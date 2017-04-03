Samsung Galaxy J7: it does get better

In many respects the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) is one of the lesser known Galaxy devices. Whilst it doesn't get as much air time as the Galaxy A5 or S7, for those people who have had the good idea to invest in a J7 they haven't been disappointed. That said, like every other smartphone out there, once you start using your device its performance will decrease overtime. Here are a few handy hints to help you get the most out of your Galaxy J7.

Avoid those hungrier applications

As we're all already aware, there are a huge number of apps available for download from the Google Play Store. Some of these will be ideally suited to your Galaxy J7, but not all apps are created alike. Some will drag down your smartphone's performance. This is a clear sign that these apps are not running properly on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy J7: treat it kindly / © ANDROIDPIT

When you run these apps over an extended period of time, they will use every available resource on your phone to support themselves. This will inevitably undermine your smartphone's ability to perform most tasks, and at worst will permanently damage its hardware due to issues such as overheating.

Free up some space

The more space you take up on your phone, the more it will slow down - it's as simple as that.

First, you should remove any unnecessary applications you have installed on your phone. Anything you are not using on a regular basis doesn't need to be there, does it?

If you're not using it, you don't need it. / © ANDROIDPIT

Second, try cleaning your cache. These are temporary files created by apps you install and use up memory on your device. Most of the time these caches are cleared after use, but here are also occasions when you will have to go in there and manually remove these.

It's spring! Time to clean out your cache. / © Samsung

Removing an app doesn't necessarily mean that it's the last you'll see of it. Sometimes residual files will remain in the phone's memory after you've uninstalled an application. You can use a file manager to delete these, that way you can remove them without accidentally taking out any of the essential resources your phone needs.

Kill background applications

You need space to ensure that your Galaxy J7 can run smoothly, but what if this is being used up by an application running in the background? Simple - you phone's performance will slow down.

To avoid this annoying issue, just go to the applications menu in the settings. Here you can manually remove those processes you don't need. Alternatively, you can also download a task killer from the Google Play Store to do all the dirty work for you.

Apps are great, but they can come with a lot of baggage. / © ANDROIDPIT

Widgets and live wallpapers

Widgets and live wallpapers are two other culprits. These eat up memory and always continue to run in the background. If you're concerned about your J7's performance, you should try to avoid using live wallpaper and keep the widgets to a minimum.

Run an update

It's always a good idea to check for updates for your OS and apps. This will go a long way in helping you increase your phone's performance.

An update can be best thing to help your Galaxy J7. / © ANDROIDPIT

As you may have already guessed, most of these tips can be used to improve the performance on any Android device. The big question is: have you ever tried using these yourself? Did you find any of these helped improve the performance on your Samsung Galaxy J7? Let us know in the comments below.