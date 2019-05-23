League of Legends mobile coming soon: Fortnite and PUBG need not fear

League of Legends is without a doubt one of the most played PC games ever. Before the arrival of Fortnite and PUBG, the Riot Games title dominated the charts as the most played PvP multiplayer game, both in a casual way and in eSports. However, Fortnite and PUBG in mobile version have nothing to be worried about, and the reason why is simple...

Get ready to hunt monsters and opponents from your smartphone

Riot Games released the first version of its League of Legends game in 2009. Since then, the title has improved, grown, and evolved to attract over 120 million active players today.

Could Tencent, the company behind the mobile porting of PUBG and Fortnite, have missed out on a jewel? Obviously not, and that's why it owns 100% of the shares of Riot Games. However, despite the fact that the publisher has tried to introduce the MoBA genre on smartphones in various ways, it has not yet been successful. Wangzhe Rongyao (translated into English, Honor of Kings) has had a huge success in China with over 130 million users, while its version for Western markets called Arena of Valor has not had the same fortune and has seen difficulty in catching on.

Fortnite is an unprecedented hit in the mobile world and beyond. / © Epic Games

Reuters have reported how the Chinese company has long been working on an official adaptation of League of Legends for smartphones that finally seems to be close to seeing the light of day. Unfortunately, the report indicates that the title is not ready to arrive by the end of 2019. We will certainly keep you updated about it!

A success destined to remain confined behind the Great Wall?

The problem, however, seems not to relate to the quality of Arena of Valor or the mobile adaptations, which are very well made as Tencent has also shown with Fortnite and PUBG. The difficulty seems to lie in the fact that the Western gaming market is very different to the Chinese one.

Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony do not have access to the Chinese market. / © Android Authority

While in Europe and the US, players prefer PCs or consoles for high-end gaming experiences, in China the market is limited to expensive gaming computers because American or Japanese consoles (and related services) are not available. That's why the world of gaming on smartphones has exploded in recent years in China while it is not the first choice of any passionate player here.

Will Tencent be able to bring even more users to the world of smartphone gaming? Certainly if anyone can do it, Tencent and League of Legends could be the winning ticket.