Samsung Gear S3 to get latest software update, Tizen 3.0, like the new Gear Sport

Whenever a new piece of hardware is introduced, it would normally arrive with the latest software version or newest operating system. The same can be said of Samsung’s recent Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear Sport introductions , automatically making the Samsung Gear S3 and Samsung Gear Fit 2 obsolete by one generation. However, Samsung has introduced the latest Tizen update for the Gear S3. The Gear Fit 2 isn’t so lucky.

We have been reliably informed that the Samsung Gear S3 will be on the receiving end of the Tizen Software version 3.0 in an upcoming update. Tizen 3.0 is similar to the version that the all new Gear Sport devices are running on, helping keep Gear S3 owners happy with their smartwatch. After all, this means the Gear S3 still has some legs left in it, and it will not get relegated to the scrap heap anytime soon. This latest update for the Samsung Gear S3 will arrive in an update notification, so do keep a keen eye out for it in the days or weeks to come. We expect the Tizen 3.0 update to hit the Samsung Gear S3 by the time the Gear Sport and Gear Fit 2 Pro are made available to the masses.

The Samsung Gear Sport showing off the latest software version, Tizen 3.0. / © AndroidPIT

However, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 which has since been displaced by the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro’s announcement will not receive a similar software update, since it lacks the kind of feature set that the all new Gear Fit 2 Pro devices come with. In other words, the Gear Fit 2 is not suitable for swimming, as it is not equipped with 5 ATM capability, quite unlike the Gear Fit 2 Pro comes with. Hence, a Tizen 3.0 update is not going to do it much good in the first place, although we would not rule out a small update to increase the overall efficiency of the wearable.

The Samsung Gear S3 maintains its relevance with an upcoming Tizen 3.0 update. / © AndroidPIT

We do hope that this is a trend that Samsung will continue to follow by keeping previous generation wearables relevant with the latest software updates. Are you excited that Samsung continues to provide software support for its older collection of smartwatches?