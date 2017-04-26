The great Bixby - a shadow over the Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 has performed well in tests generally, but there was one detail we weren't able to really put to the test: Bixby. Does this missing feature cast a shadow over Samsung's premier smartphone?

The entire impact of Samsung's new S series smartphone has been softened by the absence of Bixby. Bixby was intended to be more than just a digital assistant. It was supposed to be a new and advanced voice control system for smartphones, with the idea that every action on a smartphone could be performed through voice command as well as touchscreen.

However, to begin with, there is no voice control, the core function of Bixby. Samsung does plan to implement voice recognition, but not before early next year, and initially only for English and Korean. Other languages will likely come afterwards.

Opinion by Steffen Herget Bixby's range of functions is disappointing from the start What do you think? 50 50 23 participants

So Bixby has simply become another piece of software that is able to display messages and current weather conditions. Press a button and Bixby Home will appear.

Bixby Home barely differs from the standard offering, found for instance on the Galaxy S7 with Nougat. Once again, content is supplied by the service provider, Upday. Bixby Home is also fed with information from other Samsung apps, and compared to new virtual assistants like the Google Now cards, the usefulness of Samsung's Bixby fails to stand out.

In its current state, Bixby on the Galaxy S8 is almost laughable. And it's a long way to fall. Ahead of the phone's launch, Bixby was a feature which Samsung had heavily pushed and praised. Several pre-releases around Bixby fed even greater expectations.

Bixby: the reason why the S8 must wait a little while longer

Samsung has been keeping a low profile regarding the temporary floundering of Bixby's features. Indeed, the company hasn't appeared particularly enthusiastic for a long while. Had there been longer presentations on Bixby's capabilities, these were evidently deactivated on the demo devices. Even these test models only have the rudimentary functions that we've mentioned above.

As an explanation, it's plausible that Bixby has not yet reached a stage where it can be considered fit for everyday use. This was already clear at the advance presentation of Bixby.