OnePlus 7T (Pro): 8 tips and tricks for the best OxygenOS experience

With the OnePlus 7T , the company from Shenzhen is once again raising the bar for the OnePlus brand. You rarely find such high-end hardware at such an attractive price on the smartphone market. To ensure that the OnePlus 7T is also a lot of fun in everyday life and in the long term, we have put together our tips and tricks for you here.

Jump to section:

With a modern smartphone, the transfer of data, messages and images is usually no longer witchcraft. Much is stored in the cloud by the respective apps or even by the mobile operating system. But there are some apps that do not store data on a central server. Most smartphone manufacturers have apps to make sure that everything goes from your old smartphone to the new one smoothly. With OnePlus this app is called OnePlus Switch and transfers not only data, pictures and apps from your old smartphone to your new OnePlus, but also the home screen and the arrangement of the apps on it.

The simply designed OnePlus Switch App can help a lot when setting up a new OnePlus smartphone / © AndroidPIT

This app is pre-installed on OnePlus smartphones. If you own a smartphone from another manufacturer, you have to download the app from the App Store. We don't have to explain much about the app, you just have to follow the instructions on both devices. Unfortunately, it looks bad for moving from iOS to a OnePlus smartphone, because OnePlus had to temporarily remove the Switch app from the iOS App Store, because Apple changed the restrictions of such apps. As soon as the Switch App appears in Apple's App Store again, we will let you know.

Since Android 9.0 Pie, Android smartphones offer the possibility to replace the usual key controls with gesture control. OnePlus jumped on this train very early. With the new OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro the gesture control is now extended, so that you can go back by swiping from left or right into the middle. Of course, there is still the possibility to show the OnScreen keys and to do without gesture control. But you should definitely try gestures if you haven't yet.

OnePlus users need gesture controls and the manufacturer has supplied them / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus has always been known for the fact that the operating system can easily be optically adapted to one's own requirements. However, over time the adaptation of the software has become more and more rugged. With OxygenOS 10 pre-installed on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, there is now a central point of contact for so-called adjustments that can be found in the settings. From fonts and icon packs to accent colors or the layout of the quick settings, you can customize your OnePlus smartphone to your own tastes. Of course, you can also select the system-wide Dark Mode here too. Alternatively, OnePlus offers a completely white theme or a bright theme with colorful icons. It's all under a new Customization section in the settings menu.

Optical software tuning becomes easier under OxygenOS 10 on a OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro because all settings have been combined / © AndroidPIT

Everyone has been there. Friends come to visit and want to connect to your Wi-Fi and have to enter an eternally long password just to get connected. Thanks to Android 10 on the OnePlus 7T, you can now easily share the password with your guests. Go to Settings, then Wi-Fi & Internet and select your network and click on the settings cog. There you will see an icon that reminds you of a QR code labeled Share. Now all you have to do is confirm your identity by PIN, pattern, password or fingerprint and a QR code will appear on the display for your guests to scan. Alternatively, below the QR code, the password is displayed in small letters so that it can be entered manually.

Never have to remember Wi-Fi passwords again. Via QR code you can easily share data access to a Wi-Fi router / © AndroidPIT

If you want to use the OnePlus SMS and MMS app, it now offers a very useful feature: a spam filter. You have to enter the keywords for the spam filter manually in the spam settings, but this helps against the flood of unwanted advertising via SMS or MMS that you get nowadays.

SMS and MMS spam should not even appear in OnePlus thanks to a new spam filter / © AndroidPIT

More than two years ago, OnePlus introduced a reading mode via a software update. This monochrome mode is very reminiscent of a print newspaper, as everything is displayed in black and white. With the OnePlus 7T, there is now a second reading mode. This brings back color but in a very light form. With OnePlus, this mode is called reading mode with chromatic effect. There are two ways to activate it. The quickest way is to call up the quick settings with a swipe from top to bottom and activate the mode there. In the second step, you are asked whether you want to use the mono or chromatic effect. Select the chromatic one and the setting will be applied.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro now have a chromatic reading mode / © AndroidPIT

The second way requires heading over the settings menu, then hit Display. There you go into the settings of the reading mode and activate this via a switch. In the second step, you will also be asked which of the two reading modes you want to use. To deactivate the reading mode again, proceed in the same way as for activation.

Additionally, you can define apps in the reading mode settings, which should always be started in this mode. To do this, click Add App to Reading Mode in the Reading Mode settings, and then select the app. Here you will also be asked which of the two reading modes you want to select.

Just like the Reading Mode, OnePlus adds another feature to the Game Mode on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Game Mode is preceded by Game Space. Here all the games you have installed on the device are combined in a carousel. You can quickly access your games here instead of overloading the home screen or scrolling through the App Drawer.

OnePlus under OxygenOS 10 now combines games in the Game Space / © AndroidPIT

Besides the better overview, you can also configure the individual Game Mode for each game or app that is stored here or even preset the Fnatic Mode for the respective app.

The OnePlus 7T has the same Fluid AMOLED panel as the OnePlus 7 Pro or the 7T Pro. This AMOLED panel can display a screen refresh rate of up to 90 Hertz. A high screen rate is especially good for games that are designed accordingly or for apps that require a lot of scrolling in order to display the movements more smoothly on the screen. A disadvantage here is that battery life suffers somewhat from it. So if you prefer a longer battery life or you are just running low, you can force the display in the settings to only work with a maximum of 60 Hertz. To do this, go to Settings > Display and select 60 Hz instead of 90 Hz under refresh rate.

If you don't want to work with the 90 Hz display, you can manually switch it to 60 Hz to save power. / © AndroidPIT

If you know any other tips and tricks for OxygenOS 10 that we haven't listed here, there's plenty of room for them in our comments.