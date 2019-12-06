Huawei Nova 5T review: old wine in a new bottle

Under the new name, Nova 5T, Huawei once again markets the Honor 20, which we have already reviewed. Now a hundred bucks cheaper, the device has what it takes to become an inexpensive high-end recommendation. During my review period, the Huawei Nova 5T proved just what this wolf in sheep's clothing can do.

Rating

Good ✓ High-end hardware

✓ Good battery life and quick charging

✓ Relatively inexpensive

✓ Very good camera Bad ✕ No headphone jack (adapter included)

✕ No MicroSD slot

✕ Few accessories included

✕ No IP-rated waterproofing

Huawei Nova 5T design and build quality The Huawei Nova 5T is beautiful, even if the manufacturer does not break new ground here. The shiny, reflective back, the glass and metal, and the hole in the front of the display are well known from the competition - also from the devices of the sister brand, Honor. I like to turn a blind eye to the hole-punched display on the Huawei Nova 5T / © AndroidPIT A special feature could be the fingerprint sensor on the side. This is integrated in the power button on the right edge. So to wake up the display you have to touch one of up to five registered fingerprints; you don't even have to press the button itself. The fingerprint sensor is on the side of the Huawei Nova 5T / © AndroidPIT The headphone jack is missing on the Nova 5T ; the Nova 3 still had it. However, Huawei also supplies an adapter for the USB-C port. The back of the Huawei Nova 5T is adorned with the splendor of the old days / © AndroidPIT

Huawei Nova 5T display The 6.26 inch LTPS display has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels or 412 DPI. The aspect ratio is therefore 19.5:9. The selfie camera is embedded in the display, looking out from the hole punch. Consequently, this time it's a single selfie camera; the Nova 3 presented about a year ago had a dual-camera at the front in its notch. The display of the Huawei Nova 5T is flawless / © AndroidPIT

Google software on the Nova 5T, but how long will it last? Actually, nothing would be surprising about the software if it weren't a Huawei smartphone. The Western world is currently setting an example for this manufacturer. The USA's mistrust of China and the ongoing trade war prevented a nationwide launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Because without an official software license from Google, the manufacturer does not want to bring any new devices to the Western market. Because without the Play Store or Google Maps, the user experience with Android is simply not the same (trust me, I tried it.) Even on import devices from Huawei, the Google apps cannot be installed; so back doors known from other Chinese imports remain closed as well. The native Google support of the Huawei Nova 5T stems from the fact that Huawei was able to continue using the Google license for the identical Honor 20. Should Huawei keep its promises for the Honor 20 for updates, you have nothing to fear despite the trade embargo. Google services will be retained and even an update to Android 10 is to come . At the time of testing, the device had a security patch from October 6, 2019.

Huawei Nova 5T performance Even though the Nova 5T is classified in the "middle class" in many shops, it is an uncompromising high-end device on the level of the Huawei P30, Google Pixel 4 or iPhone 11; but it is much cheaper. There's plenty of storage space. After installing the most necessary apps I still had almost 110 GB for photos and games. Huawei Nova 5T benchmark comparison 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 3DMark Sling Shot Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) PassMark memory PassMark Disk Huawei Nova 5T 4000 3634 673/2405 29929 - Google Pixel 4 5069 5987 610/2396 25621 75604 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 4905 4872 704/2283 19730 73145 OnePlus 7T 6020 6649 786/2825 32960 50068

Huawei Nova 5T audio The sound from the single loudspeaker at the bottom is well suited for hands-free phone calls. The speaker on the earpiece turns up beautifully loud and allows conversations in noisy environments. Otherwise, the sound depends largely on the connected headphones, of which none are included. Its sound can be adjusted in many ways with a digital equalizer. With Bluetooth connections, aptX-HD can be used. In addition to the USB port, the Huawei Nova 5T has a mono speaker / © AndroidPIT

Huawei Nova 5T camera As the main camera, the Huawei Nova 5T uses a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The latter supports the autofocus system with phase focus and contrast focus. As a front camera, the Huawei Nova 5T uses a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focal length. At the back of the Huawei Nova 5T we find a 3+1 camera, of which we can only use two actively / © AndroidPIT Panorama, HDR, Bokeh and AI-supported scene detection modes are available. Unfortunately a night mode is missing in the Nova 5T . Videos are stabilized with the main camera (in 4K) as well as with the selfie camera (in Full HD). With selfie videos, you can replace faces with things like Animojis. Since the user experience with the camera is the same as with the Honor 20, we simply refer you to the appropriate section of our review from July: To the camera test of the Honor 20

Huawei Nova 5T battery The battery of the Nova 5T withstands seven hours of continuous use. With moderate use, it lasted almost two days; which is usual for phones these days. The included charger is super fast. I recharged the battery from 10 to 90 percent within about an hour . Especially the first 50 percent were available within 20 minutes, which would be enough for a night out. With the original charger, the Huawei Nova 5T is full within an hour, enough for one and a half days / © AndroidPIT

Huawei Nova 5T technical specifications Dimensions: 154.3 x 74 x 7.9 mm Weight: 174 g Battery size: 3750 mAh Screen size: 6.26 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (412 ppi) Front camera: 32 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Huawei EMUI RAM: 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 980 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.6 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0