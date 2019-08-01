Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 shows up early on Instagram

After the first Digital Unpacked and the Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung will be presenting two more products in the coming days. One of them has now made an early appearance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which can be seen on Instagram.

In the latest video teaser for the two purely online Unpacked events, Samsung had made no big secret of which two products were coming our way. Quite clearly a tablet - the Galaxy Tab S6 - and a smartwatch were announced. This watch, probably called Galaxy Watch Active 2, celebrates its premiere a few days earlier in the Instagram story of an Italian tech influencer.

Fjona Cakalli, who also calls herself "Tech Princess", showed the watch in action at Malpensa airport in the northern Italian city of Milan. The stylish watch with the white silicone strap and rose-colored metal case corresponds to the classic design tropes of Samsung, but, like the current Galaxy Watch Active, comes without a rotating bezel. It is operated exclusively via the touchscreen and the button on the side.

Stories are deleted after 24 hours on Instagram, so we have some screenshots of the content for you.

This is what the new Galaxy Wacht Active 2 by Samsung looks like. / © Screenshot AndroidPIT

Competition for the Apple Watch

In the video by Fjona Cakalli you can see different health functions of the smartwatch, for example, the heart rate monitor and a display for stress levels. Especially in this health area, Samsung is trying to compete with the Apple Watch. With its smartwatch, Apple had managed to create a sensation with its digitally generated ECG and various warning mechanisms to protect against imminent health problems. Manufacturers like Samsung, but also Withings and Fitbit are following suit.

On Monday we will learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, before the Galaxy Note 10 will be unpacked on Wednesday. We will inform you about both products of Samsung in due time.