How to uninstall preinstalled Android apps

Not all preinstalled apps on your smartphone will be of use to you. By removing apps you don't want or need, you'll be able to improve your phone's performance and free up storage space. Apps you cannot uninstall are called bloatware. With our tips, you can delete, remove, disable, or at least hide your preinstalled apps and bloatware.

Jump to the section:

Disabling bloatware: general guidance

Many apps continue to consume resources while they’re not in active use. They also take up space in the app drawer. Since Android 4.0, however, there has been the option to disable apps.

The Settings menu on the left, and the app listings on the right. / © AndroidPIT

Head to Settings > Apps/Applications. Here, on most phones, you will find three tabs: Downloaded, Running and All. By tapping on this or that app, you will notice that some apps can be uninstalled (in the left screenshot below: Camera FV-5 Lite). These are the ones you will have downloaded yourself. Others you will not be able to uninstall or disable (the Settings app, for example). These applications are essential for Android to run properly. Anything that does not fall into one of these two categories can usually be disabled, unless it is on a protected system partition (some manufacturers deliberately do this with their apps).

The options (or lack thereof) to uninstall and disable apps. / © AndroidPIT

Some apps, as with TalkBack in these screenshots, you can disable, but there is also the option to Uninstall updates, which will reset the app to its factory state.

The option to uninstall updates, taking the app back to its factory state. / © AndroidPIT

Or, if you use a third-party app for emails, you can make the default email app on Android disappear. When disabling an app, the system warns you that some programs might not work properly afterwards. This refers to applications that rely on the app in question to function normally.

Should you change your mind, you can return to the app list and reverse the process. Every application will continue to be listed there, even if it is invisible in the app drawer. Although the examples we’re providing come from a OnePlus X, the process is very similar on other smartphones. Below you can learn how easy it is to uninstall Samsung apps.

How to delete or deactivate Samsung's preloaded apps

Let's look at the Galaxy S6 as our example, which is quite a bloated machine in terms of apps.

Simply open the app drawer. Then tap Edit, at the top-right of the screen, and minus signs appear beside the following apps:

Calculator

Memo

Samsung Gear

Peel Smart Remote

Dropbox

S Health

S Voice

YouTube

Play Store

Chrome

Maps

Google apps

Microsoft apps

Facebook

Instagram

WhatsApp

Many of the preinstalled apps from Samsung can only be disabled. / © AndroidPIT

By pressing on the minus sign, each app will no longer run in the background and they will not receive any updates, eliminating unnecessary drain on resources.

How to delete preinstalled apps

If you are not afraid of voiding your warranty, and getting rid of apps like Samsung Pay, you can also root your device. Then you can completely uninstall any app. System app remover (ROOT) helps you do just that. However, be warned - by doing this it might make any number of other apps stop functioning properly.

Consult these articles (and a tutorial specific to your device) before choosing to root, to better understand the process and its consequences: