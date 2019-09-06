Huawei P30 Pro will ship with Adnroid 10 in new colors

Huawei also brought the P30 Pro to the IFA 2019. No, I haven't confused the name of the device. The Chinese manufacturer simply took advantage of the tech fair to reveal two new colors for last year's flagship, plus the presence of Android 10.

Huawei P30 Pro arrives in Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue...

As the billboards at the fair had already suggested to us on Wednesday, Huawei decided to present the P30 Pro at the IFA in two new colorful versions: Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue. The lower part of the body is opaque, therefore less slippery, while the upper part, which also houses the camera compartment, is shinier. The new themes offered by the two models are combined with the external coloring of the device.

Matt design at the bottom, glossy design at the top / © AndroidPIT

A few days before the announcement, some online shops had already placed the names of the two new colors on their websites without, however, inserting the images. Now we can finally admire them. You can buy them from September 20.