Huawei Enjoy 10e launched in China for under $150

Huawei has launched a new entry-level smartphone with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast-charging. The latest addition to the Enjoy 10 series, the Enjoy 10e, starts at just 999 yuan ($143). Here are all the details.

The Huawei Enjoy 10e features a 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop notch. It's an LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600. The screen to body ratio is quite impressive for a phone that costs as little as this, coming in at 88.4 percent. The camera should feel quite retro given that it only features a single 13-megapixel sensor (f/1.8), a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4), and an LED flash. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 for selfies.

Performance is often the concern with phones that cost $150 or less, and this one comes with a MediaTek MT6765 chip. The Helio P35 octa-core processor is clocked at 2.3GHz. The Enjoy 10e comes with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Interestingly, Huawei is shipping this with Android 10 and EMUI 10.0 out of the box. It's also Hybrid Dual SIM with two nano-SIM card slots and microSD support.

The new Huawei Enjoy 10e starts at less than $150. / © Huawei

The Huawei Enjoy 10e will launch on March 5 for pre-sale. The 4GB/64GB version starts at 999 Yuan ($143) whilst the bigger storage option costs 1,199 Yuan ($171). It comes in three colors, named Magic Night Black, Pearl White, and Emerald Green. It remains to be seen whether this phone will be sold outside of China.

The full technical specs are as follows:

6.3-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ resolution 20:9

Helio P35 octa-core processor clocking 2.3GHz

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage – expandable memory

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dimensions: 159.07 x 74.08 x 9.04 mm; Weight: 185 grams.

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery with 10W fast charge

What do you think about the Huawei Enjoy 10e? Would you like to see this smartphone come to your region?