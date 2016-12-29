How to pick the best microSD card for your Android phone
As we discover every time a major manufacturer decides to release a flagship phone without a microSD slot (we're looking at you, Samsung Galaxy S6), Android enthusiasts remain passionate about our options to expand internal storage. But how well your microSD card performs depends on the class and speed of the memory card, as well as the capabilities of your phone. Here, we tell you everything you need to know to help you pick the best microSD card for your Android device.
Firstly, make sure your device supports microSD cards
Unfortunately, as we mentioned above, many smartphones don't have microSD slots and instead claim that the on-board internal storage is sufficient. And though from our perspective this seems ridiculous, we need to ensure our device has a microSD card slot.
You can inspect your device and see whether there is a microSD slot. If you need to, consult your phone's manual to open the device (or to find whether there is a microSD slot). If there is no microSD slot, well, you can't use a microSD card. If you want a phone that supports microSD take a look at the phones linked below.
What's the difference between SDHC and micro SDXC?
When buying a microSD card, you'll notice that it's either a micro SDXC or SDHC card. The difference between these two microSD formats is simply the amount of data they can store. SDHC (Secure Digital High Capacity) stores up to 32 GB of data, while SDXC (Secure Digital Extended Capacity) handles 64 GB and above.
Many lower-end devices don't support SDXC microSD cards, so it's crucial that you check your phone's compatibility before buying one. Most SDXC cards go up to 128 GB, but in March 2015, Sandisk revealed the world's first 200 GB microSD SDXC card.
What does 'class' mean on a microSD card?
This one's important. MicroSD cards come in several different classes - Class 2, 4, 6 and 10. While these numbers may mean nothing to you (and leave you wondering what happened to the other numbers up to 10), they do in fact simply reflect the minimum rates at which these cards sustain data transfers. So a Class 2 card reads and writes data at 2 MB/s, while a Class 10 card does so at 10 MB/s. Suddenly it's not that complicated, right?
|Class
|Minimum speed
|2
|2 MB/s
|4
|4 MB/s
|6
|6 MB/s
|8
|8 MB/s
|10
|10 MB/s
The 'Class' number directly reflects the minimum write speed of the card. However, top-quality cards can run much faster than this, with some of the best ones out there clocking read speeds up to 95 MB/s. One such card is the SanDisk Extreme Pro, which can be picked up for $33 at Amazon.com.
What does UHS mean on a micro SD card?
Since 2009, certain microSD cards are also UHS-1 or UHS-3-compatible. While in theory, UHS cards can reach data transfer speeds of up to 312 MB/s, you are realistically only likely to attain the minimum transfer speeds listed below, because no smartphone currently supports the UHS standard. As such, UHS will make little difference to your microSD card speed at this point.
|UHS class
|Minimum speed
|1
|10 MB/s
|3
|30 MB/s
Will a better microSD card speed up my phone?
The most important question is whether picking one microSD card over another will improve performance on your phone, to which the short answer is 'yes'.
If you store apps and photos on your microSD card (what else would you use it for?), then a higher-speed microSD card will save photos faster, improve data transfer speeds when moving files between devices, and open apps stored on your microSD card more quickly. Note that opening apps on microSD cards may be a bit slower than if you store them on your phone's internal memory, because there's an extra layer of communication between your phone and micro SD card that needs to be carried out.
Conclusion
As you can see, there are plenty of things to consider when buying a microSD card, and hopefully the above guide will give you an idea of which one to buy. It's also worth sticking to reputable brands for microSD cards, such as SanDisk, Samsung and Kingston. Use the prices of these brands as a guidelines as well - if you see a microSD card from another company that's five times cheaper than these, you should be wary of its quality.
Do you use a microSD card? Which size and type do you use for your phone? Let us know in the comments.
77 comments
I've been using a sandisk 64 Go sdxc class 10 for several month, until now. I am going to replace it with a 128 Go (same specs).
A soon as I remove my sd card, I noticed a noticeable increase of my Android phone.
I have 80% of my apps moved to extsdcard.
So I am asking if I should stick on using an extsdcard to host my apps or only for media files.
Keep key/most used apps in internal memory card, move others to external card, or switch to a faster sd card?
Which one would suit Galaxy S5 G900F in the last case, if I want a device wihout noticeable slow down?
It is currently doing well, but not always responsive in the second (or 2 ou 3s).
Wouldn't it be better to take pics. and videos directly to your phone then transferring to the microsd card later? The phone storage is quicker.
would be a lot to manage. Maybe preferring directly storing to fast sdcard.
Most articles focus on "sequential write" speeds for microsd cards, especially for those anticipating recording 4k video and burst shooting larger format photos on new phone models. That's fine for phones, but I'm in a different camp at the moment, replacing an old 8gb Android J tablet with a new 16gb Android M model which should let me format the card as additional storage. Based on experience, I don't expect to use the tablet's camera at all, except for occasional ho hum document scanning.
After some googling I've concluded my Class 10 card buy for the tablet should be based on best read speed, which can vary significantly from the recording write speed according to lab tests. The object is to get the data from the card to the 7" display as fast and reliably as possible, rather than the other way around.
it's interesting how people respond to this article, some overjoyed with it, some denigrating it. I read most of them to try to get a further idea and some intelligent replies add to it thank you. I'm battling now with a 32 GB SD card that won't transfer, format or erase! 32 gb shows 6 gb data, yes pics. mainly. I had them transferred on my pc to try to format the card. later I put it on my pc and erased the lot (yes again) are these 6 gb were still on it! And ended up with an empty card at last....Well almost when as when I put my card back on my S5 ssung, everything was still there! So can't format, can't shift things around, can't delete from it, yet can see the pick on it. Go and figure.
People get annoyed about phone that don't cater for SD cards...Perhaps they should not as if you buy one of them with a large internal storage you'll never worry about incompatible under performing or dodgy SD card. How much is enough. Try to estimate if you will do a lot of video or go crazy about music collection. If you have the ability to reduce your photos size to keep on your device, do so (photoshop with batch and droplet facility will reduce to your choice, for me 70% , a whole folder of pics automatically. Still looking good on your device and taking only one third of room from the original) I think Videos can be trimmed too...
I was excited to see XDHC with 200GB but now not so sure I should buy one! So will search further on that topic.
This article was great, answered a lot of questions.
I just bought the newest Sony Experia Z5 Premium... ok, my kids bought it for me... I just can't afford it. There's not a lot of info out there yet about this phone and the last thing I want to do is put something into it that is going to screw it up.
With not a lot of money I need to make the best choice the first time. Please, can someone help?
According to the official website, the Xperia Z5 is compatible with an "up to 200 GB microSD™ card". https://www.sonymobile.com/global-en/products/phones/xperia-z5/#Specifications
If you go to an electronics store, like a Best Buy, they can help you choose an SD card with the right amount of storage for your needs and help you insert the card into the phone properly.
I have a Samsung S5 and I installed a SD card in it when I bought it 2 years agó. The card worked great until the Marshmallow update. Now every time a app is updated from the Google play store I have to manually move it from internal memory back to the card. Very annoying and time consuming. Good article, I would like to know if there are any good apps to help manage SD card data.
I have found that SanDisk microSD cards don't work well with Samsung phones. If that is what you use, try a Samsung EVO.
I had read very compelling reviews about the reliability of Samsung EVO SD cards. Got a 32 Gb class 10 about 5 months ago for my s7 edge. Worked great until it died 10 days ago when playing music connected to my car over Bluetooth.
@Dasaradha A. Your comment replaces a million keystrokes from authors who tell you everything except what you should really do to get an SD card into your phone. Well done.
That is very simple thing.just look at your phone internal storage.and decide what capacity of sd card required to your phone like 8gb,16gb,32gb.........it is based on your phone storage uses.
Go to nearest phone accessories store and choose the best brand of sd card.i mean which brand having great data transportable capacity like sandisk,samsung.
I always use SD cards with my Android devices, I never use "the cloud". I prefer to store my information on something that is kept in my possession, rather than in someone else's storage which is what "the cloud" is, though each to their own. I also use an app called 'SD Insight' that checks the SD card, and can let me know if it's safe to use, such as whether or not it's counterfeit or corrupted. Someone here on AndroidPit previously said you should be weary of SD cards via eBay, it's good advice! I bought one once cleverly disguised as a genuine Sandisk. Finally I'd like to say, from my experience that Android Jellybean was wonderful for SD cards, you could move your data & apps from internal phone memory to SD card nice & easy, pity that's not the case with Android Marshmallow! I sincerely hope that is remedied with Android Nougat!! As Google have a very negative regard for the humble SD card, I'm not holding my breath!
You should purchase a excellent Samsung device, Samsung has ignored most of the changes Android made regarding SD cards.
I have the brilliant S5 which was running Android 5.02 now 6.01 both versions allowed seamless transfer of data between the device and the SD card.
I use the excellent file Manager app X-plore which makes transferring data super easy.
This is an excellent comment but I don't understand it. I could Samsung be an excellent device if it ignored......?
I have experienced the same problem with the Marshmallow update. I hope it will be fixed with Nougat too.
Do not Ever buy SD cards from Ebay or Amazon, 99% will be fake/counterfeit, if Samsung sells a 64GB micro SD card for £40 then it's common sense that one on ebay for £10-£20 cannot be genuine. Even apparently genuine sites can not be fully trusted, if it seems to good to be real, then it probably is....
You don't want to risk losing all your precious photos, music, documents for the sake of a few pounds. Even if you are lucky enough to get a fake that has the advertised capacity, the cards software will not be as good. This could at least mean a slow transfer speed, or at worst lost files corrupt data, and permanent damage to the device.
You have just purchased an expensive phone, don't ruin it by using substandard or fake SD cards.
People do not seem to check things out before buying there micro sd cards and just seem to think the cheaper it is the more money they save,then when they put them inside there phones it might work for a little then all of sudden it will not get recognize inside there phones,this seems to be the same problem when people buy memory sticks to keep hold of there data,i have always used memory cards and love saving All my applications on my cards to help me stop using to much internal memory on my phones,Always used App Control to save the Applications and then send the Applications to my memory card and then install them,that is what we missed on the Galaxy S6 series phones
just walked into a store got the cheapest 16gb sd card for 5€
This article is vague and offers no relevant information. You miss to touch the sensitive area of SD card usage on android phones / tablets.I recently bought an Asus ZenPad Z500M with Android 6.1 and SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 128GB Class10 UHS-I 80 MBs. The tablet saw the card and everything was ok in the begging .....but. after 2 days i started getting an annoying notification " sd card unexpectedly removed" . I searched the net for this problem and it is a very big issue with some SD cards. seems that some SDXC cards are not compatible with Android system and they are unmounted from time to time . This issue affects mainly Sundisk SD cards but not only. This issue is critical as the unmounting and mounting of the SD card drains the device battery very fast and also causes that annoying notification. I replaced the sd card with one kinston SD card lower class 8 GB that i had from an older phone and the issue disapeared. I have no other microSD cards to test but seems that with lower class cards this is not an issue. This problem is still found on many devices and it seems to affect mainly high speed SD cards. There is still a lot to discuss but this should be taken into consideration when choosing an SD card. Now i use the SanDisk Ultra as an external storage extension to my windows 10 laptop and has no problems. It seems that this bug affects only android devices.