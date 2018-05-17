How to use your phone's Wi-Fi connection for several devices
What can you do if you want to get your laptop online but you only seem to be able to pick up a wifi signal on your phone? What about if you want to get multiple devices online, but only want to pay to connect one? There is a solution - you can share your phone's WiFi connection to more phones, tablets and computers using Bluetooth.
If you don’t have access to a wireless internet connection, it's easy to share your phone's data connection to other devices so you can get them online. But it's a slightly different story if you're looking to share a single internet connection between multiple devices.
Share WiFi over Bluetooth
Get your phone online using a WiFi connection and you'll then be ready to configure the connection for sharing over Bluetooth. Sharing a wireless signal is great if you're out and about and don't have access to the internet, it's is a good option if you are having trouble getting a particular phone or computer connected to the network in the usual way.
- First, go to Connected devices
- Ensure Bluetooth is On
Now you're certain that bluetooth is enabled on your device:
- Go to Network & Internet
- Select Hotspot & tethering
- Enable Bluetooth tethering
With this done, you can then use Bluetooth on your laptop or PC, tablet or other device to connect to your phone and make use of its internet connection. To connect a Windows computer:
- Open Devices and Printers in the Settings > Devices and printers
- Right click the icon representing your phone and select Connect using > Access point
- Ta-Da! You're ready to start browsing the internet.
Did you find this useful? Have you managed to connect your phone's internet connection with other devices? Tell us in the comments.
My phone got problem WiFi hardware. So Bluetooth saved me. The internet speed was slow for watch HD video and download app, it's usually lose connection and need to setup again. However, fast for normal web browsing. Thank you!!!
Nothing happend
How cool is that? I always wondered if it was possible to use Bluetooth to share Wi-Fi
I had no problem with this method using my old Z3 compact but changing my phone to the new XZ Premium is giving me problems. The Access Point option has been replaced by Direct Connection which doesn't establish any connection. Any ideas?
In the new Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and s8, there is a built in feature to use the Android phone as a WiFi Repeater or Extender. Nice touch from Samsung. The only other way for other phones is Bluetooth sharing. Saw it from this vid.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLNppcjxzTw
Same thing different name lol.
(Samsung employed = 4 years:) )
Colleen
Is there a way to share a wifi connection from iOS to Android?
Dear sir :-I read this article. But at the end of this you tell connect the internet via "access point name"(APN) but I Dont know about the APN of WiFi which I am using
Can we also use this method to share wifi from andriod to ios
Hi! I did exactly as you said but after connecting with Bluethooth, my Chrome and Firefox came back with
"Unable to connect to the proxy server
ERR_PROXY_CONNECTION_FAILED
Hide details
A proxy server is a server that acts as an intermediary between your computer and other servers. Right now, your system is configured to use a proxy, but Google Chrome can't connect to it.
If you use a proxy server...
Check your proxy settings or contact your network administrator to make sure the proxy server is working. If you don't believe you should be using a proxy server: Go to Applications > System Preferences > Network > Advanced > Proxies and deselect any proxies that have been selected."
I checked that I have no proxy set up and when I clicked on the Advanced tab, there is no Proxies tab available. I am running OSX 10.8.5
This may be peculiar to T-mobile, my phone will not allow me use Bluetooth tether while connected to WiFi. So apparently it can only be used to share mobile data connection.
Mobile hotspot always shares your mobiles internet connection 2g,3g,4g Wi-Fi will be disabled when used.
Bluetooth tethering allows sharing your Wi-Fi connection to other devices
If it's a problem for I to get it to work is pretty straight forward just make sure both device is set to be visible first the it is really easy else plenty of apps that do the same.
Usb tethering is the fastest and Lowest costly and battery draining
@philip arnold the topic of this post is talking about sharing a WiFi connection through your phone for the scenario when your lap top is not able to connect to a WiFi signal but your phone can AND you do not want to use up your cellular data. Using 4g cellular data thru Bluetooth tether would be a topic for another article/post
Noooooo the topic is: How to share your Android WiFi connection via Bluetooth
No more no less. Why you people love to twist and turn things around?
Anyway that is the topic and it works perfectly and for the S7 and so they just changed the name of the tethering nothing else nothing fancy about that either same thing same finctionaly but different name else is no fun wasting 300$ for little bit ways space lol
I have Nokia's non-android phone and MTV slash 4x.can I get WiFi in Nokia when I have WiFi in MTv slash
Is there any way to get internet via Bluetooth without a wifi connection?
I know this was written a few months ago, but I just got my MacBook Pro connecting to the Internet via my phone's bluetooth - you don't need WiFi at all once you've connected your computer/device to the one "hosting" the connection
I'm running Lollipop on a Sony Xperia Z3+, turned on Bluetooth tethering (as described above), and on the laptop via the bluetooth settings I did "connect to network", sharing the 4G connection without a single WiFi setting touched!
In fact, I made this reply using this method, so it shows how easy it is once you've done the setup
EDIT: Just to test it further, I connected another Android phone via bluetooth to my phone & got Internet access through that