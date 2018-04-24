Our guide to trimming down excess apps without root

Do you have apps that are pre-installed by your smartphone’s manufacturer that drain battery unnecessarily? Or do you have alternatives you prefer to use? Do you have an avalanche of useless icons? In this guide, you'll be able to rid your smartphone of apps without losing your warranty, missing out on updates and most importantly, without root permissions.

Can I remove pre-installed apps without root?

Yes, absolutely! More specifically, you can disable apps that are pre-installed on your system without physically deleting them from your device. So if you’re looking for a way to gain some valuable space on your smartphone, you’ll unfortunately have to seek out other methods, such as those detailed in the articles linked above and below. This will also almost certainly require root permissions.

With this guide you’ll be able to use applications protected by Safety Net and receive OTA updates from the manufacturer.

There are, however, many reasons why you might want to disable some apps pre-installed on a smartphone, but a root isn’t always a viable option if you don’t want to give up the warranty. So what do you do if you don’t want to venture into the world of modding or a custom ROM?

You want to get rid of an app, but don’t want to give up Android updates? This guide is for you. / © AndroidPIT

Just connect your smartphone to your PC and follow this guide! You’ll be able to disable any smartphone app you want, such as the system launcher or Bixby. Theoretically, you can almost completely remove apps owned by various manufacturers. You’ll have a lean smartphone that’s been cleansed of excess apps. You’ll gain a bit of speed and save valuable battery power by eliminating unnecessary apps that are active in the background.

ATTENTION: By following this guide you will deactivate some of your smartphone’s basic apps that may cause your device to become unstable or malfunction. If you do decide to process, neither AndroidPIT nor myself take any responsibility for the repercussions. My advice would be to create a backup in case something goes wrong.

1. Install adb and the various drivers

First, you’ll need to prepare the PC (or Mac) you want to use to perform the procedure. To do this, you’ll need to have the adb and device-specific drivers installed and running.

If you haven’t fulfilled these two requirements, you can simply follow our guide here.

2. Enable USB debugging mode

Of course, your smartphone also needs to be set up to communicate with your computer correctly. Simply go to the settings for Android developers and activate the USB debugging mode.

In this step as well, you can take a look at our simple procedure in this article.

This is not a difficult procedure, but it does require some practice with the command line interface. / © AndroidPIT

3. Identify the packages you want to remove

Now comes the great part. To precisely delete only the apps that you no longer want to schlep around, you first need to identify the names of the packages associated with them. Simply open a terminal window on your PC and ask adb to search for you using the following command:

adb shell pm list packages | grep <name>

Instead of <name> you need to enter a search term such as ‘clock’ to search for apps that contains this term in the name of the package. The command will return you to a list of names, where you will certainly find what you’re looking for.

If you’re not sure about the results, you can always install the Package Name Viewer 2.0 app on your smartphone. It will help you out by showing you all the apps with the name and icon that you normally see on your smartphone followed by the name of the package.

Package Name Viewer 2.0

4. Back to square one

Using the next commands you’ll be able to uninstall any system app, so be careful with what you choose to remove. My advice is to first install the alternative app that you want to use, and only then to remove the pre-installed app in the system. For example, first install an alternative launcher and then make sure it works properly before uninstalling the pre-installed launcher.

Type the following command from the same terminal window you opened earlier to find the names of apps you wanted to delete:

adb shell pm uninstall -k –user 0 <name.of.package>

Instead of <name.of.package> you’ll obviously have to enter the command that corresponds to the app want to remove. For example, if you want to delete the clock app pre-installed on a Huawei smartphone, you’ll need to use the following command:

adb shell pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.android.deskclock

A brief explanation of the command:

adb shell : Use the adb to open a command shell inside the terminal connected via USB.

: Use the adb to open a command shell inside the terminal connected via USB. pm : The abbreviated name of the executable package manager located inside your smartphone.

: The abbreviated name of the executable package manager located inside your smartphone. uninstall : This provides the uninstall command to the package manager.

: This provides the uninstall command to the package manager. -k : This tells the system to keep the data and cache of the app that is being uninstalled to avoid problems in case of reactivation.

: This tells the system to keep the data and cache of the app that is being uninstalled to avoid problems in case of reactivation. –user 0: Only performs this procedure for user 0 on your smartphone, which is the primary user. This is a trick because you would need root permissions to run the operation across the entire system.

You could potentially make every smartphone as light and fast as a Pixel! More or less... / © AndroidPIT

Can I use this method to get my deleted apps back?

Yes, but at the cost of restoring your smartphone to its factory settings. Unfortunately, you can only undo this procedure by reinstalling the app from the Google Play Store, and not all manufacturers’ system apps are available there. If this is the case, you won’t lose everything, but you’ll have to restore your smartphone back its factory settings to get the app(s) back. So be very careful!

