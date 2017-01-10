How to use iTunes with your Android smartphone

Before smartphones were as capable as they are today, we listened to music on iPods, and built up sizable music collections in the process. These days, no one wants to carry two devices, but as there's no iTunes app for Android, how can you listen to your extensive iTunes library on your Android phone? We outline the best methods, including how to use the official Apple Music app to access your iTunes library .

Transfer iTunes to Android using Google Play Music

Google Play Music provides cloud storage for up to 50,000 songs, accessible from both your desktop and your phone, and, best of all, it's compatible with iTunes. To sync the two systems, you'll need to download Google Music Manager (or Google Play Music for Chrome) onto your computer and the Google Play Music app to your phone.

Open the program, and log in with your Google account. Select the location of the music you want to upload (in this case, iTunes) and Google Music Manager will start to upload the music files contained within.

The desktop version will automatically sync with the Google Play Music app on your phone – open it, tap My Library and you'll see your music starting to appear. Uploading large music collections can take a while, but as you don't have to physically connect your phone to your computer, you can go about your day while Music Manager does its work.

Google Play Music can transfer your music from iTunes and free up space on your Android device. / © AndroidPIT

Google Play Music

Transfer iTunes to Android with iSyncr

There are various dedicated apps for transferring your iTunes music to your Android phone in the Play Store. We tested several and found that iSyncr was the simplest and most efficient.

To start, download the iSyncr app from the Play Store to your phone (check below for the link), and the desktop app to your PC. Connect your device to your computer with a USB cable, then open the iSyncr desktop app.

It should automatically open a window asking which files you want to sync with your device. Tick the box next to iTunes and then click Synchronise. iSyncr will then transfer your iTunes files to your phone.

When the process is finished, click End. You'll then be able to play the files using your chosen music player, although the makers of iSyncr recommend their own Rocket Player app. It's also possible to transfer iTunes files over Wi-Fi with iSyncr, as long as your phone and computer are connected to the internet via the same network.

iSyncr is the best app for transferring your iTunes music files to Android. / © ANDROIDPIT

iSyncr: iTunes to Android

Transfer iTunes to Android via USB

If you don't want to rely on a third-party app to use iTunes with your Android phone, then you can manually transfer the files to your device.This method is simple and efficient, but, as above, is limited by the available storage on your device or its mircoSD card.

Connect your phone to your PC with a USB cable. Open Windows Explorer, and locate the iTunes folder on your computer.

Drag and drop it into your device's music folder to copy the files onto your phone. The music will be visible in your chosen music player app once the transfer is complete.

You can always use the tried-and-true method of USB transfer. / © AndroidPIT

Use Apple Music for Android

Apple usually doesn't make apps for Android. But in an effort to keep iTunes customers who wisely made the switch to Android, Apple made the Apple Music for Android app. It has its flaws but it's the official way to listen to your iTunes music on Android.

Because it is an Apple service you need an Apple ID to use it. You should already have one since you already have iTunes music. Make sure you retrieve your account if you can't find the information and consider contacting customer service if you are still unable to access it.

The iTunes app gives you the same features as iTunes, with recommendations for you from a 30 million song catalog. You can keep all of the playlists you made when you used iOS and transferring is fairly simple. It is a streaming service (like Spotify) that requires a subscription, but the first three months are free. Download it with the link below:

Apple Music

The Apple Music for Android app makes listening to your music easy. / © AndroidPIT

How to add music from your collection to the Android app:

Open iTunes on your computer, where you have presumably bought your music from iTunes or ripped old CDs. Sign into the iTunes Store with your Apple ID on your computer, and make sure you're signed in with the same ID on your Android app. On your computer, turn on iCloud Music Library and wait for it to update. Once that is done, all your music on iTunes will be available on your Android's Apple Music app.

What do you think is the best way to use iTunes with your Android phone? Tell us about it in the comments.