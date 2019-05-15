OnePlus' new strategy adds up to success

OnePlus is breaking new ground with its next generation of smartphones - and that's good. With the OnePlus 7 Pro , the company grows but remains true to its roots. This should pay off, because OnePlus has gone with the times.

The previous rhythm of OnePlus was as follows when it came to smartphones: in the beginning, there was only one smartphone per year, with the exception of the OnePlus X intermediate model. Starting with the OnePlus 3, the manufacturer, which, like Oppo, belongs to the BBK Group, then pushed the T-model six months after the presentation. Now OnePlus is moving away from this and is directly presenting two variants of the OnePlus 7, one with the Pro suffix. Other manufacturers have been doing this for a long time, and OnePlus won't be left behind.

OnePlus offers something for every customer

The strategy that made OnePlus great in a relatively short time was to bring top technology onto the market at a comparatively low price - i.e., the flagship killer. This has worked very well, and others have adopted this approach, such as Xiaomi with the Pocophone F1. With rising prices from competitors, OnePlus has also tightened the price screw, but still undercuts the normal price of smartphone luxury class by around $300

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a really fine piece of technology. The new 90 Hertz display is a real feast for the eyes. The high frame rate is likely to soon prevail among the competition as well, it has noticeable advantages. The new camera is promising, OnePlus has recognized and improved the weak point of the OnePlus 6T. The performance is breathtaking, the fingerprint sensor extremely fast and above all the matt blue version is really chic.

The fact that the OnePlus 7 is a bit lame and looks like a new infusion of the OnePlus 6T without the addition of Pro does not bother me at all, on the contrary. The OnePlus 6T is an excellent smartphone, and with slight improvements, it should be even better. At the price OnePlus calls for the 7 Series, it will sell excellently. You might have called it "OnePlus 6TT" or "OnePlus 6T Pro" to emphasize the fact that it's closer to the 6T than to the OnePlus 7 Pro, but that's not how marketing works.

OnePlus also offers plenty of variety in terms of colors. / © AndroidPIT

I don't like the pop-up camera.

Despite all the praise for the technical qualities, OnePlus does not do everything right in this area with the OnePlus 7 Pro in my eyes. The thing is very big, very heavy and very unwieldy. Furthermore, OnePlus does not offer IP certification. It not only costs money, but does not bring anything in itself, according to an advertising video of the manufacturer. The OnePlus smartphones are supposed to be waterproof as well - but OnePlus expressly does not guarantee this.

But what I like the least is the pop-up camera. With a device as heavily used as a smartphone, I'm happy if it has as few moving parts as possible, because they potentially break faster. That's why I even praised HTC's touch buttons, albeit more for the idea than for the functionality itself. The pop-up camera in the OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't give me the impression that it's built to last, and the extension time delays unlocking with face recognition. I'd rather have a little notch.

Opinion by Steffen Herget

The bottom line, however, is that OnePlus with the two 7 Series models completely convinces me. A cheap basic model for the broad masses and a completely new Pro for all those who want something more, that is a good strategy. And the OnePlus 7 5G is the icing on the cake.

What do you think of the new OnePlus smartphones?