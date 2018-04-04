How to boost Wi-Fi signal on your Android device
If you notice that your Wi-Fi is consuming a lot more battery than it usually does, or you always appear to be connected but the internet isn't exactly lightning fast, then you might be suffering from a poor Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi problems can occur anywhere, from thickly walled buildings, to long-range connections or simply a bad Wi-Fi signal in the first place. Here's our guide for how to boost Wi-Fi signal on your Android smartphone.
Learn which Wi-Fi access point is the best
One way to do this is using the Wi-Fi analyzer app which houses three useful functions. Firstly it provides the best channel to use for your particular network. Without going into detail, it allows you to optimize the network and means you don't have to be a technical whizz-kid to do so.
Secondly, it assesses which network in the area has the most stable connection, which often isn't the one which your phone connects to by default. Lastly, it offers easy access to network information such as your IP address, network gateway, DNS, etc. It's not essential, but useful for power-users.Wifi Analyzer
Check if your phone case is blocking signal
Many phone cases actually make your Wi-Fi signal worse, especially if they contain metal, which is often used for added protection or kick stands. To see if your case is affecting your Wi-Fi signal, do an Ookla speed test with the case off, then, in the same location, put the case back on and perform the test again. If you see a difference when using your case you may want to look at alternatives.Speedtest by Ookla
Put your router in the perfect spot
Another simple trick that can greatly improve the Wi-Fi connection at home is the optimization of the router's location. Often it is placed right next to the phone or cable outlet, but this is rarely the best for your connection. If you can move it, take a look at the Wi-Fi FDTD solver app that allows you to see at a glance how your router signal is doing.WiFi Solver FDTD
MacGyver a DIY radio dish
Have all the above failed? It's time for the old-school option. If you're in real need of a better Wi-Fi signal then you can actually make your own little parabolic dish to ''catch'' some better reception. This is basically a small version of a big radio or satellite dish. You can use a metal bowl or cut open a soda can to make a receiver dish. It may not be the most practical thing to do every time you have a weak signal, but it is fun.
Change your Wi-Fi frequency band to 5 GHz
Most Android devices can run on the 5 GHz frequency band, as well as the old 2.4 GHz band. What does this mean? On the higher frequencies, like 5 GHz, there's much more free space on the spectrum. There are 23 channels of 20 MHz each on the 5 GHz frequency, which is much more than the 14 channels offered on 2.4 GHz. Because the channels don't overlap, you're likely to get better signal on your Wi-Fi.
For devices on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or older
If your router works on the 5 GHz band (most recent routers do), then switch your phone over to that band too by going to Settings > Wi-Fi > Advanced > Wi-Fi frequency band then tap Auto. This will ensure that your phone runs on the 5 GHz band when possible.
For devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or newer
Never Android versions don't allow you to switch Wi-Fi bands in the settings, but if you feel you still need this option, there's a handy open source Wi-Fi Analyzer app that will enable you to switch Wi-Fi bands easily.WiFiAnalyzer (open-source)
Update your radio or firmware
If you're receiving OTA updates from your carrier or manufacturer then this probably doesn't apply to you, but if you are running custom ROMs you may find yourself occasionally needing to manually update the radio on your Android. As an example, here's how to update the bootloader and radio on the Nexus 5. You should also make sure you're on the latest version of Android to ensure the best performance. To check this, go to Settings > About > Software updates.
Tell your phone to avoid poor connections (Android 6.0 Marshmallow or older)
In the Android Settings menu there is a nice little option that tells your phone to avoid poor Wi-Fi connections, meaning that while it is scanning for available networks it will actually avoid trying to connect to those with poor signals. This will save you a lot in terms of power and frustration. Just go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the overflow menu button and then Advanced. Here you will see the check box to avoid poor connections.
Are we missing any tricks? What do you do to boost Wi-Fi signal?
Robert Brown
Alas, there's no 'Avoid Poor Connections' option on my Samsung Galaxy S4 from AT&T.
My1
Android should learn to switch better between WLAN networks.
I for example have internet over cable but our only cable connection is in the cellar and I have my room in the roof (2nd floor, with ground floor in-between) and I have another WLAN router at my room at the roof and whenever I am running somewhere in my house my phone pretty much ALWAYS has the wrong Router with 0 to 1 bars of reception.
Android should get a WLAN priority list which includes which one can be used interchangeably along with when to switch.
Just a warning about all the "speed test" apps in the Play Store: most are incredibly inconsistent. My ISP uses Ookla on its PC interface, and the Ookla Android app seems to generate the same results - other apps are measuring who knows what, but it ain't that.
there are numerous ways to improve your WiFi signal, but the final result depends heavily on your environment.
some tips that may work:
1. try amplifier -- it can be expensive as specialized directional antenna, or cheap as a soda can.
2. change channel settings -- the 2.4Ghz WiFi(802.11 b/g/n) only has 3 non-overlapping channels, set your channel to one of 1/6/11 will help reduce the chance of overlapping channels.
3. regularly scan your environment -- in scan result, you will see how many networks are around you, and the signal strength, channels they running etc. Then you can avoid running a similar network, and find a relatively *clean* environment
these tips sounds a bit *geeky*, but there are a lot of tools available to ease the processing. For example, WiFi Manager , an Android App, is able to do the scanning, and show result in an intuitive graphic way
Change your Wi-Fi frequency band to 5 GHz - I do not see this option in an Android Sony z3 or z5- Or at least I can't seem to find it on the Wifi menu choices. No advanced menu? Please help as we do LIVE broadcast for our church in a week area and we need better singles from mobile. Thanks
The MacGyver tip takes away all seriousness of the article.
Hilarious!
But it works.
Um, I'm curious how to utilize a metal bowl or tin can. The pic doesn't look like it's set up as a receiver. Or maybe just having the bowl close works?? Is there a certain way to place the bowl and phone or do they have to touch. Because there's no mention of attachment of wires or tin foil etc. Please respond cause I'm curious if it works. This phone frustrstes me with its weak grip on the signal. I don't care if I look like I'm alien crazed. Ya baby! :0
im not sure if any of these will help me. I red the one could make your battery hot and idk if thats going to hure my phone. my problem is my samsung galaxy core prime will not pick up my schools wifi signal no matter where i am. i just got it and already hate samsung and everything about it and will be looking for an iphone if it keeos happening cuz everyone with iohones connects just fine
I have a Topaz S600 there connection was very weak .. I can't update even PlayStore did'nt run .. how to fix it :(
2319145 What do I do when my display screen goes blank? I know when it's ringing or someone sends me a txt, I just don't have nothing on display. No icons no nothing! Help!
What to do with my Samsung Galaxy s4 when my display screen goes blank. I can hear it ring when I'm called or when it receives a text. Just can't see anything on screen? What to do???
Your secondary screen is broken, you have to take it and get it fixed
-How I know- Same thing happened to me
Hey guys help me how I suppose to know the wifi frequency if my phone is oppo joy R1001 because I can't find it....
Also, try downloading the Cloudcheck app. Cloudcheck has a feature called Smartifi that monitors your wireless usage per device connected and allows users a holistic view into their network’s performance and productivity. Super useful for troubleshooting and learning how to configure your router’s settings for optimized performance!
can i delete completely the reception on 5GHZ band , because its not allowed in my country
i like to delet it from the list of choices when i clic on the WI-FI frequency band.
is it possibe?
please help me
On my Phone I dont have 2,4 - 5GHz,I have 2options with aphabetic order and auto. Phone is LG BELLO D331.
What I do, what etc. On which option I put?
Keep it on auto - then it will automatically select the best.