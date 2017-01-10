How to use iTunes with your Android smartphone

Update: Use Apple Music to access your iTunes library
Before smartphones were as capable as they are today, we listened to music on iPods, and built up sizable music collections in the process. These days, no one wants to carry two devices, but as there's no iTunes app for Android, how can you listen to your extensive iTunes library on your Android phone? We outline the best methods, including how to use the official Apple Music app to access your iTunes library.
Transfer iTunes to Android using Google Play Music
Google Play Music provides cloud storage for up to 50,000 songs, accessible from both your desktop and your phone, and, best of all, it's compatible with iTunes. To sync the two systems, you'll need to download Google Music Manager (or Google Play Music for Chrome) onto your computer and the Google Play Music app to your phone.
Open the program, and log in with your Google account. Select the location of the music you want to upload (in this case, iTunes) and Google Music Manager will start to upload the music files contained within.
The desktop version will automatically sync with the Google Play Music app on your phone – open it, tap My Library and you'll see your music starting to appear. Uploading large music collections can take a while, but as you don't have to physically connect your phone to your computer, you can go about your day while Music Manager does its work.Google Play Music
Transfer iTunes to Android with iSyncr
There are various dedicated apps for transferring your iTunes music to your Android phone in the Play Store. We tested several and found that iSyncr was the simplest and most efficient.
To start, download the iSyncr app from the Play Store to your phone (check below for the link), and the desktop app to your PC. Connect your device to your computer with a USB cable, then open the iSyncr desktop app.
It should automatically open a window asking which files you want to sync with your device. Tick the box next to iTunes and then click Synchronise. iSyncr will then transfer your iTunes files to your phone.
When the process is finished, click End. You'll then be able to play the files using your chosen music player, although the makers of iSyncr recommend their own Rocket Player app. It's also possible to transfer iTunes files over Wi-Fi with iSyncr, as long as your phone and computer are connected to the internet via the same network.iSyncr: iTunes to Android
Transfer iTunes to Android via USB
If you don't want to rely on a third-party app to use iTunes with your Android phone, then you can manually transfer the files to your device.This method is simple and efficient, but, as above, is limited by the available storage on your device or its mircoSD card.
Connect your phone to your PC with a USB cable. Open Windows Explorer, and locate the iTunes folder on your computer.
Drag and drop it into your device's music folder to copy the files onto your phone. The music will be visible in your chosen music player app once the transfer is complete.
Use Apple Music for Android
Apple usually doesn't make apps for Android. But in an effort to keep iTunes customers who wisely made the switch to Android, Apple made the Apple Music for Android app. It has its flaws but it's the official way to listen to your iTunes music on Android.
Because it is an Apple service you need an Apple ID to use it. You should already have one since you already have iTunes music. Make sure you retrieve your account if you can't find the information and consider contacting customer service if you are still unable to access it.
The iTunes app gives you the same features as iTunes, with recommendations for you from a 30 million song catalog. You can keep all of the playlists you made when you used iOS and transferring is fairly simple. It is a streaming service (like Spotify) that requires a subscription, but the first three months are free. Download it with the link below:Apple Music
How to add music from your collection to the Android app:
Open iTunes on your computer, where you have presumably bought your music from iTunes or ripped old CDs. Sign into the iTunes Store with your Apple ID on your computer, and make sure you're signed in with the same ID on your Android app. On your computer, turn on iCloud Music Library and wait for it to update. Once that is done, all your music on iTunes will be available on your Android's Apple Music app.
What do you think is the best way to use iTunes with your Android phone? Tell us about it in the comments.
16 comments
Still don't want ITunes on any of my stuff.
The sole need I had for an android audio player was the ability to play a huge itunes collection. An audio video player called VLC was the perfect solution.
I know, I'm a dinosaur who bought all my music. Converted most of it from CDs, and yeah, bought lots on iTunes. I ditched apple phones a few years ago. I play my collection mostly in my truck. My 4Runner accepts USB jump drives for audio, & so does my phone.
I copy/pasted my itunes mefia folder from my pc to a 256GB USB jump drive. The USB drive attaches to my android phone through a short male micro usb to female usb cord. The detachable USB drive means I don't tie up internal phone storage or have excess battery drain.
Google Play music refused to read the jump drive, and access from my android file folder wasn't much better... So I did some research, and the VLC audio/video app was the perfect solution. Clean, easy design. 😎🤘
Hello, perhaps someone here can help me. I cannot seem to fix this issue! I have an Acer Laptop with Windows 10. I first tried to sync my Itunes library to DoubleTwist, which did not recognize my Itunes Library (It said it appeared I had less than 10 songs?) I did some research, and deleted any extra Itunes library XML file. No luck. I upgraded Itunes to the latest version, no luck. I downloaded Google Play Music and the Music Manager, and same thing! Actually, in Music Manager, the choice to select "Itunes library," is GREYED OUT?! What is going on? My Itunes library and all subfolders are in my Music Folder. I can open Itunes, and it works just fine. I cannot seem to find anything logical in settings.
I've been Googling "Google Play Music doesn't recognize Itunes library," and so far the only comment threads I've come up with are on Mac forums.
Help? Please?
Cheers!
You can just give up on Double Twist and try younity instead, its way easier to set up and doesn't take up any storage on your phone unless you download the songs (otherwise it just streams it from your home computer). The only bummer I found was that it doesn't shuffle ALL songs, but you can hack younity by creating a playlist in iTunes and then it'll sync that so you can shuffle all songs if you wanted.
Currently, if one is a paid subscriber of Apple Music, Apple has finally created the Apple Music app for Android. This is the absolute best dam app and most efficient one stop no fuss method of accessing Itunes on Android. Of course, granted if one has a paid Apple Music subscription. Just thought I'd mention it.
Hello, and thank you for the comment. Yes, it appears you are quite right. Perhaps I can grab an Apple Music trial and include it in a future update to this article.
Awesome! Great Kim! Glad I could be of service and contribute to the thread! I remember back when Apple Music first debuted back in June, they were offering a 3 month free trial (it was very competitive at that time running up against Spotify's 3 month trial for 99 cents). I had a 3 month trial from July to October. And after that, they of course autobill the card on file. At any rate, the awesome thing is, if you were to cancel, Apple maintains your library and all your downloaded music for up to 3 months after your cancellation date! (You might want to contact an Apple Music support and double check that. At least that's what I was told by an Apple Music support rep). I don't know what their current free trial is but it's always worth a go! And remember that the Apple Music for Android app is still in beta mode so there are little kinks here and there but overall much smoother since its debut back in November!
I enjoyed this article of Kim Claydon's transposing I pods music to be android fit. Kim laid out several methods that would work so now I need to to talk some people I know whom own an iPod and work out the best way to get some of their music onto my Galaxy S4 mini.
A truly wonderful article Kim and more power to you.
I find Googleplay to be easiest way to transfer from iTunes
These "managment" systems are more work than they save. And they tend to lock you into them meaning it's hard to untangle the mess they make of your files. Apple seems to intentionally twirl the spaghetti by using obtuse file names, a flattened file structure and more.
Manual control of your music is just as easily drag and drop and frees you from OS and app dependency.
Sure, apps have their place. Managing tags, album images and that sort of thing are far simpler with an app. But they don't make a hash of your library. Indeed, many of them will improve the organization and help you standardize the naming of your files. Just make sure you pick apps that really serve you rather than binding you to the app.
You could always download Apple music for Android as well. As a android user (nexus 6) and iPhone
user (iPhone 6s) I can have access to all my music for the same price as google play music abut with access to a much larger library and my own personal library.
You're not mentioning the fact that one has to subscribe to the Apple Music service which is $9.99/mo individual or $14.99/mo family plan. That's crucial for people to understand. The app isn't standalone. It's just one platform along with the pc of playing music from Itunes. The most important part is that it's a paid unlimited music service comparable to Spotify or Pandora premium. One must shop and compare. Personally I am an Apple Music subscriber but Spotify might suit some needs better.
android users hardly use google play music so why they need itunes.......android is open system everybody downloads music n enjoy in their music player......dont waste ur time in these shits
For one, iTunes is STILL the de facto means to get stuff LEGALLY for many countries, the biggest collection and most convenient means (Say your country has a very strict regulation against piracy to which "Free music downloaders" blatantly break.) And there are not insignificant numbers of folks who either 1/ own an iDevice TOGETHER with a Droid, or 2/ are migrating to Android from an iPhone, so knowing how to make iTunes play ball with Android is IMPORTANT, so they won't have to pay twice for the same content.
Apple encodes music videos, movies and TV episodes in the iTunes Store using M4V files. In turn, the M4V files are usually protected by the FairPlay Digital Rights Management(DRM) copyright protection of Apple. Another reason is that iTunes MOV, M4V and M4A are not supported by your Android tablet or smartphone. So, watching iTunes movies on any a Android device has always been a problem.
To play an iTunes M4V movie on a Android tablet or smartphone, the DRM protection has to be removed. In turn, recording a video from iTunes to formats compatible with Android is possible. Out of the four ways laid out below, you will definitely find the most reliable method of transferring iTunes videos protected by DRM into Android device playable format that works for you: hivimoore.com/2015/03/play-itunes-on-android
You could also install https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.dyndns.jkiddo.igms - it shares your Google Music into iTunes through wifi