Huawei P30 Pro updates: new app, camera enhancements and April patches

Huawei's latest top-of-the-range product is finally being updated in Europe. The latest Google security patches and camera stability improvements are coming soon. A function made available in China is still missing but in the meantime a new system app has appeared.

Huawei P30/P30 Pro Android upgrades Android 9.0 Pie Android 10 Q Huawei P30 Yes (factory) Planned Huawei P30 Pro Yes (factory) Planned

Huawei P30 Pro is also receiving a new update in Europe. However, the update differs from the one anticipated by XDA Developers colleagues and released by the brand in its country of origin.

The EMUI version then switches to the number 9.1.0.140(C431E4R2P2) and the Android security patches are updated to those of April 2019. The package will require a download of 366MB, so we recommend that you connect to a stable Wi-Fi area to avoid over-consumption of your contract's mobile data.

In the upcoming update on our P30 Pro there is still no trace of the video recording mode with two cameras at the same time, a feature that recently reached the Chinese terminals. The new version of EMUI, however, brings with it a new application called AR Measure, which can take advantage of the cameras and the ToF sensor on the P30 Pro to make precise measurements in augmented reality.

How to search for P30 Pro update

To check for a new software update on your Huawei P30 or P30 Pro:

Open the Settings app.

Click on System and then on Software Updates.

Select the item Check for updates and wait a few seconds. If there is a new package, proceed with the download and install it.

Have you already received the update? Have you noticed any further news?