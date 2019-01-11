Huawei: no more third-party launchers for EMUI 9

Huawei, as well as Honor, uses a custom version of Android on its smartphones called EMUI. Version 9, which is based on Android Pie, brings with it many new features and improvements, but the Chinese company could make life a little more difficult for lovers of customization with the next update of its skin.

Many of the Android smartphones on the market are delivered to users with deep customization options for the software implemented by the manufacturer. While it is possible to discuss the usefulness or heaviness of these changes, it is not possible to question the freedom of customization that users expect from Android.

However, Huawei seems to be thinking as a merchant and, in addition to sending all its smartphones with a deeply modified interface, it seems that the company is thinking of preventing the installation of a third-party launcher on devices equipped with EMUI 9.

The reasons that would have led the company to consider this option are, according to the source, of a practical nature. Many customers have complained about problems with their smartphones as a result of the use of third-party launchers and to prevent the user experience from being ruined this would be the most practical solution (fixing the problems in its software that cause these malfunctions seems to be too much ...).

According to Huawei, most of these launchers come equipped with bloatware that can degrade the performance of its devices and there have also been overheating problems caused by the high power consumption of such apps.

Among this bloatware there would also be advertisements that could further slow down devices and put security at risk. These statements by Huawei have really caused a stir. Since the beginning of time, Android users have installed alternative launchers not only to speed up their smartphones, but also to customize them according to their demanding practices and aesthetic preferences.

Some of my colleagues have stated that they would never use a Huawei smartphone again if this policy were put in place because the installation of their favorite launcher is a basic requirement of the smartphone they carry. We do not know yet the timing of the implementation of the blockade, but we will not fail to monitor the situation.

What do you guys think? Do you use an alternative launcher? Would you buy a smartphone where you can't customize your home screen?