Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 8 tips and tricks to know absolutely

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are undoubtedly among the best smartphones at the moment. But like any device, it is possible to optimize the smartphone to increase its potential. Here are some tips that will make your Galaxy Note 10 a smartphone of excellence: small settings sometimes make all the difference.

Hide me Bixby Home

Unless you're a big fan of Bixby Home, the application that replaces Flipboard and keeps appearing as soon as you accidentally make a left move from your home screen, you can disable it.

From your home screen, press and hold on to an empty surface

Swipe to the left

Uncheck the Bixby Home box

Tired of Bixby Home? No problem, you can easily disable it / © AndroidPIT

Customize the button on the side

How do you turn off the Galaxy Note 10? This is one of the questions you might be asking yourself. Samsung has, by default, set up the side button in a strange way: one click to wake the device, one long press to activate Bixby and a double press to open the camera. To turn off the device, you must then go to the notification bar. Fortunately, it is possible to customize the side button at your convenience.

Go to Settings > Advanced Functions > Side Key

You can adjust the double press and extended press

You can easily customize the button on the side / © AndroidPIT

Customize the side panel

As in previous years, the Galaxy Note 10 offers a feature on the right side of the screen to display additional features with the side panel. To enable or disable applications and side flaps, or to change settings, you must follow the following procedure:

Go to Settings > Display > Edge Screen

You can then choose to display apps, contacts, messages...

Please also note that Samsung, through its Galaxy Store, offers the possibility to download additional extensions for applications and side panels. The choice is vast and the features may surprise you (in a good way).

These shortcuts can help you save time / © AndroidPIT

How to use the intelligent pop-up display feature

This feature allows you to receive notifications in the form of icons that you can press and expand in the context display. Samsung offers the possibility to select the applications that can send you notifications. However, it should be noted that this function is only available for applications that support the multi-window function.

To enable intelligent pop-up display and customize apps:

Simply open Settings > Advanced Features > Smart pop-up view

Many Note 10 owners are not familiar with this feature / © AndroidPIT

Customize the S-Pen button

The main feature of the Galaxy Note is the presence of the S-Pen. This one obviously offers multiple functionalities. This year, Samsung has once again added new features to its favorite stylus. By default, the S-Pen offers a button that allows you to open the camera with a long press. You can then take pictures by always clicking on them. However, it is possible to configure the application that starts when you hold down the S-Pen button.

Simply open Settings > Advanced Functions > S-Pen > Air Actions

Click on the S-Pen action and choose the application you want to open with a long press

The S-Pen button is easily customizable / © AndroidPIT

Don't lose your S-Pen

The S-Pen is the originality of the smartphone, it would be silly to lose it by forgetting it on a table. Fortunately, Note 10 has an option to alert you if you move away from your stylus with your smartphone while the display is off.

Simply open Settings > Advanced features > S-Pen

Enable Pen Proximity Alert

Forget your S-Pen, it would be a bundle / © AndroidPIT

Convert handwriting to text

The Note 10 now allows you to convert the manual writing done with your S-Pen into text. This transcription of handwritten notes into text can be particularly useful for exporting your notes and using them in other documents.

Create your note on Samsung Notes and save it

Open the note and press it to activate the menu

Click on the icon at the bottom with a T and a small scribble

Click on convert (or copy if you want to copy)

Transcription of handwritten notes into text is very practical / © AndroidPIT

Alternatively, Samsung even offers the possibility to export handwritten notes directly to a Word document.

Create your note on Samsung Notes and save it

Share it in a Word document and you're done

Take a screenshot

No, it's not as simple as for other smartphones. Indeed, if you want to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 10, the procedure is slightly different. Always use the same keys, namely the minus volume button and the power button. However, instead of holding them down, you simply press and release them.

Do you have any other tips to share? What do you prefer on the Note 10?