "Google Play Services".
Google Play – Error DF-DLA-15
Problem
Downloading an update or an application may fail with this error.
Solution
The first thing to do is to clear the cache and data of the Play Store app. To do this, go into the Settings, tap Applications and look for the Play Store and you can delete the cache and data. On some smartphones, you must enter the Storage tab to see this option.
This should fix the problem but if it persists you have to go to your account settings and delete your phone's Google account. Once you've done that you just need to go back in and reinsert it.
Google Play - Error rh01
Problem
Error retrieving information from server.
First solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select both Clear data and Clear cache. Do the same for Google Services Framework.
Second solution
Remove and re-add your Gmail account, restart your device and then re-add your Gmail account.
Google Play - Error rpc:s-5:aec-0
Problem
Error retrieving information from server.
Solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear cache and Uninstall updates. Do the same for Download Manager and Google Services Framework.
Google Play – Error retrieving information from server
Problem
This error message often appears when updating or downloading an app. Google's servers are unable to retrieve information from your Google account. You can delete and re-register, but wait a few hours to see if the problem persists. Sometimes it'll just take care of itself.
Solution
- Go to the Settings> Accounts> Google 'to delete your Google Account'
- Once this is done, you must reboot your device, then re-synchronize the account
- Finally, open the Settings> Applications> All> Google Services Framework. Inside, you must click Options 'Clear Data' and 'Force Stop'
Google Play – Error BM-GVHD-06
Problem
This error appears when you want to use Google Play card. The problem seems to exist in several countries.
Solution
First, try restarting your device and try again. If the problem persists, go to Settings> Applications> Play Store> Force Stop> Uninstall updates. The Play Store will then return to its original version and the problem should be gone.
Google Play - Error rpc:aec:0]
Problem
You can't download an app.
Solution
Remove your Google account. Remove all synced accounts. Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear data. Restart your device and try again.
Google Play - Error RPC:S-3
Problem
Can't download an app.
Solution
Remove Google account and re-add it, or try an alternate account.
Google Play – Error authentication required
Problem
Strangely, this problem is quite common on Android devices. But rest assured, we have three possible solutions to deal with it. One of these tips should resolve your problem.
Solutions
1. Enter the Accounts tab in the settings of your phone. Then remove the Google account and add it again. If everything works after this then it was a simple little error that's sometimes displayed after an update.
2. Go into your Settings, tap Application manager then go into the Google Play Store. Delete the data from this menu (you can also clear the cache).
3. Maybe the problem is not really in your authentication, but the Play Store itself. In this case, you only have to go to application settings (Settings> Applications), search the Play Store and click Uninstall updates. Maybe you need to disable the Play Store to get to this started. That way you get the version of the Play Store that you had when you purchased the phone, you just have to update it and then re-register.
Google Play - Package File Invalid
Problem
Play Store error.
First solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All and select the app that's causing the problem, then select Clear cache and Clear data. Try again in Google Play Store.
Second solution
Install app through Google Play Store website.
Third solution
Disable Wi-Fi and download or update the app using mobile network data.
Fourth solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select Clear cache and Clear data. Do the same for Google Services Framework.
FIfth solution
Remove your Google account, restart your device, re-add your Google account and try again.
Google Play – Error 8
Problem
This error occurs when you want to download an application and the download stops.
Solution
Make sure you have Google Play Services installed. If the problem persists, go to the application list and enter Google Play Services and disable the application. It will then ask if you want to restore the factory settings, you will just have to confirm. If this does not solve the problem, you should contact Google support.
Google Play – Error 18
Problem
Error 18 has been around since late 2015 and happens when you want to reinstall an application that you already had in the past. There is no quick fix to this problem, but some tricks can sometimes help.
Solution
After going on several forums, it seems that some users were able to resolve error 18 by disconnecting and reconnecting the SD or microSD memory card. But it does not appear like it works for all users. If the problem persists, you can try to contact Google's online support. The final and drastic solution is an Android reset.
Google Play – Error 20
Problem
This problem occurs when installing or updating an Android app.
Solution
To resolve this error, you must be rooted since you need to access a file named 'smd2tmp1' found in / mnt / secure / asec /. If your mobile is rooted, you can delete this folder this should permanently resolve the problem.
If you don't want to root your device, there is another solution. Delete the file / data / data of the application that caused you problems. Use file explorer to access the folder. For this, I suggest you check out our best file managers for Android article.
Google Play - Error -24
Problem
Unknown.
Solution
You need a root manager to solve this one. If you have one, navigate to Data/data. In that folder, locate the package name of the app causing trouble (this can be found by looking at the URL of the app on the Play Store website). Delete the entire folder. Try reinstalling the app.
Google Play - Error 101
Problem
Can't download app as there are too many currently installed.
Solution
Uninstall old and unused apps.
Google Play – Error 103
Problem
This is a mysterious kind of problem and occurs when Google Play thinks an application is compatible with a device, but is not. Clearly, the Play Store tent installation, but can not. Suddenly, the 103 error occurs and recurs on all your other devices, including those that are compatible – what a nightmare.
Solution
Generally, you have nothing to do on your side since this error will solve itself after a few hours. The cause of the problem? An application signature concern. If you have developer knowledge, you can try to resolve it by signing the application again with the JDK tool 1.6+ release. If the error persists more than 48 hours, contact Google Support.
Google Play - Error 110
Problem
The application cannot be installed.
Solution
Head to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache. If the problem persists, try downloading the app from the Play Store website.
Google Play - Error 194
Problem
This error happens when you try to download games or apps from the Google Play Store.
Solution
One fix for this issue is to clear the cache data for Google Play Services and the Google Play Store.
- Go to Settings > Apps or Application Manager
- Scroll across to All and then down to the Google Play Store app.
- Open the app details and tap the Force stop button.
- Next tap on the Clear data button.
Now repeat the process above but replace Google Play Store with Google Play Services at step two and then attempt your download again.
If that doesn't work, don't worry, the issue has now been resolved and a fix is being rolled out in the next version of the Play Store app. Just make you have the latest Google Play Store APK and you shouldn't experience this error again.
Google Play Error - 403
Problem
The download is impossible and the request is 'forbidden'. This usually happens when two Google accounts are used to buy applications on one device.
Firs solution
Go the Google Play Store with the correct Google account. Uninstall the application in question. Try to get the app from Google Play again and click the purchase button.
Second solution
Clear the proxy you have possibly set up, by going into the Settings, then choose Wireless and Networks (or More networks) and then Mobile Network. Select APN, which stands for Access Point Name and hit Clear Proxy Option. You can always reinstate the proxy afterwards.
Third solution
Another solution would be to erase your entire search history which you can do in the Play Store itself by choosing the Settings button. Next, select Clear search history.
Fourth solution
Try creating a new Google account and using it instead for the Play Store. Go to the Google Play, and select the menu button again. Then select Accounts and choose the New Gmail account. Then reinstall the app.
Google Play Error - 406
Problem
Apps cannot be downloaded. This particular error can occur if you've reset the Google account you used to register on your phone, if you've restored your device to its factory settings, or if you've registered a new account on your phone.
Solution
A classic clearing of the cache will hopefully do the trick. Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache.
Otherwise, try again on a different network connection.
Google Play - Error 413
Problem
Downloading applications or updates is impossible. If you use a proxy, remember that it may cause problems with the operation of the Google Play Store.
Solution
In Settings, find Apps (or Application manager), then swipe to All. Scroll down to Google Services and tap on Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same with the Google Play Store app and clear the cache from your internet browser.
Google Play - Error 481
Problem
There is an error with your Google Play Store account.
Solution
Remove your account and login in with an alternate account.
Google Play - Error 491
Problem
Downloads and updates impossible.
Solution
Remove your Google account by going to the Settings for your device, then Accounts and Google. Hit Remove account. Reboot your Android and add the account once again. Next, in the Settings, go to Apps and swipe to All. Scroll down to Google Services, then click Clear data and finally Force stop.
Google Play - Error 492
Problem
It’s impossible to install an application because of the Dalvik cache.
Solution
Under Settings, find Apps, then swipe to All and scroll down to Google Services. Here, select Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same on the Google Play Store app.
Note: If the problem is not solved, try deleting the Dalvik cache. To do this, enter the custom recovery mode (only if you have root). Another solution is to complete a data wipe/factory reset. This option applies to all users and can be done in recovery mode. Beware, it will wipe your data so make sure you have backed up everything you wish to keep.
Google Play - Error 495
Problem
Problem downloading or updating apps from Play Store.
Solution
Delete your Google Play Store data in Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store > Clear data. Delete data from Google Services Framework as well (note: this will assign a new Google ID to your device, as if you had factory reset it, meaning your Google apps may temporarily act up afterward).
Delete your Google account on the device, reboot your phone and re-add your Google account in Settings > Accounts > Add Account > Google Account.
Google Play Store - Error 497
Problem
Difficulty updating installed apps
First solution
Clear out your Play Store data. Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store and hit Clear cache, Clear data and Uninstall updates.
Second solution
Disable your SD card, if you have one. Go to Settings > Storage > Unmount SD card.
Third solution
If your phone is rooted, you can delete the app's APK and reinstall it. To do so, open up Root Explorer, or a similar application, and navigate to System / app > Mount R / W > Delete application. Or you can play it safe and rename the offending APK to to something like GoogleSearch.apk.backup, so you can revert it if anything goes wrong.
Google Play - Error 498
Problem
Interruption of downloads from the Google Play Store.
Solution
The problem is that the cache of your device is full. Delete unneeded applications and files. Restart your smartphone in recovery mode by pressing the volume down, power and home buttons (for Samsung devices), or volume down and power (for most other devices).
This mode provides a few more options. Select Wipe cache partition by navigating between options with the volume rocker. Confirm using the power button.
Google Play – Error 501
Problem
If you can't open the Google Play Store or perform downloads, then surely you have the 501 error.
Solution
To fix it, you must go to the Settings, then open these two applications: Google Play Services and Play Store – then you have to tap Clear Cache. Once you have done this, go into Accounts and delete your Google Account. Then restart your phone, input and synchronize your Google account again, then let your phone sit for five minutes without touching it. After these five minutes are over, the 501 error should not bother you anymore.
Google Play - Error 504
Problem
App could not be downloaded due to an error.
First solution
The usual, please: go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and Clear cache and Clear data. Also Clear cache and Clear data for Google Services Framework.
Second solution
Try removing your GMail account
Google Play - Error 505
Problem
Two or more apps with duplicate permissions
Solution
You need to find out what app has the same permissions as the one you're trying to install and uninstall the problem app. To do this, find the APK file for the app you are trying to install and attempt to restore the app using a Lucky Patcher backup. The tool should present a window alerting you to which app is producing the conflict. This is the app you need to uninstall.
Google Play – Error 905
Problem
You have problems downloading apps or installing new updates correctly.
Solution
- Go to the Settings> Applications> All
- In the Application page of the Google Play Store, select Uninstall updates
- Wait a few moments until the un-installation is done
- Reinstall, restart the Google Play Store. The error should be gone
Google Play – Error 906
Problem
This problem mainly occurs on the HTC One M8 and M9. This often occurs when downloading or updating an app. Errors 907 and 963 are similar and resolved in the same way.
Solution
With problems downloading and installing the application, you must clear the cache and data of the Play Store app. If that does not work, uninstall the updates. If it still does not work, turn off your SD card by going to Settings> Memory / Storage). Return to the Play Store and try to install the app. If the problem persists, you probably have your app on an external card to transfer it to the internal memory. Then you can send it to the SD card once the application is installed.
Google Play – Error 907
This problem is identical to Error 906.
Google Play - Error 911
Problem
You can't download an app.
First solution
Go to Settings, Apps, then swipe to All and scroll down to Google Services. Here, select Clear data.
Second solution
If you're on Wi-Fi connection requiring a web page login, ensure you are still logged in.
Third solution
Try another Wi-Fi network.
Fourth solution
Switch from Wi-Fi to mobile network data services. Only do this if you are comfortable using up data on your mobile plan.
Google Play - Error 919
Problem
Downloading the app works but it does not open once downloaded.
Solution
There is simply no more space on your Android. Eliminate all unnecessary data, such as music, videos or large applications.
Google Play - Error 920
Problem
You can't download an app.
First solution
Turn your Wi-Fi off and back on again, and then try to download or update the app in question.
Second solution
Delete your Google account, restart your device and add your account back again in the app Settings. You could also try using an alternative account.
Third solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and select both Clear data and Clear cache and finally Uninstall updates. Restart your device, open Google Play Store and try to download the app again.
Google Play - Error 921
Problem
You can’t download an app.
Solution
Try deleting the cache of the Google Play Store application. If this doesn’t work, delete all the Play Store application data, but please be advised that this will consequently delete all the settings that you’ve already made. As a last resort, remove your Google account, restart the device and enter it again.
Google Play Error - 923
Problem
The download is impossible: error while syncing your Google account or insufficient cache memory.
Solution
Remove your Google account and delete any useless applications that are taking up space. Next, reboot your device in recovery mode. Select Wipe cache partition and start your device as usual. Don’t worry, your personal data won’t be deleted. Set up your Google account once again.
Google Play - Error 924
Problem
Usually occurs when trying to download larger applications. The app downloads, but the error message is displayed, saying the installation was unsuccessful do to an error
Solution
Head to Settings > All > Google Play Store > Uninstall updates. Once you've done this, try downloading the problem app again.
Google Play - Error 927
Problem
The download is impossible because an update of the Play Store is in progress.
Solution
Wait a few minutes until the Google Play Store is completely upgraded. If the problem persists, go to Settings, then Apps, swipe to All and locate the Google Services. Tap on Clear data and then Force stop. Do the same with the Google Play Store application.
You have probably guessed by now that there is a standard way to alleviate some of these errors, so if you're experiencing a different problem to those mentioned above, you could try following the same steps. Always be careful when wiping your data or doing a factory/data reset, because this will get rid of your saved pics, files, contacts, and so on, so make sure you back up all your data beforehand.
Google Play - Error 940
Problem
Application cannot be download
Solution
It could be as simple as restarting your device. If this doesn't work follow these steps:
- Go to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache
- Go to Settings > Application > All > Downloads / Download manager > Clear data
- Do the same for 'Google Services Framework', 'Google Apps', 'Google Hangouts', 'Checking Service'. Some users report needing to clear the data on Chrome.
Google Play - Error 941
Problem
Interruption during update.
Solution
Go to Settings > Apps > All > Google Play Store and press Clear cache and Clear data. In the same place, scroll down to Download Manager and press Clear cache and Clear data for that too. Try the update again.
Google Play Error - 944
Problem
This error pops up when you're trying to update apps and seems to occur when the Google Play Store is down, or there is some sort of server error.
Solution
Try updating the app later. It appears to be a temporary problem on Google's end, so will just have to wait it out.
Google Play - Error 961
Problem
Problems when installing Android apps from the Play Store.
Solution
First, get a refund from the Play Store, which you can do within 15 minutes of purchasing. To do this, select the repayment option in the Play Store. Next, go into the Settings of your device and choose Applications and swipe left until you see All apps. Now scroll down to Google Play and choose it. Here, select Clear cache. If the problem persists, choose Clear data as well.
Google Play - 963
Problem
Occurs predominantly on HTC One M8 and M9 devices when trying to download or update an app through the Play Store.
First solution
Head to Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Clear cache. Go back to the previous screen and to the previous screen then select Downloads / Download Manager > Clear data.
Second solution
Settings > Applications > All > Google Play Store > Uninstall updates; go back to the previous screen, then Google Play Services > Clear data.
Third solution
Disable your SD memory card. Go to Settings > Storage > Unmount SD card > OK. Head back to the Play Store and try downloading or updating the app again. If it works, head back to Settings > Storage > Mount SD card.
Fourth solution
Move the app to your device's internal memory. Go to Settings > Applications > All > (app causing the problem) > Move to internal memory. Head back to the Play Store, try downloading or updating the app again, and if it works, move it back to the SD card.
Google Play – Error 975
The good news is that this error is rare. The bad news is that there are no solutions at the moment. In the meantime, you should contact Google support.
Have you ever come across any other Play Store problems? Let us know in the comments below.
-
Mridul Bansal
What about Error 963 😑
Hopefully the author sees this and adds it to the list, since this is the top google result. There is also a -504, which this article actually seems to be addressing instead of the actual 504. Google guy i contacted yesterday basically took those steps, but admitted they have yet to actually work for him. I didn't tell him at the time, but i have a rooted tablet, and what i saw is that sometimes when an app installs and/or uninstalls, some junk files get left in a directory blocked off to regular users, making it impossible to manually delete without root. However, leaving those files there will make the installers choke, since they don't default to overwriting a file/folder that already exists. I found it, since it was a bunch of square-enix apps as well as pokemon go, so i knew that there should not have been a single pokemon related file on my device, so, in termux, i used *du / | grep "pokemon" > pokesearch.log* after gaining root access, and i got a few results, but they were all contained in the final result, which was "1220 /mnt/expand/07aa2c40-4a8f-428c-afb9-7495df69eb26/user/0/com.nianticlabs.pokemongo" where i could just use *rm -R /mnt/expand/07aa2c40-4a8f-428c-afb9-7495df69eb26/user/0/com.nianticlabs.pokemongo* to delete it, after which installing the app would work again. I replied to the email the google tech sent me with this information, and i assume he forwarded it to the devs. Until then, rooted users should be able to enjoy the solution.
Good Solutions
trying to set up a note 3 and when I go to log in to Google play it say "unfortunately Google play services has stopped". I've reset phone ,learned cache. nothing is working . what can I do
Regarding Error 495, I use the "Block This" app for ad blocking which acts as a VPN. I noticed that disabling the VPN resolved the issue. Hopefully that helps anyone else, maybe that little tid bit should be added to the article?
fix google playstore
It seems that some things never change with Android. I was constantly using apps to help extend my battery life and apps kept crashing CONSTANTLY. These android devices require micromanagement. Not a good thing for a phone. Not a single Problem with iPhone for two years :)
I have galaxy J5(2015) upgraded to marshmallow but there is a problem regarding icon background feature when i enable thia feature it cant work.it worka only in easy mode but does not work in standard mode..how to fix??????
My samsung galaxy grand prime tracfone keeps popping up wit , unfortunately, the process com.google.process.gapps has stopped. It wont do nothing but flash that every 2 secounds i factory data reset it by pressing the volume down power button and home button at same time the phone reset all way back to phone set up but it still flashing same message i cant even get threw the phone set up to even try stop any apps or do any thing that tell me how to fix it. Please help.....:(
Reflash your current firmware with ODIN
I have galaxy J5(2015) upgraded to marshmallow but there is a problem regarding icon background feature when i enable thia feature it cant work.it worka only in easy mode but does not work in standard mode..how to fix??????
Welcome to Google Play. I have had this issue for many times. It gives the error (without reason) and tells to try it again. But it does not change. I talked to Google many times and i even spend 3 hours on the phone trying whatever they told me to do. After 2 weeks of trying again (just as Google tells me to do) they blocked my account because of possible Fraud. Send them all the info and they told me they could not unblock and also not tell me why not. I told them this is not the way you treat your clients and i openend a new account. Here I had the same error, but after 4 times try again it worked (1 time) To me it is just a technical problem with Google. After trying a lot of times to buy something I got blocked again and again after sending the requested info Google would not unblock me. I love it when they have security, but like this it does not really work how it should work. I buy my in app packages now with Apple. It works like a charm.
How can i fix this error
"Unfortunately, your transaction can't be completed at this time. Please try again."?
Thanks in advance
Try this https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/1267137?co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid&hl=en
I thought finally 'rooted' my phone w/out brick/ruined! text msg had same "unfortunately.." & I fixed. No success using same steps with this jerk error. Point Being: please, for the love of Dog, forward solution immediately & conveniently as possible :) ♡♡
Gratefully,
Error -11 is missing from the list! Lately I have been running into this error daily. (I work in customer support and questions about error -11 keep comign in). Any ideas? There are dozens of people having problems with error -11! Thank you for all your help!
How do i fix google playstore? I have wifi but it says please rety or check your in ternet connection please help :(
Search Google with "Google Play “No Connection – Retry” Problem [Fix]"
I can't give you link because I am a new user on this forum so I get an error! :D
Phone was dead for 3 days after removing all of google apps etc. No sign of life. While travelling to/in Denmark. Then on boarder to Sweden it started again, still frequently shutting down, but alive. Charging all nights and hopefully it will get better.
What a strange virus. Last sign of life in Denmark after deleting all of google: .....virus something detected...: then dead!. Now alive again.....
2 not noted errors regarding Google Play services etc found. Deleted cache and uninstalled and restarted sony Z3, but it still continuosly to shut down frequently. No respons for hours then continue as nothing has happend. Update to marshmallow has corrupted Z3 and Google, and everything has failed. Thx Sony and Google ! If no fix within one month I go for i.
If you got just "server error" in play store, simply change the language to English (United States)
That worked for me, but i can't guarantee that it will work for other devices. If it does not work, try change another language that isn't your native language
My previous language was danish