Moto X Android update: Pure Edition getting 7.0 Nougat now

All the Moto X devices, aside from the Moto X (2013), are getting at least Marshmallow. In this article, we've collated information on the Moto X (2013), Moto X (2014), Moto X Pure Edition (Moto X Style outside of the US) and Moto X Play. Find out all the latest Moto X Android update news here, including the Pure Edition's update to Android 7.0 Nougat .

The Moto X Pure Edition is the first Motorola device to get Marshmallow / © Motorola

Moto X (2014) Android update

The Moto X (2014) is due to receive Android Marshmallow soon; some Moto X (2014) Pure Edition users have already received it. Find out more details below.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for the Moto X 2nd gen is almost here. / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X (2014) Android 5.0 Android 5.0.1 Android 5.0.2 Android 5.1 Android 5.1.1 Android Marshmallow Verizon - - - Yes No No AT&T - - - Yes No No

Moto X (2014) Android Marshmallow update

On November 12, Motorola's David Schuster announced via Google+ that Motorola X (2014) owners in Brazil were beginning to receive the Marshmallow update.

The deployment follows a pleasingly short soak test. Schuster said that the update would be rolling out globally over the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your notifications, because it could arrive at any time.

A CyanogenMod 13 ROM is available via the XDA Developers forum. It allows you to get Android Marshmallow up and running on your Moto X (2014) immediately. It's an early release and bugs are still being squashed, but you can look through the known issues and temporary fixes. It is described as being in "a usable state".

As always, flashing a custom ROM to your device comes with a variety of dangers, so use at your own risk. If you decide to download and install it, be sure to back up everything on your device before you do so.

Many more of Motorola's devices are scheduled to receive Marshmallow; you can see the full list on our Marshmallow update page.

Moto X (2014) Pure Edition update

The Moto X (2nd generation) Pure Edition, model XT1095, started to receive Android Marshmallow on January 4. The update is 884.4 MB and brings with it all the Marshmallowy goodness you could hope for, including Dose, Google Now on Tap and upgraded app permissions.

To check if your device is ready to receive the update, just head to Settings > About device > Software update.

Below are some screenshots from a device running Marshmallow here in our offices.

A Moto X (2nd Gen) Pure Edition running Marshmallow. / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X (2014) Android Lollipop update in the US

Verizon Moto X (2014) update

The Moto X update started to arrive to unlocked devices (as well as those with Rogers) in the US, Canada and Brazil only recently, but now Verizon has begun its official rollout too.

The update brings Moto X (2nd gen) owners up to software version 23.16.3 and introduces new interruption controls, a means of altering the notification volume while media is playing, and factory reset protection. To read more about the Android 5.1 features, head over to our dedicated article at the link.

Verizon updates typically arrive with devices in stages. When it comes to yours, make sure that you charge your device to at least 75 percent before starting the update. For a full rundown of the Verizon improvements introduced, check out the Verizon Wireless changelog.

AT&T Moto X (2014) update

Following hot on the heels of Verizon, AT&T is now rolling out the final Android 5.1 update for the Moto X (2014) too. Motorola Software product manager David Schuster updated a post on his Google+ page to deliver the announcement, stating that the Moto X update has been moved to ''full deployment'' (for both AT&T and Verizon).

This means that while you might not receive a notification from AT&T just yet, you can go into Settings > About Phone > Software Update to see if it's ready.

US Cellular Moto X (2014) update

US Cellular has also announced the OTA Android 5.1 Lollipop update for the Moto X 2nd generation. The OTA brings the Moto X (2014) update to build number LPE23.32-21.

The full changelog has also been posted on its customer support site, including a new ''chop chop'' gesture for launching the flashlight, priority interruptions, heads-up notifications, additional Quick Settings, Device Protection and improvements to the camera.

To see if the update is waiting for you, head to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

Moto X Play Android update

Motorola released the Moto X Play, sold as the Droid Maxx 2 in the US, with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, but it won't be long before it gets Marshmallow. Find the latest Moto X Play update news below.

Android Marshmallow is coming to the Moto X Play very soon. / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X Play Android update

Moto X Play Android 5.1.1 Android Marshmallow Verizon Yes No

Moto X Play Android 6.0 Marshmallow update

The Moto X Play Android 6.0 Marshmallow update is on the way. Android Marshmallow came to the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in October, and Motorola devices are expected to get it soon. Remember that the Moto X Play is being sold as the Droid Maxx 2 in the US and is available only on Verizon (just as the Moto X Style is being sold in the US as the Moto X Pure Edition). We'll be updating this page with Droid Maxx 2 Marshmallow update details as well.

We know that a group of Moto X Pure Edition users began testing Android Marshmallow in October, as Motorola prepared the update for launch. The Moto X Play is renowned for great battery life already, thanks to its 3,630 mAh capacity. When the update to Marshmallow arrives, its Doze feature should improve battery life further. Read more in our Android 6.0 review.

Stay up to date with the latest Moto X Play Android update news. / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X Play Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update

The Moto X Play and Droid Maxx 2 come with Android 5.1.1 out of the box. That means you're getting what is essentially the best version of Lollipop from the start. If you run into any issues with Lollipop on your Moto X Play, or if you'd like to find out how to get more out of your phone, head over to these articles:

Moto X Pure Edition Android update

The Moto X Pure Edition from 2015, or the Moto X Style as it's known in Europe, is now getting an update to Nougat. Read on for the details.

When will the Moto X Pure Edition get Android 6.0 Marshmallow? / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X Pure Edition Android update

Moto X Pure Edition Android 5.1.1 Android Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat Verizon Yes Yes Yes T-Mobile Yes Yes Yes AT&T Yes Yes Yes Sprint Yes Yes Yes

Moto X Pure Edition Android 7.0 Nougat update

The Android 7.0 Nougat soak test began for this device began in March 2017 and has now ended. Motorola has officially announced that the rollout has begun as of April 26. All US devices will receive the update over the air soon, but if you can't wait, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Moto X (2013) Android update

It was a long wait for Android Lollipop on the Moto X, but owners' patience was finally rewarded when the update began to roll out in September. Find out all the latest Moto X Android Lollipop update news below.

September saw Lollipop arrive on the Moto X (2013). / © ANDROIDPIT

Moto X (2013) Android update

Moto X (2013) Android 5.0 Android 5.0.1 Android 5.0.2 Android 5.1 Android 5.1.1 Android Marshmallow Verizon - - - Yes No No T-Mobile - - - Yes No No AT&T - - - Yes No No Sprint - - - Yes No No

Moto X (2013) Android Marshmallow update

The Moto X 2013 Android Marshmallow update is not available, and it seems very unlikely that it ever will be, given the age of the device.

Moto X (2013) Android Lollipop update

The Motorola Moto X (2013) finally saw Android 5.1 Lollipop roll out across all major US carriers in mid-to-late 2015. The update is likely to be the last that the device will receive.

AT&T Moto X (2013) update

The AT&T Moto X Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update was released OTA on September 30, 2015.

Verizon Moto X (2013) update

The Verizon Moto X Android 5.1 update was released in mid-September, raising the device to software version 222.26.7.ghost_verizon.Verizon.en.US.

T-Mobile Moto X (2013) update

T-Mobile has issued the Android 5.1 Lollipop update to Moto X (2013) owners. Your device should be on software version 222.21.15.ghost_row.retail.en.us.

Sprint Moto X (2013) update

On November 5, Sprint issued the 5.1 update to its customers, including a Stagefright security patch. Your software version should now be LPA23.12-39.10.

The Moto X (2013) is not likely to get Marshmallow. / © ANDROIDPIT

Has your Moto X device received Marshmallow yet? If so, let us know how you're finding it in the comments.