Moto X Android update: Pure Edition getting 7.0 Nougat now

All the Moto X devices, aside from the Moto X (2013), are getting at least Marshmallow. In this article, we've collated information on the Moto X (2013), Moto X (2014), Moto X Pure Edition (Moto X Style outside of the US) and Moto X Play. Find out all the latest Moto X Android update news here, including the Pure Edition's update to Android 7.0 Nougat.
Highlight recent changes
Jump to:
Moto X (2014) Android update
The Moto X (2014) is due to receive Android Marshmallow soon; some Moto X (2014) Pure Edition users have already received it. Find out more details below.
Lowest price: Motorola Moto X (2015)Best price
Moto X (2014) Android update
|
Moto X (2014)
|Android 5.0
|Android 5.0.1
|Android 5.0.2
|Android 5.1
|Android 5.1.1
|Android Marshmallow
|Verizon
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
|AT&T
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
Moto X (2014) Android Marshmallow update
On November 12, Motorola's David Schuster announced via Google+ that Motorola X (2014) owners in Brazil were beginning to receive the Marshmallow update.
The deployment follows a pleasingly short soak test. Schuster said that the update would be rolling out globally over the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your notifications, because it could arrive at any time.
A CyanogenMod 13 ROM is available via the XDA Developers forum. It allows you to get Android Marshmallow up and running on your Moto X (2014) immediately. It's an early release and bugs are still being squashed, but you can look through the known issues and temporary fixes. It is described as being in "a usable state".
As always, flashing a custom ROM to your device comes with a variety of dangers, so use at your own risk. If you decide to download and install it, be sure to back up everything on your device before you do so.
Many more of Motorola's devices are scheduled to receive Marshmallow; you can see the full list on our Marshmallow update page.
Moto X (2014) Pure Edition update
The Moto X (2nd generation) Pure Edition, model XT1095, started to receive Android Marshmallow on January 4. The update is 884.4 MB and brings with it all the Marshmallowy goodness you could hope for, including Dose, Google Now on Tap and upgraded app permissions.
To check if your device is ready to receive the update, just head to Settings > About device > Software update.
Below are some screenshots from a device running Marshmallow here in our offices.
Moto X (2014) Android Lollipop update in the US
Verizon Moto X (2014) update
The Moto X update started to arrive to unlocked devices (as well as those with Rogers) in the US, Canada and Brazil only recently, but now Verizon has begun its official rollout too.
The update brings Moto X (2nd gen) owners up to software version 23.16.3 and introduces new interruption controls, a means of altering the notification volume while media is playing, and factory reset protection. To read more about the Android 5.1 features, head over to our dedicated article at the link.
Verizon updates typically arrive with devices in stages. When it comes to yours, make sure that you charge your device to at least 75 percent before starting the update. For a full rundown of the Verizon improvements introduced, check out the Verizon Wireless changelog.
AT&T Moto X (2014) update
Following hot on the heels of Verizon, AT&T is now rolling out the final Android 5.1 update for the Moto X (2014) too. Motorola Software product manager David Schuster updated a post on his Google+ page to deliver the announcement, stating that the Moto X update has been moved to ''full deployment'' (for both AT&T and Verizon).
This means that while you might not receive a notification from AT&T just yet, you can go into Settings > About Phone > Software Update to see if it's ready.
US Cellular Moto X (2014) update
US Cellular has also announced the OTA Android 5.1 Lollipop update for the Moto X 2nd generation. The OTA brings the Moto X (2014) update to build number LPE23.32-21.
The full changelog has also been posted on its customer support site, including a new ''chop chop'' gesture for launching the flashlight, priority interruptions, heads-up notifications, additional Quick Settings, Device Protection and improvements to the camera.
To see if the update is waiting for you, head to Settings > About Phone > System Update.
Moto X Play Android update
Motorola released the Moto X Play, sold as the Droid Maxx 2 in the US, with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, but it won't be long before it gets Marshmallow. Find the latest Moto X Play update news below.
Moto X Play Android update
|
Moto X Play
|Android 5.1.1
|Android Marshmallow
|Verizon
|Yes
|No
Moto X Play Android 6.0 Marshmallow update
The Moto X Play Android 6.0 Marshmallow update is on the way. Android Marshmallow came to the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in October, and Motorola devices are expected to get it soon. Remember that the Moto X Play is being sold as the Droid Maxx 2 in the US and is available only on Verizon (just as the Moto X Style is being sold in the US as the Moto X Pure Edition). We'll be updating this page with Droid Maxx 2 Marshmallow update details as well.
We know that a group of Moto X Pure Edition users began testing Android Marshmallow in October, as Motorola prepared the update for launch. The Moto X Play is renowned for great battery life already, thanks to its 3,630 mAh capacity. When the update to Marshmallow arrives, its Doze feature should improve battery life further. Read more in our Android 6.0 review.
Moto X Play Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update
The Moto X Play and Droid Maxx 2 come with Android 5.1.1 out of the box. That means you're getting what is essentially the best version of Lollipop from the start. If you run into any issues with Lollipop on your Moto X Play, or if you'd like to find out how to get more out of your phone, head over to these articles:
Moto X Pure Edition Android update
The Moto X Pure Edition from 2015, or the Moto X Style as it's known in Europe, is now getting an update to Nougat. Read on for the details.
Moto X Pure Edition Android update
|
Moto X Pure Edition
|Android 5.1.1
|Android Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Moto X Pure Edition Android 7.0 Nougat update
The Android 7.0 Nougat soak test began for this device began in March 2017 and has now ended. Motorola has officially announced that the rollout has begun as of April 26. All US devices will receive the update over the air soon, but if you can't wait, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.
Moto X (2013) Android update
It was a long wait for Android Lollipop on the Moto X, but owners' patience was finally rewarded when the update began to roll out in September. Find out all the latest Moto X Android Lollipop update news below.
- Moto X (2013) tips and tricks
- Common Moto X problems and how to fix them
- Buy Now: Moto X from AT&T | Verizon | Amazon.com
Moto X (2013) Android update
|
Moto X (2013)
|Android 5.0
|Android 5.0.1
|Android 5.0.2
|Android 5.1
|Android 5.1.1
|Android Marshmallow
|Verizon
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
|T-Mobile
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
|AT&T
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sprint
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|No
|No
Moto X (2013) Android Marshmallow update
The Moto X 2013 Android Marshmallow update is not available, and it seems very unlikely that it ever will be, given the age of the device.
Moto X (2013) Android Lollipop update
The Motorola Moto X (2013) finally saw Android 5.1 Lollipop roll out across all major US carriers in mid-to-late 2015. The update is likely to be the last that the device will receive.
AT&T Moto X (2013) update
The AT&T Moto X Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update was released OTA on September 30, 2015.
Verizon Moto X (2013) update
The Verizon Moto X Android 5.1 update was released in mid-September, raising the device to software version 222.26.7.ghost_verizon.Verizon.en.US.
T-Mobile Moto X (2013) update
T-Mobile has issued the Android 5.1 Lollipop update to Moto X (2013) owners. Your device should be on software version 222.21.15.ghost_row.retail.en.us.
Sprint Moto X (2013) update
On November 5, Sprint issued the 5.1 update to its customers, including a Stagefright security patch. Your software version should now be LPA23.12-39.10.Motorola Update Services
Has your Moto X device received Marshmallow yet? If so, let us know how you're finding it in the comments.
13 comments
hi dear i have MOTO X 1st Gen 2013 i wiped my cell operating system mistakenly so please can you provide how can i install in newly operating system to cell which have no operating system n where from please provide step by step guide or where can i download operating zip files for my Moto X ,
regards,
M nabeel rahi
nabeelrahi@gmail.com
Gracias por tan interesante artículo. Thanks!
Hi,
I have a 2014 Moto x AT&T. I'd like to know if there is a way to load the pure edition ROM onto it. Once the contract is up and I've unlocked the phone from ATT I'd like to upgrade it so I can sell it for more. Not looking to do anything custom with it, just take advantage of what Motorola is doing for the unlocked phones.
Hi, I own a Moto X force and my wife a Moto X Second Gen, both with Android 6.0. My old device is an LG G3. I found that both Moto X have web surfing issues with some pages (a heavy load pages), issues that I don't see in my old LG device. I have uploaded a video to show this at https-://youtu.be/yYz9JU0z2Tk. Anyone else having issues?
hi, i bought a moto x 2nd gen, im from argentina, the phone its an AT&T, and i cant update it to 6.0, do you know if this update will take long? (sorry for mi english)
thanks
I'm gonna be interested to see how moto display gets on with doze....currently my 2nd gen X (L5.1) gets through 10-15% battery overnight, whereas Nexus 6 with doze use's 3-4% overnight....
I am on DN3 v5.2 android 4.4.2 and it's soooo cool
We in Australia are still stuck on 4.3 :(
Noooooooo! :(
At least you guys still have the longest island coastline in the world though!
I get the impression that my MOTO X (unlocked Metro PCS) will not get a 4.4.4.OS update ... I'd rather get the 4.5 / 5.0 (whatever Android L OS will be) immediately by the end of 2014 / beginning of 2015
Yeah I'm surprised people are even interested in the small update from 4.4.3 to 4.4.4 when Android L on the horizon :/
Have already got it on my Galaxy S3.. CM11.. 4.4.4.. Runs smoothly..
Show off ;)